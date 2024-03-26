Cookie’s Country Chicken Ballard
Combos
- Cookie's Classic Combo$16.95
Our signature fried chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and sunny sauce. Comes with fries plus one additional side.
- Barn Burner Combo$16.95
Our signature fried chicken breast, shredded iceberg lettuce, Dukes mayo and pickles. Choose your spice level. Comes with fries plus one additional side.
- Slawsome Combo$16.95
Our signature fried chicken breast, tangy slaw, pickles, smoky sauce. Choose your spice level. Comes with fries plus one additional side.
- Dark (2) Combo$12.95
One thigh, one drum of bone-in dark meat. Regular or spicy! Comes with one side of choice.
- Dark (3) Combo$16.95
Three pieces of bone-in dark meat. Regular or spicy! Comes with two sides of choice.
- Tendies (3) Combo$16.95
Three golden strips perfect for dunkin’ in your favorite sauce. Regular or spicy! Comes with one sauce, fries, plus one additional side.
- Tendies (2) Combo$13.95
Two golden strips perfect for dunkin’ in your favorite sauce. Regular or spicy! Comes with one sauce, fries, plus one additional side.
- CauliBites Combo$16.95Out of stock
A heap of breaded cauliflower bites. Regular or spicy! Comes with one sauce, fries, plus one additional side. Vegetarian (Not Vegan or Gluten Free)
- Catfish Combo$16.95Out of stock
Southern fried catfish, house-made Chandler family tartar sauce, American cheese and pickles.
In A Bowl
Solo/ A La Carte
- Solo Cookie's Classic$12.45
Our signature fried chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and sunny sauce.
- Solo Barn Burner$12.45
Our signature fried chicken breast, shredded iceberg lettuce, Dukes mayo and pickles. Choose your spice level.
- Solo Slawsome$12.45
Our signature fried chicken breast, tangy slaw, pickles, smoky sauce. Choose your spice level.
- Solo Small Bag O Bites$7.95
A half pound of juicy nuggets. Regular or spicy!
- Solo Large Bag O Bites$13.95
A full pound of juicy nuggets. Regular or spicy!
- Solo CauliBites$12.95Out of stock
A heap of breaded cauliflower bites. Regular or spicy! -Vegetarian (Not Vegan or Gluten Free)
- Solo 3 Piece$9.95
Three piece mix of your choice of chicken (tendies, thighs or drums). Regular or spicy!
- Solo 4 Piece Tendies$12.49
Four golden strips perfect for dunkin’ in your favorite sauce. Regular or spicy!
- Single Piece$3.45
One piece of your choice of chicken (tendie, thigh or drum). Regular spicy!
Family Meal
- Family Meal- Dark$65.95
Twelve pieces of bone-in dark meat (mix of thighs & drums). Regular or spicy! Comes with a large bag of fries, small bag o bites, and two large sides of choice.
- Family Meal- Tendies$65.95
Twelve golden strips perfect for dunkin' in your favorite sauce. Regular or spicy! Comes with a large bag of fries, small bag o bites, and two large sides of choice.
Buckets
Kids Meal
Sides
- Mac & Cheese$3.95
- Mash & Gravy$3.95
Homemade mash 'taters, topped with chicken gravy.
- Tangy Slaw$3.95
- Carnival Corn$3.95
Our version of elote. Duke’s mayo, sweet corn, topped with shredded cheese.
- Pot Of Gold$3.95
Sweet corn topped with a scoop of mash and chicken gravy.
- Crispy Fries$3.95
Crispy, golden battered fries.
- Side Of Gravy$3.00
- Collard Greens$3.95Out of stock
- Red Beans & Rice$3.95Out of stock
Red beans & andouille sausage, served over white rice and topped with parsley.
- Mac Salad$3.95Out of stock
- Potato Salad$3.95Out of stock
- Soda$2.25