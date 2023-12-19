Corner of Ukraine 85 Main Street Nyack NY 10960
Appetizers
- Ukrainian power$8.00
Mashed pork lard with toasted whole wheat bread
- Farshmak$8.00
Mashed herring with celery apple cucumber eggs and home made mayo served with sourdough toasts
- Pashtet$8.00
Pate served with sourdough bread
- Miter kielbasa$16.00
Backed home made kielbasa served served with horseradish dip and beets dip and home made mustard
- Rulka$14.00
Bacon rolled cooked with spices served with pickles sour tomato and sour cabbage
- Oseledec$12.00
Hearing served with backed potato and marinated onion
Soups
- Solyanka$16.00
Made with cured meats, green olives,pickles,veggies and beef broth
- Borscht$14.00
Made with potato, carrots, beets, cabbage and meat.
- Mushroom forest$14.00
Fresh and dried mushrooms, sautéed onion, carrots served with Baderky ( crepe stuffed with meat)
- Bulion$10.00
Chicken broth with carrots and home made pasta
Salads
- Potato salad$16.00
Potato, bacon, salary, oyster mushroom, onion, and home made sauce.
- Shuba$14.00
Four lier salad with herring, potato, carrots, beats, eggs with home made mayo dressing.
- Horod$10.00
Cucumber, tomato, red reddish, chives, dill, Served with source cream or olive oil
- Easy pizzy$16.00
Romaine lettuces, tomato, cucumber, eggs, grilled chicken, bacon served with home made dressing
- Olivier salad$14.00
Diced boiled potato, carrots, eggs, peas, onion, pickles, kielbasa with home made mayo
Side dishes
Kartoplya po selyansky
Mashed potato
Grechka
Rice
Entree
- Kyiv cutlet$16.00
Chicken fillet pounded and rolled around stuffed with butter and parsley they coated with eggs and bread crumbs.
- Tongue Khveska$18.00
Tongue sautéed with onion and sour cream
- Gulyash$14.00
Sautéed pork loin with carrots and onion
- Ribs$18.00
Backed pork ribs with homemade sauce served with stewed cabbage, onion and carrots.
- Hearts of Lvyv$16.00
Chicken hearts sautéed with butter onion and sour cream
- Holubcy$19.00
Cabbage leaves stuffed with ground meat rice, sautéed onion and carrots. Served with mushroom gravy.
- Deruny$14.00
Potato pancakes served with sour cream
- Derun po guculsky$18.00
Potato pancakes with bacon and cheese
- Fish pie$16.00
Salmon pie backed with potato onion and cheese
- Salmon$16.00
Backed salmon with cheese sauce