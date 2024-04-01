Cookie Fix Greystone
SUNDAY
Fresh Baked in Kraft Box
- Blueberry Jumble$4.05
blueberries, white chocolate chips, lemon, walnuts, topped with a lemon glaze (tree nuts)
- Brown Sugar Blondie$2.75
white chocolate chips, sea salt
- Chocolate Chip$2.75
semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt.
- Cookie Butter Crunch$3.35
cookie butter, white chocolate chips, heath bits, sea salt (tree nuts)
- Healthy Peanut Butter$2.75
NO flour, oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips (peanuts)
- M&M Chocolate Chip$2.75
m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip$2.75
peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips (peanuts)
- Salted Caramel Pretzel$2.75
semi-sweet chocolate chips, caramel bits, pretzels, sea salt
Cookie Tins
- Small Tin of 8 (cookies NOT included)$6.00
Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked.
- Medium Tin of 12 (cookies NOT included)$7.00
- Large Tin of 20 (cookies NOT included)$9.00
Frozen Dough to Go
- Blondie Crunch Frozen Dough$22.00
white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
- Brown Sugar Blondie Frozen Dough$22.00
white chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$22.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- First Date Frozen Dough$22.00
heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Funfetti Frozen Dough$22.00
sprinkles, sea salt (15 dough balls) (glaze & sprinkle topping not included)
- Healthy Peanut Butter Frozen Dough$22.00
NO flour, oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Lemon Blondie Frozen Dough$22.00
white chocolate chips, lemon, sugar in the raw coating (15 dough balls)
- M&M Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$22.00
m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Mommy's Superfood Frozen Dough$22.00
NO flour, oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chia, flax, walnuts, brewer's yeast (tree nuts & peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Oatmeal Toffee Frozen Dough$22.00
oats, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits ( tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$22.00
peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Peanut Butter Frozen Dough$22.00
classic, bakery style peanut butter cookie. (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Presidential Frozen Dough$22.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Salted Caramel Toffee Frozen Dough$22.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, caramel bits, heath bits, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
- Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel Frozen Dough$22.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Sugar Cookie Frozen Dough$22.00
old-fashioned sugar cookie (15 dough balls)
- Triple Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$22.00
cocoa, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
Retail
- Ice Pack$1.00Out of stock
Ice pack will keep your dough frozen longer if needed.
- Freezer Bag$3.00
Freezer bags will hold up to 4 packs of frozen dough and a couple of ice packs.
- Cookie Fix Tumbler$14.00
11 oz. hot or cold white tumbler with pink Cookie Fix logo
- Tote Bag$15.00
two sided "Cookies Fix Every Thing" & "Cookie Fix" logo canvas tote bag.
- Cookie Spatula$7.50
A perfect spatula with a thin edge to gently lift cookies off the cookie sheet.
- 5" Cast Iron Skillet$11.25
5" cast iron skillet: perfect for baking 2 -3 dough balls. See https://cookiefix.com/dessert-ideas for instructions and more!
- Dough Makers Small Cookie Sheet$13.99
DoughMaker's small cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 10" X 14"
- Dough Makers Large Cookie Sheet$19.99
DoughMaker's large cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 14" X 17.5"