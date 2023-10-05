Food Menu

Snacks

Cup o’ Soup

$4.00

Tomato-Basil, Daily Creation

Bowl o’ Soup

$7.00

Tomato-Basil, Daily Creation

Eggs Diablo

$7.00

Flavors change daily, Ask your Cork Soaking server!

Baked Brie

$15.00

Wrapped in puff pastry with wild berry coulis & apples

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Crispy fried boneless chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, served with creamy blue cheese dressing

Biscuits 3 way

$6.00

Served warm with chipotle scented honey butter

Biscuits 5 way

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy fried, topped with mango salsa and served with creamy Thai chili sauce

The Bacchus Board

$18.00

Imported sopressata & felino salami paired with manchengo, brie and aged gouda with accoutrements

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Vip Eggs

$8.00

1 BISCUIT

$2.00

THE PARTY BOARD

$30.00

Classics

Salmon Risotto

$24.00

Seared Atlantic salmon served over a seasonal vegetable risotto finished with a lemon garlic butter sauce

Vegetable Risotto (No protein)

$12.00

a seasonal vegetable risotto finished with a lemon garlic butter sauce

Chicken n’ Dumplings

$20.00

Roasted chicken and potato gnocchi tossed with seasonal vegetables in a rich chicken cream sauce

Cioppino

$24.00

Gulf shrimp, sea scallops, salmon & crab sauteed in a saffron garlic tomato sauce over linguini pasta

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Elbow macaroni and Maine lobster baked in our classic four cheese mornay sauce topped with bread crumbs

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Tempura fried red snapper, furikake freedom fries, Tokyo tartar sauce and cucumber carrot slaw

Steakhouse

The Cowboy Steak

$35.00

16oz ribeye steak topped with a blue cheese butter, Served with a loaded baked potato & broccolini

NY Strip

$28.00

16oz ribeye steak topped with a blue cheese butter, Served with a loaded baked potato & broccolini

Filet Oscar

$28.00

7oz beef tenderloin topped with a creamy crab mornay, grilled asparagus & hollandaise, Served with roasted red potatoes

Surf & Turf

$26.00

The Greens

Add Chicken $7, Shrimp $10, Steak $12, Salmon $12

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chopped iceberg, arugula, Ranch dressing, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard eggs & blue cheese.

The Wedge

$12.00

Baby iceberg with peppercorn-blue cheese dressing, balsamic drizzle, tomatoes, bacon & toasty pinenuts

Tomato Mozzarella

$16.00

Whole burrata mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil & baby arugula

Beet & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Whole burrata mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil & baby arugula

SD GOAT CHEESE

$5.00

Tropical Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Hand Helds

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Crusty bread smothered with sharp Cheddar, American & Parmesan cheese paired with a cup of tomato soup.

Bacon & Brie Sandwich

$16.00

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Deli sliced sweet ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & dijonaise. Served on pressed baguette bread

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened fish served on toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a dill tartar sauce.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

House roasted prime rib, thinly sliced topped with cheddar cheese & bacon-horsey sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced ham & Swiss cheese, Served on a brioche bun with honey dijonaise

Big Ass Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound grilled burger on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with freedom fries

Pork Sliders

$10.00

Sides

Add Burger Patty

$10.00

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Steak

$12.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Rocket Salad

$5.00

SIDE DEVIL EGG

$1.50

SIDE GRL BREAD

$2.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SD BLK CHIX

$7.00

SIDE 1 FRIED EGG

$2.00

SD BLK SHRIMP

$10.00

MASH POTATO

$6.00

Daily Special

Fruit Parfait

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$5.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Desserts

Warm Cookies

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Mini Dessert

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Coffee

Regular

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Bottled Water

Aqua Panna

$3.25

San Pellegreno

$3.25

Virgin Drinks

Virgin BS Mary

$8.00

Retail

T-shirts

Ladies "LOVERS"

$18.00

Ladies "SAY YES"

$18.00

Ladies "I AM"

$18.00

Ladies "BORN"

$18.00

Mens "YO"

$18.00

Mens "Friends"

$18.00

St. Pats KISS ME

$18.00

St. Pats DRUNK LIVES MATTER

$18.00

St. Pats ALL DAY DRINKING

$20.00

Hats

Ball Caps

$16.00

Merica Hats

$12.00

Beanies

$8.00

Wine Cup

Wine Cup

$12.00

Sunday Brunch

Food

Ham Benny

$14.00

Crab Benny

$16.00

Lobster Benny

$18.00

Veggie Benny

$14.00

French Toast

$12.00

Belgium Waffle

$9.00

Chicken & Donuts

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

The Hangover Sammy

$14.00

French Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

B.E.C. Bagel Sammy

$14.00

The #4

$12.00

Beef Hash

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Denver Omelet

$14.00

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Southwestern Omelet

$14.00

Country Boy Omelet

$14.00

Drinks

Bitch Slap Mary

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa Tasting

$25.00

House Mimosa

$9.00

Specialty Mimosa

$12.00

Special sangria

$6.00

Popsicle Mimosa

$15.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$19.00

SIDES

1 BISCUIT

$2.00

SIDE GRL BREAD

$2.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE 1 FRIED EGG

$2.00

SIDE 2 FRIED EGG

$4.00

1 PANCAKE

$4.00

SIDE DONUTS

$5.00

SIDE Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Plain Bagel

$4.00

SIDE Gravy

$3.00

