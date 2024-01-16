Cookeville Pizza & Pub 707 Mahler Ave
Food
Signature Pizzas
- B.Y.O.P.$6.00
Build Your Own Pizza
- Cheesin'$6.00
- Classic Pepperoni$7.00
- The Most Excellent Supreme$14.00
- AN-I-MAL$12.00
- The Vegetation$10.00
- The Music City Miracle$10.00
- The Swine Apple$10.00
- Pretty Fly for a White Pie$10.00
- The Cheeseburgular$10.00
- The Popeye$10.00
- Cluck Norris$10.00
- Buffalove$10.00
- Always Sunny$11.00
- Margheritaville$10.00
- The Local Smoker$11.00
- The Italian Stallion$11.00
Signature Snacks
- Prince Stix$5.50
Our original dippable bread sticks
- Cheesy Cheese Bread$7.00
So cheesy! Marinara for dipping.
- Pepperoni Puffs$7.50
Delicious little bundles of cheesy pepperoni joy, served with marinara for dipping
- Little Jimmies$4.50
A 7" personal pan one topping pizza. Great for kids or if you're looking for a smaller serving.
- Waffle Fries$5.00
Seasoned grids of crispy potato perfection.
- Wachos$9.00
A sharable basket of waffle fries topped with our signature cheese blend, savory bacon, spicy jalapenos, and cool creamy ranch.
Cold Crispy Salads
Sweet Snacks
