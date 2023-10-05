Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar-Hancock
Food Menu
Snacks
Cup o’ Soup
Tomato-Basil, Daily Creation
Bowl o’ Soup
Tomato-Basil, Daily Creation
Eggs Diablo
Flavors change daily, Ask your Cork Soaking server!
Baked Brie
Wrapped in puff pastry with wild berry coulis & apples
Buffalo Chicken
Crispy fried boneless chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, served with creamy blue cheese dressing
Biscuits 3 way
Served warm with chipotle scented honey butter
Biscuits 5 way
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy fried, topped with mango salsa and served with creamy Thai chili sauce
The Bacchus Board
Imported sopressata & felino salami paired with manchengo, brie and aged gouda with accoutrements
Crab Cakes
Vip Eggs
1 BISCUIT
THE PARTY BOARD
Classics
Salmon Risotto
Seared Atlantic salmon served over a seasonal vegetable risotto finished with a lemon garlic butter sauce
Vegetable Risotto (No protein)
a seasonal vegetable risotto finished with a lemon garlic butter sauce
Chicken n’ Dumplings
Roasted chicken and potato gnocchi tossed with seasonal vegetables in a rich chicken cream sauce
Cioppino
Gulf shrimp, sea scallops, salmon & crab sauteed in a saffron garlic tomato sauce over linguini pasta
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni and Maine lobster baked in our classic four cheese mornay sauce topped with bread crumbs
Fish & Chips
Tempura fried red snapper, furikake freedom fries, Tokyo tartar sauce and cucumber carrot slaw
Steakhouse
The Cowboy Steak
16oz ribeye steak topped with a blue cheese butter, Served with a loaded baked potato & broccolini
NY Strip
16oz ribeye steak topped with a blue cheese butter, Served with a loaded baked potato & broccolini
Filet Oscar
7oz beef tenderloin topped with a creamy crab mornay, grilled asparagus & hollandaise, Served with roasted red potatoes
Surf & Turf
The Greens
Cobb Salad
Chopped iceberg, arugula, Ranch dressing, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard eggs & blue cheese.
The Wedge
Baby iceberg with peppercorn-blue cheese dressing, balsamic drizzle, tomatoes, bacon & toasty pinenuts
Tomato Mozzarella
Whole burrata mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil & baby arugula
Beet & Goat Cheese
Whole burrata mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil & baby arugula
SD GOAT CHEESE
Tropical Shrimp Salad
Hand Helds
Grilled Cheese
Crusty bread smothered with sharp Cheddar, American & Parmesan cheese paired with a cup of tomato soup.
Bacon & Brie Sandwich
Cuban Sandwich
Deli sliced sweet ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & dijonaise. Served on pressed baguette bread
Fish Sandwich
Blackened fish served on toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a dill tartar sauce.
Prime Rib Sandwich
House roasted prime rib, thinly sliced topped with cheddar cheese & bacon-horsey sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced ham & Swiss cheese, Served on a brioche bun with honey dijonaise
Big Ass Burger
1/2 pound grilled burger on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with freedom fries
Pork Sliders
Sides
Add Burger Patty
Add Chicken
Add Salmon
Add Shrimp
Add Steak
Side Fries
Side Parmesan Risotto
Garden Salad
Loaded Baked Potato
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Rocket Salad
SIDE DEVIL EGG
SIDE GRL BREAD
SIDE BACON
SD BLK CHIX
SIDE 1 FRIED EGG
SD BLK SHRIMP
MASH POTATO
Daily Special
Kids Menu
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Bottled Water
Virgin Drinks
Sunday Brunch
Food
Ham Benny
Crab Benny
Lobster Benny
Veggie Benny
French Toast
Belgium Waffle
Chicken & Donuts
Avocado Toast
The Hangover Sammy
French Sandwich
Smoked Salmon
B.E.C. Bagel Sammy
The #4
Beef Hash
Biscuits & Gravy
Steak & Eggs
Chicken & Waffles
Denver Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Southwestern Omelet
Country Boy Omelet
Drinks
SIDES
