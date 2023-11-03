2x points now for loyalty members
Coop’s Pizza
Food Menu
10" Speciality Pizzas
- 10" #1$17.50
Layered with sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese, extra sauce, mushrooms, and onions
- 10" #2$17.50
Layered with pepperoni, mushrooms, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 10" #3$17.50
Layered with sausage, onions, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 10" #4$19.00
Layered with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, extra cheese, extra sauce, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese
- 10" Meat Eater$17.00
Homemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- 10" Seafood Combination$17.75
Alfredo sauce, surimi crab, bay shrimp, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 10" Alfredo Chicken$17.75
Alfredo sauce, diced white chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 10" Garlic Chicken$17.75
Coop's garlic butter sauce, diced white chicken, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$17.75
Medium buffalo sauce, onions, diced white chicken, real bacon topping, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 10" Taco$17.75
Choice of sausage, chicken, sliced beef or veggie style, with mild, medium, or hot sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
- 10" BBQ$17.75
Made with Jane's Best BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and your choice of chicken, sliced beef, or shrimp and crab
- 10" Hawaiian$15.50
Canadian Bacon or ham and pineapple
- 10" Skinny$21.25
Olive Oil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, spinach, garlic, onions, feta cheese
- 10" Vegetarian Special$18.25
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 10" Coop's Vegetarian Special$20.25
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, and hot banana peppers
12" Speciality Pizzas
- 12" #1$21.00
Layered with sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese, extra sauce, mushrooms, and onions
- 12" #2$21.00
Layered with pepperoni, mushrooms, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 12" #3$21.00
Layered with sausage, onions, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 12" #4$22.50
Layered with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, extra cheese, extra sauce, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese
- 12" Meat Eater$19.50
Homemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- 12" Seafood Combination$20.75
Alfredo sauce, surimi crab, bay shrimp, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 12" Alfredo Chicken$20.75
Alfredo sauce, diced white chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 12" Garlic Chicken$20.75
Coop's garlic butter sauce, diced white chicken, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$20.75
Medium buffalo sauce, onions, diced white chicken, real bacon topping, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 12" Taco$20.75
Choice of sausage, chicken, sliced beef or veggie style, with mild, medium, or hot sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
- 12" BBQ$20.75
Made with Jane's Best BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and your choice of chicken, sliced beef, or shrimp and crab
- 12" Hawaiian$18.00
Canadian Bacon or ham and pineapple
- 12" Skinny$23.75
Olive Oil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, spinach, garlic, onions, feta cheese
- 12" Vegetarian Special$20.75
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 12" Coop's Vegetarian Special$22.75
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, and hot banana peppers
14" Speciality Pizzas
- 14" #1$28.00
Layered with sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese, extra sauce, mushrooms, and onions
- 14" #2$28.00
Layered with pepperoni, mushrooms, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 14" #3$28.00
Layered with sausage, onions, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 14" #4$30.00
Layered with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, extra cheese, extra sauce, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese
- 14" Meat Eater$25.50
Homemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- 14" Seafood Combination$28.00
Alfredo sauce, surimi crab, bay shrimp, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 14" Alfredo Chicken$28.00
Alfredo sauce, diced white chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 14" Garlic Chicken$28.00
Coop's garlic butter sauce, diced white chicken, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$28.00
Medium buffalo sauce, onions, diced white chicken, real bacon topping, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 14" Taco$28.00
Choice of sausage, chicken, sliced beef or veggie style, with mild, medium, or hot sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
- 14" BBQ$28.00
Made with Jane's Best BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and your choice of chicken, sliced beef, or shrimp and crab
- 14" Hawaiian$22.00
Canadian Bacon or ham and pineapple
- 14" Skinny$30.00
Olive Oil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, spinach, garlic, onions, feta cheese
- 14" Vegetarian Special$25.50
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 14" Coop's Vegetarian Special$28.50
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, and hot banana peppers
16" Speciality Pizzas
- 16" #1$31.75
Layered with sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese, extra sauce, mushrooms, and onions
- 16" #2$31.75
Layered with pepperoni, mushrooms, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 16" #3$31.75
Layered with sausage, onions, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 16" #4$34.00
Layered with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, extra cheese, extra sauce, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese
- 16" Meat Eater$29.00
Homemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- 16" Seafood Combination$33.00
Alfredo sauce, surimi crab, bay shrimp, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 16" Alfredo Chicken$33.00
Alfredo sauce, diced white chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 16" Garlic Chicken$33.00
Coop's garlic butter sauce, diced white chicken, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$33.00
Medium buffalo sauce, onions, diced white chicken, real bacon topping, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 16" Taco$33.00
Choice of sausage, chicken, sliced beef or veggie style, with mild, medium, or hot sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
- 16" BBQ$33.00
Made with Jane's Best BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and your choice of chicken, sliced beef, or shrimp and crab
- 16" Hawaiian$25.50
Canadian Bacon or ham and pineapple
- 16" Skinny$34.00
Olive Oil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, spinach, garlic, onions, feta cheese
- 16" Vegetarian Special$29.00
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 16" Coop's Vegetarian Special$32.00
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, and hot banana peppers
Cheese Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Kids' & Lite
Starters
- Chicken Tender Strips$12.00
5 Chicken Strips with choice of sauce
- Gluten-Free Chicken Strips$12.00
5 Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Strips with choice of sauce
- Bone-In Buffalo Wings 3/4 lb$13.00
Bone-In Buffalo Wings 3/4 lb / 6 wings
- Bone-In Buffalo Wings 1.5 lb$18.00
Bone-In Buffalo Wings 1.5 lb / 12 wings
- 10 Mini Turkey Corn Dogs$10.00
10 Mini Turkey Corn Dogs
- Garlic Toast, Full$8.00
Garlic Toast, 12 pieces
- Garlic Toast, 1/2$6.00
Garlic Toast, 6 pieces
- Garlic Toast with Cheese, Full$11.00
Garlic Toast w/mozz + side of pizza sauce, 12 pieces
- Garlic Toast with Cheese, 1/2$8.00
Garlic Toast w/mozz + side of pizza sauce, 6 pieces
- French Fries, 1#$7.50
Seasoned French Fries, 1#
- French Fries, 1/2#$5.50
Seasoned French Fries, 1/2#
- Onion Rings$8.00
Sweet, thick cut onion rings coated in beer-batter
- Portabella Mushrooms$12.50
Mushroom slices coated in savory breading
- Sweet Corn Nuggets$10.50
Creamed-style sweet corn coated with a crispy batter
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.50
Mozzarella cheese coated in fine bread crumbs and Italian seasoning
- White Cheese Curds$11.50
A generous helping of Real Wisconsin cheese curds
- Jalapeno Poppers$11.50
Mild Jalapeno pepper halves stuffed with rich cream cheese
- Tater Kegs$8.00
Jumbo stuffed tater keg served with sour cream
Sandwiches
- Italian Beef$17.00
House roasted beef with choice of cheese (Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, or American), served with chips and a side of pepperoncini peppers. Giardiniera on request.
- #1 Gangway$18.00
Natural roasted turkey breast, thick crisp bacon, natural Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian sauce
- #2 Cheeseburger Sub$18.00
Two 1/3# fresh ground beef patties, cheddar, mozzarella and American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian sauce
- #3 American Hero$18.00
House roasted beef sliced thin and piled high with American cheese, cheddar and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Italian sauce
- #4 Mexican Hero$18.00
House roasted beef, "hot sauce" on the side, American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and Italian sauce
- #5 Torpedo$16.00
Homestyle salami, sliced ham, German bologna, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian Sauce
- #6 Mutiny$16.00
Natural roasted turkey breast, sliced ham, Swiss, American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and Italian sauce
- #7 Commander's Sub$16.00
Sliced ham, Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Italian sauce
Lunch Buffet
- Adult Lunch Buffet$10.99
All you can eat soup, salad, garlic toast & pizza
- Kid Lunch Buffet$1.00
All you can eat soup, salad, garlic toast & pizza
- Round of Beers for the Kitchen Staff$5.00
They work hard perparing your food, so if you've enjoyed your meal and want to say thanks to our kitchen staff, this is how you can do it
Burgers
- Chix Breast Plain$6.00
- Chicken Fillet$12.00
5 oz marinated natural skinless breast topped with Wisconsin Swiss cheese, Hellman's mayo, tomato and lettuce on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Wisconsin Burger$13.00
1/3# Burger, green olives, and Swiss cheese served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.00
1/3# Burger, grilled mushrooms, and Swiss cheese served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Cheeseburger$12.00
1/3# Burger and cheese served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Hamburger$11.00
1/3# Burger served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- California Burger$12.00
1/3# Burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Hellman's mayo served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.50
1/3# Burger, Bacon, and Cheese served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- California Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
1/3# Burger, Bacon, Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Hellman's mayo served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Burger Plain$5.00
Salads
- Salad Bar$6.00
One trip to the salad bar with a meal
- All You Can Eat Salad Bar$15.00
All You Can Eat Salad Bar
- Chef's Salad$17.25
Turkey, ham, Swiss & American cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, and eggs
- Chicken Salad$17.25
Fried or grilled chicken served with salad greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, eggs, and mozzarella cheeese
- Tossed Salad$5.75
A colorful blend of mixed greens
- Bowl of Soup$5.00
From scratch: French Onion + Soup of the Day
Pressure Tender Chicken
- 2 Piece Chicken Dinner$13.00
Breast/wing or Leg/Thigh served with jojo's, breadsticks, and coleslaw
- 4 Piece Chicken Dinner$18.00
Breast, wing, leg and thigh served with jojo's, breadsticks, and coleslaw
- 8 Piece Chicken Dinner$32.00
2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 legs and 2 thighs served with jojo's, breadsticks, and coleslaw
- 12 Piece Chicken Dinner$43.00
3 breasts, 3 wings, 3 legs and 3 thighs served with jojo's, breadsticks, and coleslaw
- 16 Piece Chicken Dinner$49.00
4 breasts, 4 wings, 4 legs and 4 thighs served with jojo's, breadsticks, and coleslaw
- 4 Piece Chicken$13.00
Breast, wing, leg and thigh
- 8 Piece Chicken$22.00
2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 legs and 2 thighs
- 12 Piece Chicken$33.00
3 breasts, 3 wings, 3 legs and 3 thighs
- 16 Piece Chicken$41.00
4 breasts, 4 wings, 4 legs and 4 thighs
- (4) Breadsticks$4.00
4 piece chicken minimum & sides
- 1# Pasta Salad$9.00
- Chicken Breast$7.00
- Chicken Thigh$6.00
- Chicken Leg$5.00
- Chicken Wing$4.00
- 1# Coleslaw$9.00
- 1# Potato Salad$9.00
- 1# JOJO$8.00
- 1# French Fries$7.50
Dessert
Frozen Pizzas
- 12" Cheese Frozen$11.00
Frozen Cheese Pizza
- 12" Sausage Frozen$11.00
Frozen Sausage Pizza
- 12" Pepperoni Frozen$11.00
Frozen Pepperoni Pizza
- 12" #4 Frozen$18.50
Frozen pizza layered with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, extra cheese, extra sauce, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese
- 12" Garlic Chicken Frozen$16.75
Frozen pizza with Coop's garlic butter sauce, diced white chicken, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 12" Meat Eater Frozen$15.50
Frozen pizza with sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- 14" Sausage and Pepperoni Frozen$19.00
Frozen pizza with sausage and pepperoni
MISC
Bar Menu
Liquor
- Nikolai Vodka$4.00
- Smirnoff$5.00
- Smirnoff rasberry$5.00
- Smirnoff citrus$5.00
- Smirnoff vanilla$5.00
- Smirnoff grapefruit$5.00
- Ketel One$7.00
- Grey Goose$7.00
- Absolut$5.50
- Absolut watermelon$5.50
- Titos$6.00
- DBL Nikolai Vodka$6.00
- DBL Smirnoff$7.50
- DBL Smirnoff Raspberry$7.50
- DBL Smirnoff citrus$7.50
- DBL Smirnoff vanilla$7.50
- DBL Smirnoff grapefruit$7.50
- DBL Ketel One$10.50
- DBL Grey Goose$10.50
- DBL Absolut$8.25
- DBL Absolut watermelon$8.25
- Beefeater Gin$7.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Gordon Gin$5.00
- DBL Beefeater Gin$10.50
- DBL Tanqueray$9.00
- DBL Gordon Gin$7.50
- Bacardi$5.50
- Bacardi limon$5.50
- Captain morgan$5.50
- Malibu$5.50
- DBL Bacardi$7.75
- DBL Bacardi limon$7.75
- DBL Captain morgan$7.75
- DBL Malibu$7.75
- Altos$8.00
- XO cafe Patron$8.00
- Patron silver$8.00
- Jose Cuervo$5.00
- DBL Altos$12.00
- DBL XO cafe Patron$12.00
- DBL Patron silver$12.00
- DBL Jose Cuervo$7.50
- Tattersall Birkie WI-Ski$7.00
- Canadian club whiskey$5.50
- Crown royal$8.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Laphroaic$8.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Bushmills$8.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jim beam blk$5.50
- Jim beam Devils$5.50
- Jim beam Vanilla$5.50
- Jim beam bourbon$5.50
- Jim beam rye$5.50
- Jim beam honey$5.50
- Jim beam apple$5.50
- Jim beam maple$5.50
- Jim beam fire$5.50
- Jim beam red stag$5.50
- Ole smokey caramel whiskey$7.00
- Ole smokey mango whiskey$7.00
- Southern comfort$6.00
- DBL Tattersall Birkie WI-Ski$10.50
- DBL Canadian club whiskey$7.75
- DBL Crown royal$12.00
- DBL Maker's Mark$12.00
- DBL Laphroaic$12.00
- DBL Jameson$10.50
- DBL Bushmills$12.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$9.00
- DBL Jim beam blk$7.75
- DBL Jim beam Devils$7.75
- DBL Jim beam Vanilla$7.75
- DBL Jim beam bourbon$7.75
- DBL Jim beam rye$7.75
- DBL Jim beam honey$7.75
- DBL Jim beam apple$7.75
- DBL Jim beam maple$7.75
- DBL Jim beam fire$7.75
- DBL Jim beam red stag$7.75
- DBL Ole smokey caramel whiskey$10.50
- DBL Ole smokey mango whiskey$10.50
- DBL Southern comfort$9.00
- GL Chivas Regal 12 yr$8.00
- DBL Chivas Regal 12 yr$12.00
- Amaretto$5.00
- Blackberry Brandy$6.00
- Blue Curacao$6.00
- Korbel brandy$5.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Carolina's Irish Cream$8.00
- Pucker Island Punch$5.00
- Dekuyper peppermint$6.00
- Dekuyper peachtree$6.00
- Dekuyper Melon$6.00
- Dekuyper Hazelnut$6.00
- Dekuyper Buttershots$6.00
- Dekuyper Slo Gin$6.00
- Dekuyper creme de coco$6.00
- Dekuyper creme de menthe$6.00
- Dr mcgillicuddya van$6.00
- Dr mcgillicuddya cherry$6.00
- Dr mcgillicuddya peach$6.00
- Dr mcgillicuddya mint$6.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- DBL Amaretto$7.50
- DBL Blackberry Brandy$9.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$9.00
- DBL Korbel brandy$7.50
- DBL Kahlua$12.00
- DBL Baileys$12.00
- DBL Carolina's Irish Cream$12.00
- DBL Pucker Island Punch$7.50
- DBL Dekuyper peppermint$12.00
- DBL Dekuyper peachtree$12.00
- DBL Dekuyper Melon$12.00
- DBL Dekuyper Hazelnut$12.00
- DBL Dekuyper Buttershots$12.00
- DBL Dekuyper Slo Gin$12.00
- DBL Dekuyper creme de coco$12.00
- DBL Dekuyper creme de menthe$12.00
- DBL Dr mcgillicuddya van$12.00
- DBL Dr mcgillicuddya cherry$12.00
- DBL Dr mcgillicuddya peach$12.00
- DBL Dr mcgillicuddya mint$12.00
- DBL Fireball$12.00
- DBL Jagermeister$12.00
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Bloody Mary Double$13.00
- Bloody Mary Virgin$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.00
- Long Island Iced Tea EXTRA$9.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita Classic Lime$8.00
- Margarita Mango$8.00
- Margarita Strawberry Lime$8.00
- Margarita Watermellon$8.00
- Margarita Double$10.50
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Rumplesnuggler$10.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Black Russian$10.00
Beer
- 16oz 3 Sheeps$6.00
- 16oz Angry Minnow IPA$6.00
- 16oz Angry Minnow River Pig$6.00
- 16oz Coors Light$5.00
- 16oz Leinenkugels$6.00
- 16oz Michelob AmberBock$6.00
- 16oz New Glarus Spotted Cow$6.00
- 16oz Blue Moon$6.00
- 16oz Surly Furious$6.00
- 16oz New Glarus Moon Man$6.00
- 16 oz Pistachio Cream Ale$6.00
- 16oz 1919 Rott Beer$4.50
- 22oz Coors Light$6.00
- 22oz Angry Minnow IPA$7.00
- 22oz Angry Minnow River Pig$7.00
- 22oz 3 Sheeps$7.00
- 22oz Leinenkugels$7.00
- 22oz Michelob AmberBock$7.00
- 22oz New Glarus Spotted Cow$7.00
- 22oz Blue Moon$7.00
- 22oz Surly Furious$7.00
- 22oz New Glarus Moon Man$7.00
- 22oz 1919 Root Beer$5.00
- 22oz Pistachio Cream Ale$7.00
- 60oz Pitcher Coors Light$19.00
- 60oz Pitcher Angry Minnow IPA$21.00
- 60oz Pitcher Surly Furious$21.00
- 60oz Pitcher Leinenkugels$21.00
- 60oz Pitcher Michelob AmberBock$19.00
- 60oz Pitcher Blue Moone$21.00
- 60oz Pitcher New Glarus Spotted Cow$21.00
- 60oz Pitcher Pistachio Cream Ale$21.00
- 60oz Pitcher 1919 Root Beer$8.50
- 60oz Pitcher New Glarus Moon Man$21.00
- 60oz Pitcher Angry Minnow River Pig$21.00
- 60oz Pitcher 3 Sheeps$21.00
- Spotted Cow$5.00
- Busch N/A$4.00
- Busch Light btl$4.00
- Coors Light btl$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- High Life$4.00
- Old Milwaukee$4.00
- Michelob Gldn$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Erdinger$6.00
- Lieny Original$4.00
- Lieny Honey$4.00
- Leiny Summer Shandy$4.00
- Corona$5.50
- Mike's Hard$5.00
- Mike's Black Cherry$5.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Cutwater white russian$7.00
- Carbliss Cranberry$6.00
- Carbliss Blk Raspberry$6.00
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Cherry$5.00
- Guiness$7.00
- AM River Pig$5.50
- AM HAZY IPA$6.00
- AM Belgian Blonde$5.50
- AM Bitch Hill$5.50
- AM Original$5.50
- AM Scotch Ale$5.50
- Castle Danger Cream Ale$5.50
- Castle Danger Hazy IPA$5.50
- Athletic Golden Ale N/A$5.00
- Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A$5.00
Wine
Happy Hour
HH 16oz Draft Beers
HH 24oz Draft Beers
HH 60oz Pitcher Draft Beers
HH Bottled Beer
- Spotted Cow$5.00
- Busch N/A$4.00
- Busch Light btl$4.00
- Coors Light btl$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- High Life$4.00
- Old Milwaukee$4.00
- Michelob Gldn$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Erdinger$6.00
- Lieny Original$4.00
- Lieny Honey$4.00
- Leiny Summer Shandy$4.00
- Corona$5.50
- Mike's Hard$5.00
- Mike's Black Cherry$5.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
HH Canned Beer
NA Beverages
Other
NA Beverages
- Tonic water schwepps$2.00
- Orange juice$2.75
- White grapefruit$2.75
- Cranberry juice$2.75
- Pineapple$2.75
- Apple juice$2.75
- Squirt - Bottled$2.75
- Aquafina - Bottled$2.75
- Crush - Bottled$2.75
- 2% milk$3.49
- Choc milk 1%$3.49
- Strawberry milk 1%$3.49
- Fresh Brewed Iced Tea$2.99
- Coffee Regular$2.75
- Coffee Decaf$2.75
- Hot Choc$2.75
- Club Soda$2.99
- DT Pepsi$2.99
- DT MTN DEW$2.99
- Sierra Mist | Starry$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Cherry Pepsi$2.99
- Trop Pink Lemondade$2.99
- MTN Dew$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Kiddy Cocktail | Shirley Temple$3.25
- To Go Cup$0.50
- SODA TO GO$3.50
- REFILL$1.25
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Small Soda$2.49
- 16oz 1919 Root Beer$4.50
- 22oz 1919 Root Beer$5.00