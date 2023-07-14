All Day Eats

Starters

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

fruits, meats, cheese, jam, crackers, breads, wholegrain mustard

Asian Calamari

$18.00

mango, bell pepper, green onion

Edamame

$12.00

sesame oil, kosher salt, chinese 5 spice

Wings

$17.00

choice of sauce and dressing

Armadillo Eggs

$12.00

jalapeno, pancetta, cheese, green onion, spiced cream sauce

Baked Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

shrimp, tomato, artichoke, whie wine, garlice butter, toast points

Pork Rib App

$15.00

smoked ribs, blackberry BBQ

Smothered Fries

$13.00

house cut fries, brown gravy, mozzarella

Burgers and Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

cabbage, pico, creamy avocado

Steak Tacos

$18.00

steak, cabbage, cream avocado, pico, queso fresco

COB Burger

$17.00

two smash burgers, bacon, egg, pepperjack, candied onion, the fixins

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

two smash burgers, bacon, cheddar, the fixins

Burger Special

$19.00

Salads and Soup

COB French Onion

$8.00

Havarti, provolone, parmesan crouton

COB Salad

$14.00

Iceberg, pancetta, onion, bleu cheese, tomato, maple pecans

Chicken and Pancetta

$16.00

pancetta, grilled chicken, mandarin orange, vinaigrette, squash, sundried tomato, onion, pecan

Scampi Salad

$16.00

Greens, garlic shrimp, sundried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, croutons, lemon vinaigrette

Steak N Noodle

$18.00

Kasha noodle, greens, mandarin orange, tomato, mango, steak, bell pepper, peanuts

Side Salad

$3.50

Soup and Salad

$7.00

sop of the day and house salad

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Pizzas

Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.00

red sauce, mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, house sliced pepperoni

Supreme Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, mozz, peppers, onion, mushroom, sausage, pepperoni

Chicken and Butternut Squash Pizza

$19.00

mozzarella base, red onin, spinach, cherry tomato, fresh mozz

Barnyard and the Vinyard Pizza

$19.00

mozzarella base, grapes, pancetta, fresh mozz, greens, balsamic glaze

Spinach and Artichoke Pizza

$17.00

garlic truffle oil base, fresh mozz, sundried tomato, crimini mushroom,

Italian Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.00

Seasoned Steak, red sauce, bell pepper, onion, mozzarella and havarti

Rueben Pizza

$18.00

Dinner

Pastas

Asian Shrimp and Curry

$26.00

shrimp, curry cream, snap peas, mushroom, bell pepper, fettuccine

Margharita Tortellini

$25.00

Cheese Tortellini, asiago cream sauce, cherry tomato, pesto, grilled chicken

Pigs and Figs

$26.00

WIld Boar fig stuffed ravioli, sweet vermouth, cream, asparagus, mushrooms

Sage and Asiago Cream

$23.00

asiago cream sauce, fettuccini, grilled chicken

Chicken and Fish

Apricot and Saffron Chicken

$28.00

Apricot Safron Glaze, yukon gold mashed, seasonal veg

Lemon Drop Salmon

$35.00

Sweet lemon Glaze, mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetables

Roasted Bone in Chicken

$26.00

baked with herb seasoning, pan gravy, yukon gold mashed, seasonal veggies

Cajun Mahi and Crab

$34.00

Seasoned Mahi filet, crab meat, asparagus, hollandaise, mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetables

Steaks and Chops

Pork Tenderloin

$29.00

Pork Medallions, bleu cheese sauce, candied bell pepper, green onion, choice of potato

Apple Wood Smoked Pork Ribs

$27.00

smoked pork ribs, blackberry BBQ, seasonal veg and choice of potato

Maple Pecan Pork Ribeye

$30.00

Grilled Green Apple, crumbled bleu cheese, pecans, balsamic glaze

Steak Oscar

$36.00

flat iron steak, asparagus, crab meat, hollandaise, choice of potato, vegetable of the day

14oz Grilled Ribeye

$40.00Out of stock

choice grade beef, garlic butter, choice of potato, vegetable of the day

Prime Rib feature

$34.00

Starter soup and salad

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Pub Chips

$5.00

Side of Toast Points

$5.00

Side of Baguette Bread

$3.00

Side risotto

$5.00

Desserts

Huckleberry Ice Cream Pie

$13.00

salted caramel pretzel base, huckleberry glaze

Red Velvet Cheese Cake

$13.00

Double Chocolate Brownie base, chocolate drizzel

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

topped with whipped cream and fresh berries

KIDDOS

Kids menu

Kids cheese pizza

$8.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese

$6.00

Kids sliders

$6.00

chicken strips

$6.00

Bar

NA Mocktails

Boy Howdy

$5.00

Rhubarb Blush

$5.00

Tranquility Spritz

$5.00

Virgin Caesar

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

C.O.B Lounge Martinis

Cocotini

$12.00

Cucumber

$12.00

Dreamsicle

$12.00

Espresso

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00