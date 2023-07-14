Copa Vida - Irvine Towers 18100 Von Karman Avenue
Food
Mains
Croque Madame
Ham, caramelized onions, tomato, melted Gruyère, sunny egg, and béarnaise sauce. Choice of: salad or cup of tomato soup.
Chorizo Egg Hash
Chorizo, hash browns, sunny egg, jalapeño, cilantro sauce, with arugula and crostini.
French Toast
Classically prepared French toast garnished with fresh berries and powdered sugar served with a side of maple syrup
Miso Caramel & Black Sesame French Toast
Seasonal. House miso caramel, whipped black sesame butter, shortbread crumble, and strawberries
Chilaquiles
Gluten Free. 2 sunny eggs, tortilla chips, pickled onions, tomatillo sauce, vegan lime crema, and cotija, salsa roja, micro cilantro.
Smoked Salmon Soft Scrambled Toast
Chive soft scramble, lemon crème fraîche, fried capers, fresh herbs, and toasted house bread.
Turkish Eggs & Toasted Focaccia
Seasonal. Poached eggs, harissa yogurt, feta, pickled mild peppers, fresh herbs, & toasted house focaccia
Soups & Salads
Chipotle Lime Chicken Caesar
Kale & romaine mix, grilled lemon chicken, shaved Parmesan, roasted tomatoes, herbed croutons, house chipotle, & lime Caesar dressing
Cup Classic Tomato Soup
Vegan, Gluten Free. Classically prepared tomato soup with basil, served with toasted house bread
Bowl Classic Tomato Soup
Vegan, Gluten Free. Classically prepared tomato soup with basil, served with toasted house bread
House Salad
Gluten Free. Mixed greens, roasted almonds, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, sliced cucumbers, crumbled feta, lemon-Dijon vinaigrette
Korean Chicken Salad
Asian pulled chicken, Napa cabbage, Thai basil, cilantro, red bell peppers, romaine, fried shallots and gochujang vinaigrette
Toasts
Classic Avocado Toast
Vegan. Avocado mash, chili oil, radishes, pickled red onions, and arugula, on toasted house bread
Almond Butter Toast & Jam
Vegan. House almond butter & strawberry jam. On toasted house bread, topped with fresh berries & mint
Roasted Tomato Avocado Toast
Vegan. Avocado mash, oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, fried shallots, balsamic glaze, chili oil, on housemade bread
Bowls
Pulled Chicken Burrito Bowl
Gluten Free. Short grain rice, pulled chicken, vegan lime crema, roasted corn & black bean salsa, avocado mash, and mozzarella cheese
Soy Glazed Chicken Donburi
Asian pulled chicken, spicy mayo, short grain rice, pickled daikon & carrots, radish sprouts, fried shallots & fresh herbs
BBQ Jerk Chicken Bowl
Gluten Free. Short grain rice, pulled BBQ jerk chicken, sweet chili & lime slaw, mango tomato salad, mozzarella and spicy mayo
Chicken Quinoa Hummus Bowl
Gluten Free. Lemon grilled chicken, roasted red pepper hummus, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, spinach, crumbled feta, quinoa and lemon vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Smoked Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey, basil, mozzarella, tomatoes, and chipotle aioli. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup
Kimchi, Mushroom, & Cheese Toastie
Seasonal. Kimchi, spicy garlic mayo, chili crunch mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss, & mozzarella on house focaccia bread
Grilled Cheese
Layered Swiss, mozzarella, and mild Cheddar with house rustic bread. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup
Mediterranean Lamb Burger
Seasonal. House milk bun, spiced lamb burger, harissa whipped feta, tzatziki, pickled peppers and arugula. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup
Classic Steak
California Turkey, Bacon, & Ranch Melt
Italian Sandwich
Roasted Mushroom and Sundried Tomatoes
BBQ Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Brekkie Sandwiches
Bacon Brekkie
House oat milk bun, housemade egg patty, chipotle aioli, arugula, applewood smoked bacon, and Cheddar
Turkey Brekkie
House oat milk bun, housemade egg patty, chipotle aioli, arugula, sliced turkey, and swiss
Vegan Sausage Brekkie
Vegan. House oat milk bun, vegan sausage patty. Vegan cheese, tofu, chipotle aioli, and arugula
Ham Brekkie
House oat milk bun, housemade egg patty, chipotle aioli, arugula, sliced ham, and cheddar
Breakfast Burritos
Bacon Burrito
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, mozzarella, chives, arugula, and house breakfast salsa
Sausage Burrito
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, mozzarella, chives, arugula, house breakfast salsa
Vegan Sausage Burrito
Vegan. Tofu, vegan sausage, vegan cheese, hash browns, chives, and arugula, served with house breakfast salsa
Veggie Burrito
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, red bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella, chives, and house breakfast salsa
Chorizo Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chives, hash browns, mozzarella, arugula, and house breakfast salsa