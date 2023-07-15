Ice Cream

Flavors

Sm blue cookie monster

$3.55

Md blue cookie monster

$4.45

Lg blue cookie monster

$6.55

Sm straw cheesecake

$3.55

Md straw cheesecake

$4.45

Lg straw cheesecake

$6.55

Sm brownie bandit

$3.55

Md brownie bandit

$4.45

Lg brownie bandit

$6.55

Sm cookie n cream

$3.55

Md cookie n cream

$4.45

Lg cookie n cream

$6.55

Sm french vanilla

$3.55

Md french vanilla

$4.45

Lg french vanilla

$6.55

Sm lemon blueberry white choc

$3.55

Md lemon blueberry white choc

$4.45

Lg lemon blueberry white choc

$6.55

Sm salty caramel fudge truffle

$3.55

Md salty caramel fudge truffle

$4.45

Lg salty caramel fudge truffle

$6.55

Sm cookie dough

$3.55

Md cookie dough

$4.45

Lg cookie dough

$6.55

Cookies

12 PACK

12 pck cookies

$47.00

6 PACK

6 pck

$24.00

1 PACK

1 PACK

$4.50

Milk

Milk 🍶

Milk 🍶

$2.50

Spring Water

Spring Water

$2.00