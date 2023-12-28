Chris Martini and Wine Bar 1989 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard
Food
Dinner
- BBQ Brisket Board$22.00
Carolina glazed Brisket, Jalapeno – cheddar corn bread, 3 cheese mac, turnip greens.
- Cavetelli Ragu$20.00
ricotta cavatelli pasta, slow braised short rib, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh herbs, roasted garlic, and pecorino Romano cheese.
- Cavetelli Summer Pesto$20.00
ricotta cavatelli, pistachio pesto, oven roasted tomatoes, jumbo shrimp, Grana Padano.
- Korean BBQ Short Ribs$22.00
Glazed sticky boneless rib, cilantro lime rice, garlicky french beans, toasted sesame seeds.
- Pork Belly Slider$22.00
Crispy pan seared honey glazed belly, Asian pineapple cabbage slaw, siracha aioli, brioche buns.
- Prime Rib Dip$22.00
Slow roasted herb prime roast, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, muenster cheese, dijon mustard, crusty baguette, au jus
- Shrimp Saganaki$22.00
Pan seared shrimp, oven roasted tomatoes, garlic slivers, sambuca, fresh basil, feta chunks.
- Steak Fritts Batard$22.00
cast iron tri – tip, pan roasted potatoes, pesto, oven dried tomatoes, garlic mustard aioli.
- Traditional Pot Roast Dinner$22.00
rosemary braised chuck roast, truffle mashed potatoes, baby roasted carrots, natural wine jus.
Appetizer
- Combo Chips & Salsa$12.00
- Combo Meat & Cheese Platter$15.00
- Combo Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
- Combo Fish & Dip (Mahi)$15.00
- Bavarian Pretzel$16.00
Warm salted pretzel, roasted pepper hummus, beer cheese sauce, spicy mustard.
- Ceviche$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$13.00
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$13.00
- Margherita Flatbread$13.00
- White Flat Bread$12.00
- Meat Lovers Flatbread$14.00
– pan roasted airline chicken breast, shallots, capers, white wine, lemon sauce, sauteed spinach, truffle mash
- Mediterranean Flatbread$13.00
- Pepperoni Flatbread$13.00
- Lobster Roll$18.00
- MeatBalls mini$12.00
- Meatball Grandma$12.00
- Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$15.00
- Charcuterie Pretzel Board$15.00
Jumbo Garlic Butter pretzel, assorted cured meats, assorted imported & domestic cheese, olives, gherkins, hot grainy mustard
Salads
- Caramelized Apple Salad$15.00
Chopped Romaine topped with dried craisins, candied walnuts, shredded cheddar, caramelized apples with champagne vinaigrette.
- Cesar Salad$12.00
- Chef Salad$15.00
Chopped Romaine topped with dried tomatoes, bacon bits, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, turkey and ham.
- Chopped Lobster Salad$16.00
- Cobb Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine topped with diced tomatoes bacon bits, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles hard boiled eggs.
- Garden Salad$12.00
- Greek Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese, red onions, served with red wine vinaigrette.
- Salmon Salad$15.00