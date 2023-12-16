Converse Deli 551 East Main Street
Converse Deli Lunch
Unique Sandwiches & Wraps
- Converse Chicken Salad$5.50+
Pulled chicken salad made with cranberries, pecans, and blended with goat cheese served on a warm croissant.
- The War Eagle$6.50+
Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, roasted garlic mayo, avocado and roasted tomato in spinach wrap.
- The Californian$6.75+
Salsalito turkey, muenster cheese, smoked bacon, garlic mayo, sundried tomato broccoli slaw on a warmed hoagie.
- The Cowboy$6.50+
Warm roast beef, caramelized onions, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and dijon horse radish mayo piled high on sourdough bread.
- The Roll Tide Sliders$10.50+
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork topped with our BBQ southern slaw, pepper jack cheese and served on slider buns.
- The Pilgrim$6.75+
Oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and cranberry cream cheese spread on white bread.
- The Blue Ridge$6.25+
Salsalito turkey, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and cajun ranch served in spinach wrap.
- The Smokey Mountain$6.00+
Oven roasted turkey, smoked bacon, pimento cheese and BBQ sauce on wheatberry bread.
- The Hawaiian$6.25+
Turkey, maple ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and pineapple relish in a spinach wrap.
- The Hot Spot$6.00+
Sweet ham, spicy pimento cheese and smoked bacon on rye bread.
- The Wofford$6.50+
Oven roasted chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and herb mayo on wheatberry bread.
Vegetarian Affairs
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese$5.50+
Sharp cheddar and provolone cheese, oven roasted tomato and sprouts on white, wheat or sourdough bread
- Grilled Cheese$5.50+
Sharp cheddar and provolone cheese on sourdough bread.
- The Hippie$6.50+
Roasted red pepper hummus, tomato, sprouts, artichoke hearts and mixed greens in a spinach wrap.
- The Vegetable Panini$6.25+
Fresh asparagus, oven roasted tomato, sprouts, mixed greens and baby swiss cheese with raspberry balsamic glaze on one of our special breads.
The Classics
- The Reuben$6.50+
Corn beef, sauerkraut, baby swiss and 1000 island spread on rye bread.
- The Turkey Reuben$6.00+
Maple glazed turkey, southern slaw, baby swiss and honey mustard dressing on wheatberry bread.
- French Dip$6.25+
Warmed roast beef, caramelized onions and baby swiss cheese on a hoagie served with warm au jus.
- The Cuban$6.50+
Slow roasted pork, ham, pickles, baby swiss, spicy mustard and mojo sauce pressed to perfection.
- Philly Connection$6.50+
Roast beef, caramelized onions, mushrooms and peppers, provolone cheese and herb mayo on a hoagie.
- The Al Capone$6.75+
Ham, Salami, hot cappy, pastrami, provolone and baby swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo and oil and vinegar on a hoagie.
- The Club House$6.25+
Maple ham, oven roasted turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone and swiss cheese and herb mayo on sourdough.
- The Porker$6.25+
Pulled pork, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, and house made BBQ sauce on a hoagie.
- Tuna Avocado Melt$6.25+
An open faced sandwich with our fresh tuna salad, avocado and baby swiss cheese on sourdough bread.
Fresh Salads
- The Wipe Out$13.00
Spinach, fresh pineapple, provolone cheese, fresh tomato, cucumber, onions and sprouts tossed with a warm bacon vinaigrette.
- Converse Deli Chef Salad$13.75
Mixed greens topped with turkey, ham, provolone and baby swiss cheese, cucumber, tomato, onions and sprouts with your choice of dressing.
- Big Mix Green Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and sprouts with a side of our house made raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Side Salad$5.50
Fresh-Made Deli Sides
Specials
- Big Cheese Sandwich$6.50+
Maple Ham, Cheddar, Provolone, Herb Mayo and Sourdough.
- Spicy Ham Wrap$6.00+
Maple Ham, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Ranch, Provolone in wrap.
- Pimento Pyramid$5.50+
Bacon, Smoky pimento cheese, and caramelized onions on sourdough.
- Smoky Pimento Sandwich$6.00+
- Atom Bomb$6.00+
Salsalito Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Broccoli Slaw, Avocado, Hot Sauce
- Spicy Pimento Sandwich$11.50
- So. Cal$12.00
- Spring Fling$12.00
- Spicy Turkey Reuben$12.00
- The Gambino$12.00
- The Mayflower$12.00
- Five Year Fling$12.00
- The Nuke$12.00
- Lil' Amigo$12.00
- Turbo Turkey$12.00
- Turkey Melt$12.00
- The Barnyard$12.00
- Crazy Chicken$12.00
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich$12.00
- Kickin' Chicken$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
- The Stampede$12.00
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
- The Camwich$12.00
- The Gamecock$12.00
- Black n' Tan$12.00
- The Spartan$12.00
- The Tiger$12.00
- Texas Hold 'em$12.00
- Chicken Lickin'$12.00
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$12.00
- Fiery Chicken Wrap$12.00
- West Coast Wrap$12.00
- The Rooster$12.00
- Holy Guacamole$12.00
- Aloha Chicken Wrap$12.00
- The Jerk$12.00
- What's Gouda$12.00
- Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$12.00
- CBR$12.00
- Smoky Chicken Wrap$12.00
- HBLT$12.00
- Hippy Dippy$12.00
- Black n' Blue$12.00
- The Black Jack$12.00
- The Big Paw$12.00
- Blue Maxx$12.00
- The Cheesy Corned Beef$12.00
- Corned Beef Cuban$12.00
- The Big Papa$12.00
- Big Mama$12.00
- Tommy Boy$12.00
- Loaded Philly$12.00
- The Italian$12.00
- The Hipster$12.00
- Firecracker$12.00
- Hoagie$12.00
- Fried Green Dream$12.00
- The Southerner$12.00
- FGTBLT$12.00
- Green Thumb$12.00
- Cobb Salad$12.00
- Cocky Salad$12.00
- Fall Fruit Salad$12.00
Extras
Converse Deli Dinner
Appetizers
- Flatbread$10.25
Sautéed Spinach, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms on fresh flatbread.
- Loaded Pimento Cheese Fries$9.95
House-cut tavern style fries covered in house-made pimento cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, sour cream, chives.
- Bruschetta$9.50
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil and red wine vinegar served on toasted baguettes.
- Fried Green Tomato Tower$10.50
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil and red wine vinegar served on toasted baguettes.
- Shrimp Cocktail$11.50
Large Atlantic Shrimp served with house cocktail sauce and lemon wedge.
- Mini Crab Cakes$12.50
Large Atlantic Shrimp served with house cocktail sauce and lemon wedge.
- Soup$4.00+
Soup De Jour
Vegetarian Dishes
- Veggie Burger$11.50
Black bean and vegetable combination topped with caramelized onions, provolone cheese served with a side of pesto mayonnaise on a lightly toasted bun, with hand cut fries and pickle spear.
- Grown-Up Grilled Cheese$11.00
Sharp cheddar and provolone cheese, roasted tomatoes and bean sprouts on sour dough bread.
- Veggie Primavera$14.95
Seasonal vegetables served in a white wine sauce served over rice pilaf and topped with fresh basil.
Burgers
- The Black & Blue$14.50
7oz Angus Beef burger sprinkled with Cajun seasoning and smothered with caramelized onions and blue cheese crumbles.
- The Neat$13.50
7oz Angus Beef burger any way you want it with your choice of two toppings.
- The Turkey Jerk$14.00
Fresh ground turkey patty blended with Cajun seasoning and topped with caramelized onions and provolone cheese.
- The Big Cheese$15.00
7oz Angus Beef burger topped with house blended pimento cheese, smoked Applewood bacon and caramelized onions.
Fresh Made Sides
Salad Entrees
- Salmon Salad$17.75
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic cloves, sprouts and orange segments, served with a citrus and caper vinaigrette.
- Chef Salad$13.75
Fresh mixed greens loaded with maple ham, oven roasted turkey, swiss and provolone cheeses, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, red onion, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$14.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with fresh grated parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing Finished with an allnatural Springer Mountain Farm chicken breast filet that’s grilled to perfection.
- Steak Salad$17.75
Fresh mixed greens and spinach with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, roasted red peppers and blue cheese crumbles then topped with sliced Certified Angus Beef, Teres Major. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Entrees
- Chicken Marsala$19.95
Pan fried, all-natural Springer Mountain Farm chicken breast in a marsala wine, mushroom demiglaze with fresh basil served over mashed potatoes and choice of vegetable.
- Basil Pesto Encrusted Chicken$22.00
Pan Fried, all-natural Springer Mountain Farm chicken breast topped with house made basil pesto, roasted tomato, and provolone cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with mashed potatoes and choice of 1 side.
- Grilled Pork Chop$21.00
Bone-in pork chop grilled to perfection topped with caramelized onions, green apples and a brandy mustard cream sauce served over mashed potatoes.
- Chicken Piccata$18.95
Pan fried, all-natural Springer Mountain Farm chicken breast in a lemon-butter, garlic white wine with capers and fresh parsley served over rice pilaf and choice of vegetable.
- BBQ Ribs$14.00+
Served with house cut French fries and coleslaw.
- Grilled Beef Tips$18.95
Grilled beef tips topped with caramelized onions, garlic, roasted red peppers and spinach in a bourbon demi glaze served over mashed potatoes. Filet Mignon $ market price, please ask server.
- Beef Medallions$23.95
Sliced beef medallions served with mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and beef au jus.
- Crab Cake Dinner$20.00
Two lump crab cakes served over rice pilaf and a lemon-butter white wine sauce and choice of vegetable.
- Shrimp & Grits$18.95
Blackened shrimp in a Tasso gravy served over Adluh stone ground grits and choice of side.
- Tequila Lime Shrimp$18.95
Sautéed shrimp in a tequila, cilantro and lime sauce with peppers, onions, garlic, and chili pepper served over rice pilaf and choice of side.
- Citrus Salmon$19.95
Grilled Salmon topped w/ house made citrus butter served over long grain wild rice with choice of 1 side.