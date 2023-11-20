Copa Vida - Broadway
Food
Brekkie Sandwiches
- Bacon Brekkie$9.75
House oat milk bun, housemade egg patty, chipotle aioli, arugula, applewood smoked bacon, and Cheddar
- Turkey Brekkie$9.75
House oat milk bun, housemade egg patty, chipotle aioli, arugula, sliced turkey, and swiss
- Vegan Sausage Brekkie$10.00
Vegan. House oat milk bun, vegan sausage patty. Vegan cheese, tofu, chipotle aioli, and arugula
- Ham Brekkie$9.75
House oat milk bun, housemade egg patty, chipotle aioli, arugula, sliced ham, and cheddar
Breakfast Burritos
- Bacon Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, mozzarella, chives, arugula, and house breakfast salsa
- Sausage Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, mozzarella, chives, arugula, house breakfast salsa
- Vegan Sausage Burrito$12.00
Vegan. Tofu, vegan sausage, vegan cheese, hash browns, chives, and arugula, served with house breakfast salsa
- Veggie Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, red bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella, chives, and house breakfast salsa
- Chorizo Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, chives, hash browns, mozzarella, arugula, and house breakfast salsa
Sandwiches
- Smoked Turkey Melt$16.50
Smoked turkey, basil, mozzarella, tomatoes, and chipotle aioli. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup
- Grilled Cheese$13.75
Layered Swiss, mozzarella, and mild Cheddar with house rustic bread. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup
- Chicken Sandwich$16.00Out of stock
House toasted milk bun, lemon marinated grilled chicken thigh, Swiss cheese, creamy pesto spread, roasted tomatoes and arugula. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup
- Mediterranean Lamb Burger$16.00
Seasonal. House milk bun, spiced lamb burger, harissa whipped feta, tzatziki, pickled peppers and arugula. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup
- Classic Steak$10.50
- Roasted Mushroom and Sundried Tomatoes$10.50
- Italian Sandwich$11.50
- California Turkey, Bacon, & Ranch Melt$11.50
- BBQ Jerk Chicken Sandwich$11.50Out of stock
Fall Food
Mains
Bowls
- Pulled Chicken Burrito Bowl$14.50
Gluten Free. Short grain rice, pulled chicken, vegan lime crema, roasted corn & black bean salsa, avocado mash, and mozzarella cheese
- Soy Glazed Chicken Donburi$14.50
Asian pulled chicken, spicy mayo, short grain rice, pickled daikon & carrots, radish sprouts, fried shallots & fresh herbs
- BBQ Jerk Chicken Bowl$14.50
Gluten Free. Short grain rice, pulled BBQ jerk chicken, sweet chili & lime slaw, mango tomato salad, mozzarella and spicy mayo
- Chicken Quinoa Hummus Bowl$14.00
Gluten Free. Lemon grilled chicken, roasted red pepper hummus, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, spinach, crumbled feta, quinoa and lemon vinaigrette
Soups & Salads
- Chipotle Lime Chicken Caesar$13.25
Kale & romaine mix, grilled lemon chicken, shaved Parmesan, roasted tomatoes, herbed croutons, house chipotle, & lime Caesar dressing
- Cup Classic Tomato Soup$4.50
Vegan, Gluten Free. Classically prepared tomato soup with basil, served with toasted house bread
- Bowl Classic Tomato Soup$7.00
Vegan, Gluten Free. Classically prepared tomato soup with basil, served with toasted house bread
- House Salad$12.50
Gluten Free. Mixed greens, roasted almonds, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, sliced cucumbers, crumbled feta, lemon-Dijon vinaigrette
- Korean Chicken Salad$15.50Out of stock
Asian pulled chicken, Napa cabbage, Thai basil, cilantro, red bell peppers, romaine, fried shallots and gochujang vinaigrette
- Summer Quinoa & Haloumi Salad$14.00
Toasts
Yogurt Parfaits
Coffee & Tea
Specialty Drinks
Espresso Drinks
Tea Lattes
Coffee & Tea
Pastry
Pastry - Broadway
- Almond Croissant$5.50
- Butter Croissant$4.75
- Chocolate Croissant$5.50
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.50
- Blueberry Muffin$5.00
- Pumpkin Snickerdoodle$4.00
- Maple Brown Sugar$4.00
- NV Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$5.00
- Pumpkin Muffin$5.00
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$5.00
- Vanilla Pumpkin Spice$4.00
- Raspberry Pop Tart$5.50
- Caramelized Onion, Ricotta Spinach Tart$7.00
- Cranberry Raspberry - Donut$3.50
- Maple Pecan - Donut$3.50
- Apple Butter Cruffin$6.00
- Cheese Danish$6.25
- Apple Pie Croissant$6.00
- Pumpkin Mini Loaf$5.00
- Blueberry Lemon Scone$4.00
Retail
Drinkware
- "Coffee Everyday" Tumbler (Olive)$28.00
- "Copa Retro" Glass Can$15.00
- "Copa Spirit" Mug (Blue Slate)$20.00
- "Croque Madame" Mug (White)$15.00
- "Zing" Ceramic Mug (White)$13.00
- CB Glass Can (Original)$12.00
- CB Glass Can (Pattern Wrap)$14.00
- Fellow Carter Mug$30.00
- Matte Black Tumbler$32.00
- Tea Tumbler (Turquoise)$21.00
Brewing
- Acaia Pearl S Scale$185.00
- Aeropress$40.00
- Aeropress Filters$6.00
- Aeropress Original Coffee & Espresso Maker$40.00
- Bamboo Stir Stick$5.00
- Baratza Encore Grinder$169.95
- Bona Vita Connoisseur$189.00
- Bona Vita Electric Kettle$95.00
- Brewista Scale$89.00
- Fellow Prismo$30.00
- Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle$159.00
- Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle Wood Accent$189.00
- Hario Buono Kettle$65.00
- Hario Drip Coffee Decanter$30.00
- Hario Filters$7.00
- Hario Smart G Kettle$65.00
- Hario V60$29.99
- Hario V60 Filters$7.00
- Hario V60 Range Server$24.00
- Kalita Wave$35.00
- Kalita Filters$13.00
- Rishi Tea Brewer$18.00
- Subminimal NanoFoamer$40.00
- Fellow Tally Scale$185.00
- Fellow Opus Grinder Gen, 2$195.00
- Fellow Ode Grinder$345.00
RTD Drinks
- Topo Chico$2.75
- Topo Chico w/Lime$2.75
- Open Still Water$2.50
- CV Pressed Coffee Cans$5.00
- MELA$5.00
- Olipop$3.50
- Something & Nothing Seltzer$3.50
- Mountain Valley Sparkling$3.00
- Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Vive Shot$4.00
- Genius Shot$4.50
- Little West Juice$8.50
- Babe Kombucha$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Cali Water$4.00