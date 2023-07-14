Copper Onion Bistro
All Day Eats
Starters
Charcuterie Board
fruits, meats, cheese, jam, crackers, breads, wholegrain mustard
Asian Calamari
mango, bell pepper, green onion
Edamame
sesame oil, kosher salt, chinese 5 spice
Wings
choice of sauce and dressing
Armadillo Eggs
jalapeno, pancetta, cheese, green onion, spiced cream sauce
Baked Shrimp Scampi
shrimp, tomato, artichoke, whie wine, garlice butter, toast points
Pork Rib App
smoked ribs, blackberry BBQ
Smothered Fries
house cut fries, brown gravy, mozzarella
Burgers and Tacos
Salads and Soup
COB French Onion
Havarti, provolone, parmesan crouton
COB Salad
Iceberg, pancetta, onion, bleu cheese, tomato, maple pecans
Chicken and Pancetta
pancetta, grilled chicken, mandarin orange, vinaigrette, squash, sundried tomato, onion, pecan
Scampi Salad
Greens, garlic shrimp, sundried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, croutons, lemon vinaigrette
Steak N Noodle
Kasha noodle, greens, mandarin orange, tomato, mango, steak, bell pepper, peanuts
Side Salad
Soup and Salad
sop of the day and house salad
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Pizzas
Classic Cheese Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, house sliced pepperoni
Supreme Pizza
red sauce, mozz, peppers, onion, mushroom, sausage, pepperoni
Chicken and Butternut Squash Pizza
mozzarella base, red onin, spinach, cherry tomato, fresh mozz
Barnyard and the Vinyard Pizza
mozzarella base, grapes, pancetta, fresh mozz, greens, balsamic glaze
Spinach and Artichoke Pizza
garlic truffle oil base, fresh mozz, sundried tomato, crimini mushroom,
Italian Cheese Steak Pizza
Seasoned Steak, red sauce, bell pepper, onion, mozzarella and havarti
Rueben Pizza
Dinner
Pastas
Asian Shrimp and Curry
shrimp, curry cream, snap peas, mushroom, bell pepper, fettuccine
Margharita Tortellini
Cheese Tortellini, asiago cream sauce, cherry tomato, pesto, grilled chicken
Pigs and Figs
WIld Boar fig stuffed ravioli, sweet vermouth, cream, asparagus, mushrooms
Sage and Asiago Cream
asiago cream sauce, fettuccini, grilled chicken
Chicken and Fish
Apricot and Saffron Chicken
Apricot Safron Glaze, yukon gold mashed, seasonal veg
Lemon Drop Salmon
Sweet lemon Glaze, mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetables
Roasted Bone in Chicken
baked with herb seasoning, pan gravy, yukon gold mashed, seasonal veggies
Cajun Mahi and Crab
Seasoned Mahi filet, crab meat, asparagus, hollandaise, mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetables
Steaks and Chops
Pork Tenderloin
Pork Medallions, bleu cheese sauce, candied bell pepper, green onion, choice of potato
Apple Wood Smoked Pork Ribs
smoked pork ribs, blackberry BBQ, seasonal veg and choice of potato
Maple Pecan Pork Ribeye
Grilled Green Apple, crumbled bleu cheese, pecans, balsamic glaze
Steak Oscar
flat iron steak, asparagus, crab meat, hollandaise, choice of potato, vegetable of the day
14oz Grilled Ribeye
choice grade beef, garlic butter, choice of potato, vegetable of the day