Copper Hill BBQ 28295 Newhall Ranch Rd
Smoked Meats
A La Carte
Meal
2 Meats Meal
3 Meats Meal
Salads
House Salad
- Individual House$7.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, and red pepper with choice of dressing
- Small House$12.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, and red pepper with choice of dressing
- Large House$19.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, and red pepper with choice of dressing
- Half Pan House$22.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, and red pepper with choice of dressing
- Full Pan House$44.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, and red pepper with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
- Individual Caesar Salad$8.00
Hearts of romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese with our homemade Caesar dressing. (Add chicken or tri tip for an additional charge)
- Small Caesar$13.00
Hearts of romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese with our homemade Caesar dressing. (Add chicken or tri tip for an additional charge)
- Large Caesar Salad$20.00
Hearts of romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese with our homemade Caesar dressing. (Add chicken or tri tip for an additional charge)
- Half Pan Caesar$23.00
Hearts of romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese with our homemade Caesar dressing. (Add chicken or tri tip for an additional charge)
- Full Pan Caesar$46.00
Hearts of romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese with our homemade Caesar dressing. (Add chicken or tri tip for an additional charge)
Market Salad
- Individual Market$9.00
Spinach, radicchio, cucumber, snap peas, tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese and croutons with choice of dressing
- Small Market$14.00
Spinach, radicchio, cucumber, snap peas, tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese and croutons with choice of dressing
- Large Market$21.00
Spinach, radicchio, cucumber, snap peas, tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese and croutons with choice of dressing
- Half Pan Market$24.00
Spinach, radicchio, cucumber, snap peas, tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese and croutons with choice of dressing
- Full Pan Market$48.00
Spinach, radicchio, cucumber, snap peas, tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese and croutons with choice of dressing
Spinach Salad
- Individual Spinach$9.00
Little gem, bacon, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing
- Small Spinach$14.00
Little gem, bacon, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing
- Large Spinach$21.00
Little gem, bacon, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing
- Half Pan Spinach$24.00
Little gem, bacon, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing
- Full Pan Spinach$48.00
Little gem, bacon, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing
Greek Chickpea
Smoked Santa Fe Salad
- Individual Santa Fe BBQ$11.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, roasted corn, black beans, cilantro, scallions, shredded jack cheese, tomato, tortilla strips, with choice of protein, served with ranch or chipotle ranch dressing
- Small Santa Fe BBQ$17.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, roasted corn, black beans, cilantro, scallions, shredded jack cheese, tomato, tortilla strips, with choice of protein, served with ranch or chipotle ranch dressing
- Large Santa Fe BBQ$27.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, roasted corn, black beans, cilantro, scallions, shredded jack cheese, tomato, tortilla strips, with choice of protein, served with ranch or chipotle ranch dressing
- Half Pan Santa Fe BBQ$33.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, roasted corn, black beans, cilantro, scallions, shredded jack cheese, tomato, tortilla strips, with choice of protein, served with ranch or chipotle ranch dressing
- Full Pan Santa Fe BBQ$66.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, roasted corn, black beans, cilantro, scallions, shredded jack cheese, tomato, tortilla strips, with choice of protein, served with ranch or chipotle ranch dressing
Kale Salad
- Individual Kale$11.00
Chopped kale, shredded green cabbage, roasted almonds, cilantro, scallions, parmesan cheese with choice of protein, served with champagne vinaigrette dressing
- Small Kale$17.00
Chopped kale, shredded green cabbage, roasted almonds, cilantro, scallions, parmesan cheese with choice of protein, served with champagne vinaigrette dressing
- Large Kale$27.00
Chopped kale, shredded green cabbage, roasted almonds, cilantro, scallions, parmesan cheese with choice of protein, served with champagne vinaigrette dressing
- Half Pan Kale$33.00
Chopped kale, shredded green cabbage, roasted almonds, cilantro, scallions, parmesan cheese with choice of protein, served with champagne vinaigrette dressing
- Full Pan Kale$66.00
Chopped kale, shredded green cabbage, roasted almonds, cilantro, scallions, parmesan cheese with choice of protein, served with champagne vinaigrette dressing
Asian Salad
- Individual Asian$11.00
Chicken, green and red cabbage, carrots, green onions, red pepper, cucumber, snap peas, wontons, sesame seeds with Asian dressing
- Small Asian$17.00
Chicken, green and red cabbage, carrots, green onions, red pepper, cucumber, snap peas, wontons, sesame seeds with Asian dressing
- Large Asian$27.00
Chicken, green and red cabbage, carrots, green onions, red pepper, cucumber, snap peas, wontons, sesame seeds with Asian dressing
- Half Pan Asian$33.00
Chicken, green and red cabbage, carrots, green onions, red pepper, cucumber, snap peas, wontons, sesame seeds with Asian dressing
- Full Pan Asian$66.00
Chicken, green and red cabbage, carrots, green onions, red pepper, cucumber, snap peas, wontons, sesame seeds with Asian dressing
Arugula Salad
- Individual Arugula$12.00
Arugula, red onion, feta cheese, roasted walnuts, roasted grilled vegetables, with choice of protein, served with basil vinaigrette dressing
- Small Arugula$18.00
Arugula, red onion, feta cheese, roasted walnuts, roasted grilled vegetables, with choice of protein, served with basil vinaigrette dressing
- Large Arugula$28.00
Arugula, red onion, feta cheese, roasted walnuts, roasted grilled vegetables, with choice of protein, served with basil vinaigrette dressing
- Half Pan Arugula$35.00
Arugula, red onion, feta cheese, roasted walnuts, roasted grilled vegetables, with choice of protein, served with basil vinaigrette dressing
- Full Pan Arugula$70.00
Arugula, red onion, feta cheese, roasted walnuts, roasted grilled vegetables, with choice of protein, served with basil vinaigrette dressing
Harvest Salad
- Individual Harvest$12.00
Spinach, arugula, quinoa, beets, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted walnuts with your choice of protein, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Harvest$18.00
Spinach, arugula, quinoa, beets, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted walnuts with your choice of protein, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Harvest$28.00
Spinach, arugula, quinoa, beets, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted walnuts with your choice of protein, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Half Pan Harvest$35.00
Spinach, arugula, quinoa, beets, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted walnuts with your choice of protein, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Full Pan Harvest$70.00
Spinach, arugula, quinoa, beets, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted walnuts with your choice of protein, served with balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork$12.00
Slow roasted, smoked pork simmered in BBQ sauce
- Andouille Sausage$12.00
Andouille sausage, sautéed red peppers, onions, and Jack cheese
- Meatball$13.00
Organic turkey meatballs with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Chipotle$14.00
Chicken chunks, chipotle sauce, roasted corn, black beans, with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with sliced avocado
- El Paso Tri Tip$14.00
Smoked sliced tri tip, sauteed red peppers, mushrooms, onions and chipotle mayo with melted Jack cheese
- Brisket BBQ Beef$15.00
Slow roasted, smoked brisket sliced and simmered in BBQ sauce
Pasta
Marinara Pasta
- Individual Marinara Pasta$8.00
Cellentani pasta with our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Small Marinara Pasta$10.00
Cellentani pasta with our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Large Marinara Pasta$13.00
Cellentani pasta with our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Half Pan Marinara Pasta$25.00
Cellentani pasta with our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Full Pan Marinara Pasta$53.00
Cellentani pasta with our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
Macaroni & Cheese
- Individual Mac & Cheese$9.00
Cellentani pasta with our creamy three cheese sauce
- Small Mac & Cheese$11.00
Cellentani pasta with our creamy three cheese sauce
- Large Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cellentani pasta with our creamy three cheese sauce
- Half Pan Mac & Cheese$31.00
Cellentani pasta with our creamy three cheese sauce
- Full Pan Mac & Cheese$68.00
Cellentani pasta with our creamy three cheese sauce
Four Cheese Pasta
- Ind Four Cheese Pasta$9.00
Cellentani pasta marinara baked with mozzarella, ricotta, and Romano cheese. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Small Four Cheese Pasta$11.00
Cellentani pasta marinara baked with mozzarella, ricotta, and Romano cheese. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Large Four Cheese Pasta$14.00
Cellentani pasta marinara baked with mozzarella, ricotta, and Romano cheese. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Half Pan Four Cheese Pasta$31.00
Cellentani pasta marinara baked with mozzarella, ricotta, and Romano cheese. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Full Pan Four Cheese Pasta$68.00
Cellentani pasta marinara baked with mozzarella, ricotta, and Romano cheese. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
Poblano Pesto
- Individual Poblano Pesto$10.00
Cellentani pasta with our flavorful poblano pesto sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Small Poblano Pesto$12.00
Cellentani pasta with our flavorful poblano pesto sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Large Poblano Pesto$15.00
Cellentani pasta with our flavorful poblano pesto sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Half Pan Poblano Pesto$31.00
Cellentani pasta with our flavorful poblano pesto sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Full Pan Poblano Pesto$68.00
Cellentani pasta with our flavorful poblano pesto sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
Turkey Meatballs
- Individual Meatballs & Pasta$11.00
Served with homemade marinara sauce on a bed of pasta. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Half Pan Meatballs & Pasta$31.00
Served with homemade marinara sauce on a bed of pasta. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Full Pan Meatballs & Pasta$68.00
Served with homemade marinara sauce on a bed of pasta. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
Bowls
Bowls (One Size)
Side Items / Fresh Eats
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Smoked Baked Beans
Classic Coleslaw
Spicy Slaw
Street Corn Salad
Cilantro Lime Rice
Southwest Quinoa Salad
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Salsa Verde
Seasoned Onions
Fresh Vegetable Soup
Copper Hill "Signature" Soup
Potatoes Rajas
Cauliflower Florets
Lemon Garlic Green Beans (Seasonal)
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables
Texas Toast
Corn Tortillas
Packages
Family Packages (For 4)
- Family4 Chicken$34.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family4 Chicken & Pulled Pork$46.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family4 Tri Tip$53.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family4 Chicken & Tri Tip$55.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family4 Chicken, Tri Tip & Andouille Sausage$58.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family4 Chicken & Brisket$66.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family4 Brisket$68.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family4 Chicken, Tri Tip & Ribs$80.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
Family Packages (For 6)
- Family6 Chicken$54.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family6 Chicken & Pulled Pork$80.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family6 Tri Tip$84.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family6 Chicken & Tri Tip$94.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family6 Brisket$109.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family6 Chicken, Tri Tip & Andouille Sausage$110.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family6 Chicken & Brisket$115.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family6 Chicken, Tri Tip & Ribs$150.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
Texas Tastes
Fiesta Package
- Fiesta Pkg For 10$160.00
Salad (caesar or house), choice of side item (creamy mashed potatoes, smoked baked beans (with brisket or vegetarian), classic coleslaw, spicy slaw, lemon garlic green beans (seasonal), cilantro lime rice, street corn salad or southwest quinoa salad), choi
- Fiesta Pkg For 25$360.00