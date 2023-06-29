Cooper’s Kitchen Juicy Broils & More


Lunch Specials

Fried Pork Chops

$15.00

lightly breaded and hand floured and Deep fried until golden brown, Served with Southern Fried Potatoes & Grilled Corn

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich, Onion Rings or Fries

Catfish & Shrimp Combo

$20.00

4 Pieces of Fried Catfish, 8 Breaded Shrimp, Macaroni Salad

Entree Salads

Chicken Salad

$13.50

Fresh Greens, grilled chicken, Tomatoes, Egg, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Cucumber, Boiled Egg

The (Town) Coolidge Salad

$14.50

Fresh greens, breaded chicken, shredded cheese, sweet bacon, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, tomato,

Shrimp & Chicken Salad

$17.00

leafy green, grilled chicken and shrimp, tomato, egg, cucumber, tomato and lemon served with ranch.

Bacon & Chicken Salad

$14.50

leafy greens, grilled chicken, bacon and shredded cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$14.00

Salad mix topped with chopped ground beef patty, bacon, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, Served with Ranch dressing.

Chicken Caeser Salad

$15.50

Fresh romaine, Caeser dressing, chicken strips, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Juicy Wet Boils

Ty's Snow Crab boil

$35.00

2 snow crab clusters, 1 corn, 3 potatoes, 2 eggs, 8 shrimp, 4 slices of kielbasa, lemon.

Ramen Boil

$38.00

Ramen noodles with cooper's signature blend of flavorings, shrimp, kielbasa, corn, egg, with your choice of seasoning and heat level.

Lynetta's Wing Boil

$28.00

a boil created for those who don't like seafood!! 8 chicken wings, potatoes, egg, corn, sausage, and your heat level and seasoning.

Lucy's Grande Boil

$95.00

This is for a party or a hangout to share or you just enjoy a platter of seafood to dig in. 5 Clusters, 8 Potatoes, 5 Sausages, 20 Shrimp, 4 Corn on the Cob, 8 Eggs

The king Crab Boil

$60.00Out of stock

2 king legs, 1 corn, 3 potatoes, 2 eggs, 8 shrimp, 4 slices of kielbasa, lemon.

Lobster Boil

$33.00

1 Steamed Lobster with Chefs Seasonings, 1 corn, 3 potatoes, 2 eggs, 8 shrimp, 4 slices of kielbasa, Served with Garlic Dipping Sauce & Lemon

Lobster & Crab Boil

$52.00

2 snow crab clusters, 1 Lobster, 1 corn, 3 potatoes, 2 eggs, 8 shrimp, 4 slices of kielbasa, lemon.

Philly's & Burgers

Philly Steak N Cheese

$12.50

Thinly sliced beef, Peppers, Onions, White Cheese, Served on a hoagie bun.

Chicken philly & Cheese

$13.00

Thinly sliced chicken with sauteed peppers and onions topped with white cheese, Served on a hoagie bun.

Burger Meal

$12.50

Our homemade seasoned flam grilled burger with your choosing of toppings. Choose your side.

Bunzynator Combo

$20.00

Combo box with a burger, wings and fries

Western Burger Meal

$13.99

Cooper's kitchen sweet signature sauce, cheddar cheese topped with deep fried onion rings.

Jalapeno Burger Meal

$13.50

Ground beef patty seasoned to perfection loaded with jalapenos and cheddar cheese.

The Douglas Burger Combo

$13.99

Cooper's Signature Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Bacon, Onion, Jalapenos, Avocado, Served with Fries

Build Your Burger

$14.25

Build your Own Burger

Royalnator Combo

$28.00Out of stock

Bacon Burger, 3pc-Catfish, 8- Breaded Shrimp, Wings, Deep fried Corn dog, Hush puppies, Fries

Catfish & Shrimp

Fish Only

$13.00Out of stock

Deep-fried golden-brown nuggets 4-5 Pieces.

Fish & Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Fish Nuggets 4-5 pieces, Served with seasoned fries.

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$25.00Out of stock

4-5 pieces of catfish nuggets, 8-10 fried shrimp seasoned fries, slaw

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp & Fries

$15.50

8-9 butterfly shrimp deep fried until golden brown, Served with fries.

Torpedo Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

8-9 Deep-fried golden-brown shrimp only

Torpedo Shrimp & Fries

$15.50

Deep fried shrimp until golden brown, Served with fries.

Fish Family Platter Combo

$72.00

16 pieces of catfish nuggets, 4 orders of fries, 4 sides of macaroni salad

Seafood Dinners

Lobster Tail Dinner

$28.99

1 lobster tail, Steamed Until Tender, Served with Mashed Potato & Vegetable of the day.

Snow Crab Dinner

$29.00

2 snow crab clusters served with mashed potato and vegetable of the day.

Cooper's BBQ Pit

BBQ Ribs & Shrimp

$16.99Out of stock

Tender pork ribs splashed with Cooper's homemade signature sauce & 4 shrimps of choice and vegetable of the day.

BBQ Brisket Dinner

$19.75Out of stock

Slow cooked beef brisket overnight for hours until tender and cooked to perfection. Served with 2 sides.

1/2 Rack St Louis Ribs

$15.25Out of stock

Marinated slow cooked ribs and smoked for hours until ribs are falling off the bone, Seasoned and cooked to perfection and served with our special sauce.

BBQ Chicken

$13.75

BBQ chicken so tender and juicy with our signature BBQ sauce, Served with 2 sides

Chicken Wings & More

Chicken & Waffles

$16.50

Homemade golden-brown waffle, dusted with powder sugar and a light drizzle of honey, Served with butter and honey

Smothered Chicken

$16.00

This dish is one of our favorites. lightly breaded chicken and deep fried until golden brown, Served with Mashed Potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Boneless Wings

$13.50

Boneless wings deep fried until golden brown served with raw cut cold veggies and ranch dressing.

Traditional Bone in Wings (Full Order)

$14.00

10 Deep fried chicken wings cooked to perfection served with Ranch dressing.

Fried Chicken

$13.00

3 Piece Deep fried chicken until golden brown served with 2 sides.

Pork

Fried Pork Dinner

$15.00

lightly floured and deep fried until golden brown, Served with mashed potatoes & Corn.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated Pork chops breaded food temp is wrong Cooked to Perfection on a bun, Served with fries and

Pastas

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$16.50Out of stock

Homemade slow cooked spaghetti sauce just like grandma made, Served over a bed of noodles.

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Homemade simmered Alfredo Sauce simmered slow and low for hours, Served on a bed of Fettuccini Pasta tossed with our grilled marinated chicken. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.75

Homemade simmered Alfredo Sauce simmered slow and low for hours, served on a bed of Fettuccini Pasta and 8 Grilled Shrimp, Served with Vegetable of the day and garlic bread.

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

$4.00

freshly made macaroni and cheese

Regular French Fries

$4.00

Cooper's house blend special fry seasoning

Large French Fries

$5.50
Corn on the cob

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Tator Tots

$3.00

Vegetable of the day

$3.50

Sweet Rice

$4.00

Dessert Menu

Cookies N Cream Ice Cream

$3.00

Feeling something sweet, get 2 scoops of Cookies N Cream Ice Cream

Apple Cobbler

$6.00

Baked Apple Cobbler

Butter Pecan

$5.50

2 Big Ass Scoops

Light & Healthy

Fresh Fruit Box

$14.50Out of stock

Mixed seasoned fruit with your liking of yogurt or cottage cheese

Chicken Breast

$12.00

Our salt free chicken breast is served with our steamed fresh vegetable of the day.

Tilapia

$12.50

Our Steamed Tilapia is cooked until moist and juicy, Served with our seasonal steamed vegetables.

Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

Our marinated grilled shrimp served with our seasonal vegetable of the day.

Catering Menu

Pulled Pork

$68.00+

Slow cooked pulled pork slowly cooked until tender.

Beef Brisket

$75.00+

Slow smoked beef brisket cooked for hours until nice and tender with our signature BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken

$48.00+

Savory BBQ chicken so tender and juicy with our signature sauce.

Seafood Boils

$280.00+

All seafood boils come with 10lbs of your choice of meat. Potatoes - 13 Lbs kielbasa- 15 Lbs Corn- 10 Lbs Shrimp - 20 Lbs Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce Lemons- 5 Lbs Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce 5 Lbs

Wings Party Platters

$85.00+

Buffalo, Hot, Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki Ranch and Celery Sticks & Carrots Included

Catfish & Fries Family Platter 10Lbs

$69.00+

Shrimp & Fries Family Platter 10Lbs

$65.00+

Popcorn Chicken Tray

$45.00+

Deep-fried golden-brown popcorn chicken bites.

Shrimp Alfredo

$60.00+

Chicken Alfredo

$68.00+

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$43.00+

Smothered Pork Chops

$56.34+

Mini Sandwiches

$45.00+

24 Mini Half Sub Marine Sandwiches

Baked Ravioli W/ Meat Sauce

$56.00+

Spaghetti & Meat sauce

$45.13+

Baked Ziti

$47.58+

Grilled Kielbasa Peppers & Onions

$56.56+

Homemade Meatloaf

$58.89+

Sides

4 Qts Coleslaw

Homemade creamy coleslaw made to perfection.

4Qts Macaroni Salad

$42.00+

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$45.00+

20 Corn On The Cob

$40.00+
Fruit Tray Spread Platter

$50.00

Strawberries, Grapes, Watermelon, Oranges

Green Beans With Bacon & Onions

$43.00+

Stuffing

$45.00+

Chicken & Waffle Platter

$45.00+

14 Waffles, 5lbs of Chicken

Mac & Cheese

$46.67+

Baked Beans

$43.00+

Garden House Salad

$45.00+

Scalloped or Au Gratin Potatoes

$47.00+