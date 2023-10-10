Online ordering available now!
Corner Spot Diner + Drink-Bonita Springs
Food Menu
Brunch Things
Beef Hash
$15.00
scratch
Big Breakfast Sandwich
$13.00
cider bacon, eggs, picnic cheese, ghetto sauce
Cast Iron Cobbler Pancake
$12.00+
today's selection
Corner Spot Breakfast
$14.00
two eggs, florida tomato salad, potato cake, cider bacon, white cheddar biscuits
Eggs Florentine Frittata
$14.00
vegetable frittata, florida tomato and arugula salad
Waffle
$12.00+
cookie butter, berries n' cream
Breakfast Burrito
$14.00
chorizo, egg, potato, white cheddar, pico, spicy mayo
Sandwiches
BLT
$14.00
chicken salad sandwich
$14.00
meatloaf burger
$15.00+
apple durkee's mustard, swiss, house pickles, lettuce, tomato
governors club sandwich
$15.00
lemon pepper roast chicken, cider bacon, green goddess, tomato, arugula
rueben
$16.00
corner beef, russian dressing, swiss, braised cabbage
Spicy Fish Sandwich
$18.00
adult grilled cheese
$12.00
gas station sandwich
$10.00
monte cristo
$16.00
Salads
Plates
Baked Chicken Casserole
$24.00
cast iron lemon pepper yard bird, roast vegetable panzanella, natural jus
baked fish imperial
$34.00
Dozen Oyster Rockefeller
$55.00
meatloaf plate
$25.00
lyonaisse potatoes, seasonal veg
pork tenderloin
$27.00
house kraut, pear cider compote, stuffing
Pot Roast
$23.00
Shrimp N Grits
$26.00
Wellinton
$33.00
vegetable pasta
$23.00
Cedar Salmon Plate
$28.00
Dessert
Sides
2 Biscuits
$2.00
Apple Durkees
$0.75
buttered toast
$3.00
Cheddar Biscuits
$4.00
cider bacon
$6.00+
Cucumber Salad
$4.00
Dijon Vin
$0.75
eggs (side)
$4.00
everything bagel kolache
$4.00
fruit
$5.00
Gravy
$3.00
Grits
$4.00
Hellfire
$0.75
Honey
$1.50
House Ranch
$0.75
Jelly
$0.75
Maple Syrup
$0.75
Mayo
$0.50
Morney
$1.00
Opera Dressing
$0.75
Potato Wedges
$4.00
roasted apple compote
$3.00
root vegetable gastrique
$5.00
Russian Dressing
$0.75
Sd Corn Beef Hash
$8.00
side salad
$6.00
chicken apple sausage
$7.00
APPS
SOUP OF THE DAY
$6.00+
brie en croute
$11.00
carolina crab tea sandwiches
$16.00
Chorizo & Egg Biscuits
$13.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$16.00
Mac & Meatball
$14.00
Smoked Salmon Kolaches
$13.00
Caddy Corner Kolache
$4.00
Oysters Rockefeller
$15.00
Italian sausage kolache
$12.00
Reuben Sliders
$15.00
Buffalo chicken dip
$16.00
Avocado toast w/ salmon
$17.00
Kids
Beverage Menu
Domestic Bottled Beer
Craft beer bottles
All Day West Coast Ipa
$5.00
edmunds oat cereal for dinner
$5.00
equilibrium C ipa
$5.00
funky buddha maple bacon coffee porter
$5.00
funky hop gun ipa
$5.00
Hazify
$5.00
japas cervejaria sawa yuzu
$5.00
Kona Big Wave
$5.00
Magners Cider
$5.00
Nutrl seltzer
$5.00
prairie slush
$5.00
riptide porpoise ipa
$5.00
untitled art Ice Cream Waffle stout
$5.00
Voodoo Ranger Mango Ipa
$5.00
Wicked Weed Straw Kiwi
$5.00
Woven Water Bleue
$5.00
Ace Guava Cider
$5.00
Happy Dad
$5.00
N/A Beverages
Apple juice
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Coffee, decaf
$3.00
Coffee, french press
$6.00
Coffee, regular
$3.00
Cranberry juice
$3.00
Crush
$3.00
Diet pepsi
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Ginger ale
$3.00
Ginger beer
$4.00
Grapefruit juice
$3.00
Grapefruit soda
$4.00
Grumpy Cold Brew
$6.00
House Lemonade
$5.00
Milk
$3.00+
Milkshake
$7.00
Mocktail
$4.00
Mountain dew
$3.00
Orange juice
$3.00
Pepsi
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Soda
$4.00
red bull
$4.50
Root beer
$3.00
Root Float
$6.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Sierra mist
$3.00
sugar free red bull
$4.50
Tea
$3.00
Tomato Jucie
$2.50
tropical red bull
$4.50
Virgin Mary
$5.00
White Wine By The Bottle
