Food Menu

Brunch Things

Beef Hash

$15.00

Big Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

cider bacon, eggs, picnic cheese, ghetto sauce

Cast Iron Cobbler Pancake

$12.00+

today's selection

Corner Spot Breakfast

$14.00

two eggs, florida tomato salad, potato cake, cider bacon, white cheddar biscuits

Eggs Florentine Frittata

$14.00

vegetable frittata, florida tomato and arugula salad

Waffle

$12.00+

cookie butter, berries n' cream

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

chorizo, egg, potato, white cheddar, pico, spicy mayo

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

chicken salad sandwich

$14.00

meatloaf burger

$15.00+

apple durkee's mustard, swiss, house pickles, lettuce, tomato

governors club sandwich

$15.00

lemon pepper roast chicken, cider bacon, green goddess, tomato, arugula

rueben

$16.00

corner beef, russian dressing, swiss, braised cabbage

Spicy Fish Sandwich

$18.00

adult grilled cheese

$12.00

gas station sandwich

$10.00

monte cristo

$16.00

Salads

corner spot salad

$12.00

local lettuce, opera dressing, tajin cucumbers, rye croutons, parmesan, tomato

poached pear salad

$13.00

honey dijon, golden beet, apple, greens, camembert

wedge salad

$13.00

iceberg, cider bacon, tomato, green goddess

ceasar salad

$12.00

side salad

$6.00

Plates

Baked Chicken Casserole

$24.00

cast iron lemon pepper yard bird, roast vegetable panzanella, natural jus

baked fish imperial

$34.00

Dozen Oyster Rockefeller

$55.00

meatloaf plate

$25.00

lyonaisse potatoes, seasonal veg

pork tenderloin

$27.00

house kraut, pear cider compote, stuffing

Pot Roast

$23.00

Shrimp N Grits

$26.00

Wellinton

$33.00

vegetable pasta

$23.00

Cedar Salmon Plate

$28.00

Dessert

ice cream sandwich

$6.00

with gene's cookies

caramel volcano cake

$9.00

Yankee Bread Puddin'

$7.00

Ice Box Cake

$6.00

Sides

2 Biscuits

$2.00

Apple Durkees

$0.75

buttered toast

$3.00

Cheddar Biscuits

$4.00

cider bacon

$6.00+

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Dijon Vin

$0.75

eggs (side)

$4.00

everything bagel kolache

$4.00

fruit

$5.00

Gravy

$3.00

Grits

$4.00

Hellfire

$0.75

Honey

$1.50

House Ranch

$0.75

Jelly

$0.75

Maple Syrup

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Morney

$1.00

Opera Dressing

$0.75

Potato Wedges

$4.00

roasted apple compote

$3.00

root vegetable gastrique

$5.00

Russian Dressing

$0.75

Sd Corn Beef Hash

$8.00

side salad

$6.00

chicken apple sausage

$7.00

APPS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00+

brie en croute

$11.00

carolina crab tea sandwiches

$16.00

Chorizo & Egg Biscuits

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Mac & Meatball

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Kolaches

$13.00

Caddy Corner Kolache

$4.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

Italian sausage kolache

$12.00

Reuben Sliders

$15.00

Buffalo chicken dip

$16.00

Avocado toast w/ salmon

$17.00

Kids

Kids chicken nuggies

$9.00

Kids Mac and chee

$9.00

Kids dog in blanket

$9.00

Kids grilled cheese

$8.00

Kids little meatloaf

$10.00

Kids buttered pasta

$7.00

Beverage Menu

Domestic Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona Xtra

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

N/A stella

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Craft beer bottles

All Day West Coast Ipa

$5.00

edmunds oat cereal for dinner

$5.00

equilibrium C ipa

$5.00

funky buddha maple bacon coffee porter

$5.00

funky hop gun ipa

$5.00

Hazify

$5.00

japas cervejaria sawa yuzu

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Magners Cider

$5.00

Nutrl seltzer

$5.00

prairie slush

$5.00

riptide porpoise ipa

$5.00

untitled art Ice Cream Waffle stout

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger Mango Ipa

$5.00

Wicked Weed Straw Kiwi

$5.00

Woven Water Bleue

$5.00

Ace Guava Cider

$5.00

Happy Dad

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Apple juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee, decaf

$3.00

Coffee, french press

$6.00

Coffee, regular

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Crush

$3.00

Diet pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Grapefruit soda

$4.00

Grumpy Cold Brew

$6.00

House Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$3.00+

Milkshake

$7.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Mountain dew

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Soda

$4.00

red bull

$4.50

Root beer

$3.00

Root Float

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sierra mist

$3.00

sugar free red bull

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Tomato Jucie

$2.50

tropical red bull

$4.50

Virgin Mary

$5.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Silver Gate Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

Silver Gate Saviougnon Blanc BTL

$20.00

Silver Gate Moscato BTL

$20.00

Silver Gate Pinot Grigrio BTL

$20.00

Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Livmore Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

True Myth Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Chloe Sav Blanc BTL

$30.00

Masianco Piont Grigio BTL

$32.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Cono Sur Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Imagery Cabernet BTL

$30.00

The Critic Cabernet BTL

$36.00

Sella Antica Red Blend BTL

$30.00

Silver Gate Cab

$20.00