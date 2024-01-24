Cool Beans Coffee & Ice Cream 412 E IL Rt 125 Pleasant Plains IL 62677
COFFEE
LATTE
Espresso, Steamed milk - Hot or Cold
CAPP
Espresso, Steamed milk and Milk foam
MACC
Espresso with Dollop of Milk foam
COLD BREW
12-18 hrs. steeped 100% Arabica beans - cold, smooth, rich, refreshing coffee with more caffeine kick and less acidity.
FRAPPE
Espresso blended with milk and ice
AMERICANO
Espresso with water - Hot or Iced
BREWED
Fresh ground Guatemala Huehuetenango. Enjoy the layers of rich, dark coffee from the La Democracia Mountains of Guatemala. This roast has hints of fruit and berries, a full body with a distinct aroma and a lovely smooth finish.
CHAI LATTE
Chai concentrate with milk - hot or iced
HOT CHOC
ICED COFFEE
DRINKS
LOTUS
- CARDINAL NATION 20 OZ.$5.50
Blue Lotus, Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, lime and Club Soda
- PRETTY IN PINK 20 OZ.$5.50
Pink Lotus, Strawberry, Coconut, Lotus Super Cream and Club Soda.
- SOUR PATCH KIDS 20 OZ.$5.50
Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Sweet & Sour, Club Soda served with sour gummy candy.
- SUGAR COOKIE 20 OZ.$5.50
White Lotus, French Vanilla, Almond, Coconut milk and Club Soda.
- SUNRISE 20 OZ.$5.50
Pink Lotus, French Vanilla, Strawberry, Club Soda and a splash of Orange Juice.
- THE CASPER$5.50
BOTTLED DRINKS
FOOD
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
MUFFINS
CROISSANT
BROWNIE
CINN ROLL
ICE CREAM
SCOOPS
SUNDAES
AFFOGATO
(217) 666-7778
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 6AM