Cookie Fix Homewood
SATURDAY
Specials
- St. Paddy's Blondie$3.10
brown sugar blondie topped with vanilla glaze & St. Paddy's sprinkles
- St. Paddy's Confetti Tea Cake$3.10
Old fashioned sugar cookie topped with vanilla buttercream icing & St. Paddy's sprinkles.
- "Luck of the Irish" Sammie$4.05
two half size chocolate chip cookies with buttercream icing & rolled in St. Paddy's sprinkles
Fresh Baked in Kraft Box
- Chocolate Chip$2.75
semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt.
- Healthy Peanut Butter$2.75
NO flour, oatmeal, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (peanuts)
- M&M Chocolate Chip$2.75
m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
- Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Caramel$2.75
oatmeal, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits
- Peanut Butter Oreo$2.75
peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, oreos
- Presidential$2.75
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt
- Salted Caramel Toffee$2.75
semi-sweet chocolate chips, caramel bits, heath bits, sea salt (contains: tree nuts)
- Toffee Pecan Crunch$3.35
pecans, heath bits, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, graham cracker, sea salt (tree nuts)
Cookie Tins
- Small Tin of 8 (cookies NOT included)$6.00
Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked. (Cookies are not included and must be added to cart in addition to tin)
- Medium Tin of 12 (cookies NOT included)$7.00
Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked. (Cookies are not included and must be added to cart in addition to tin)
- Large Tin of 20 (cookies NOT included)$9.00
Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked. (Cookies are not included and must be added to cart in addition to tin)
Frozen Dough to Go
- Blondie Crunch Frozen Dough$22.00
white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (contains: tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
- Brown Sugar Blondie Frozen Dough$22.00
white chocolate chips, sea salt. (15 dough balls)
- Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$22.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- First Date Frozen Dough$22.00
heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Funfetti Frozen Dough$22.00
sprinkles, sea salt. (glaze & sprinkle topping not included) (15 dough balls)
- Healthy Peanut Butter Frozen Dough$22.00
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free & contains: peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- M&M Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$22.00
red and green m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Mommy's Superfood Frozen Dough$22.00
No flour, Quaker oats, peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chia, flax, walnuts, brewer's yeast. (NOT gluten free) (tree nuts & peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Oatmeal Toffee Frozen Dough$22.00
oatmeal, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits (contains: tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$22.00
peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Peanut Butter Frozen Dough$22.00
classic bakery style peanut butter cookie. (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Plain Jane Frozen Dough$22.00
oatmeal sugar cookie with secret ingredient of cream cheese, with sugar in the raw coating (15 dough balls)
- Presidential Frozen Dough$22.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Salted Caramel Toffee Frozen Dough$22.00
caramel bits, heath bits, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (contains: peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel Frozen Dough$22.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Sugar Cookie Frozen Dough$22.00
classic, bakery style sugar cookie
- Triple Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$22.00
rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips
- Buttercream Icing$10.00
16 oz. pint of our homemade buttercream icing.
- Vanilla Glaze$5.00
8 oz. half pint of our homemade vanilla glaze. (perfect topping for our red velvet & funfetti cookies)
Retail
- Ice Packs$0.50
Ice pack will keep your dough frozen longer if needed.
- Freezer Bag$3.00
Freezer bags will hold up to 4-5 packs of frozen dough and a couple of ice packs.
- Cookie Fix Tumbler$14.00
11 oz. hot or cold white tumbler with pink Cookie Fix logo
- Tote Bag$15.00
two sided "Cookies Fix Every Thing" & "Cookie Fix" logo canvas tote bag.
- 5" Cast Iron Skillet$11.25
5" cast iron skillet: perfect for baking 2 -3 dough balls. See https://cookiefix.com/dessert-ideas for instructions and more!
- Dough Makers Small Cookie Sheet$13.99
DoughMaker's small cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 10" X 14"
- Dough Makers Large Cookie Sheet$19.99
DoughMaker's large cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 14" X 17.5"