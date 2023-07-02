Corner Pit BBQ Ardmore 26061 main st

Food

On a Bun

Brown Bag Special

$8.99

Pork Or Chicken sandwich, Chips & drink (Upgrade to Brisket)

Working Man’s Special

$10.99

Pork or Chicken sandwich, 1 side, Chips, & Drink. (Upgrade to Brisket)

Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Brisket Sandwich

$8.99

On a Plate

Pork Plate

$11.49

Pulled Pork, 2 Sides.

Chicken Plate

$8.99+

1/2 Chicken, 2 Sides & Drink

Brisket Plate

$13.99

Sliced Brisket, 2 Sides & Drink

Rib Plate

$19.99

1/2 Slab of Ribs, 2 Sides & Drink

1/4 1/4 Special

$14.49

1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pork, 2 Sides, & drink

Rib Tip Plate

$10.99Out of stock

1\4 Rib Plate

$12.75

Samplers

Full Meat Platter (no doubling)

$19.99

Sides Platter (no doubling)

$15.99

Pit Specials

Wing Plate

$8.99+Out of stock

Smoked Wings Plain or tossed

Loaded Potato

$11.99+Out of stock

Baked Potato Stuffed with pork or chicken, butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and chives. (Upgrade to brisket)

Taco Boat Combo

$7.99Out of stock

Two pork or chicken tacos & Drink. (Upgrade to brisket)

BBQ Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Bed of spring mix with tomatoes, carrots, onions, cheese, bacon, and croutons, topped with chicken or pork. (Upgrade to Brisket)

Feed A Crowd

Family Pack

$23.99

1lb. Of pork, chicken, Brisket or Ribs. 2 pint sides & an 8 pack of buns. Ribs come with loaf bread instead of buns.

Double Size Family Pack

$45.00

2lb of meat, 2 quart sides, 12 pack of buns.

Pork by the pound

$11.99+

Brisket by the pound

$23.99+

Chicken

$11.99+

Whole Smoked chicken.

Ribs

$26.99+

Whole slab.

12 Pack Buns

$4.00

8 Pack Buns

$3.00

Rib Tips

$6.00Out of stock

Large Bag Chips

$3.99

Sides

Regular Side

$2.99

Pint side

$5.99

Quart Side

$10.99

Chips

$1.50

Pan Side

$39.99

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sundrop

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Green Tea

$1.99

Peach Tea

$1.99

Peace Tea Peach

$1.99

Peace Tea - Tea & Lemonade

$1.99

Peace Tea Raspberry

$1.99

A&W

$1.99

Sunkist

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

water

$1.99

A la Carte

Sauce Jar

$9.99

Desserts

Sundrop Cake

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Whole Sundrop Cake

$15.99Out of stock

Oat Toffee Cookie

$1.50

CC Cookies

$1.50

pudding

$3.99