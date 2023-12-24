Cooklyn Eats 429 New Lots Ave
Platters
- Fried Tender Platter$19.00
- Fried Wings Platter$19.00
- Salmon Platter$22.00
- Fried Salmon Platter$22.00
- Fried Shrimp Platter$22.00
- Sautéed Shrimp Platter$22.00
- Grilled Tender Platter$19.00
- Fried Lamb Chops Platter$36.00
- Lamb Chops Platter$36.00
- Oxtail Platter$30.00
- Baked Wings Platter$19.00
- Peppersteak Platter$22.00
- Chicken Bites Platter$19.00
Drinks
Sweet Things
Appetizers
Sides
- Mac N' Cheese$8.00
- Mac w/ Oxtail$16.00
- Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Mashed Potatoes w/ Cheese$6.75
- Mashed Potatoes w/ Cheese & Bacon$7.50
- Mashed Potatoes w/ Oxtail$14.00
- Mac w/ Bacon$9.00
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
- Fried Shrimp$9.00
- Chicken Wings$9.00
- Cilantro Lime Rice$5.00
- Cilantro Rice w/ Oxtail$13.00
- Rice and Beans$5.00
- Rice and Beans w/ Oxtail$13.00
- Sautéed Shrimp$9.00
- Jerk Pasta$8.00
- Collard Greens$5.00
- Yams$5.00
- Yams w/ Marshmallow$6.50
- Pink Sauce 2oz$0.75
- Fried Sweet Plantains$4.00
- Grilled Corn$4.00
Waffles and Protein
Cooklyn Eats 429 New Lots Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 500-2986
Closed • Opens Monday at 6AM