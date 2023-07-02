Corner Pit BBQ Ardmore 26061 main st
Food
On a Bun
On a Plate
Pork Plate
$11.49
Pulled Pork, 2 Sides.
Chicken Plate
$8.99+
1/2 Chicken, 2 Sides & Drink
Brisket Plate
$13.99
Sliced Brisket, 2 Sides & Drink
Rib Plate
$19.99
1/2 Slab of Ribs, 2 Sides & Drink
1/4 1/4 Special
$14.49
1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pork, 2 Sides, & drink
Rib Tip Plate
$10.99Out of stock
1\4 Rib Plate
$12.75
Pit Specials
Wing Plate
$8.99+Out of stock
Smoked Wings Plain or tossed
Loaded Potato
$11.99+Out of stock
Baked Potato Stuffed with pork or chicken, butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and chives. (Upgrade to brisket)
Taco Boat Combo
$7.99Out of stock
Two pork or chicken tacos & Drink. (Upgrade to brisket)
BBQ Salad
$11.99Out of stock
Bed of spring mix with tomatoes, carrots, onions, cheese, bacon, and croutons, topped with chicken or pork. (Upgrade to Brisket)
Feed A Crowd
Family Pack
$23.99
1lb. Of pork, chicken, Brisket or Ribs. 2 pint sides & an 8 pack of buns. Ribs come with loaf bread instead of buns.
Double Size Family Pack
$45.00
2lb of meat, 2 quart sides, 12 pack of buns.
Pork by the pound
$11.99+
Brisket by the pound
$23.99+
Chicken
$11.99+
Whole Smoked chicken.
Ribs
$26.99+
Whole slab.
12 Pack Buns
$4.00
8 Pack Buns
$3.00
Rib Tips
$6.00Out of stock
Large Bag Chips
$3.99
Drinks
A la Carte
Corner Pit BBQ Ardmore 26061 main st Location and Ordering Hours
(931) 427-2710
26061 main st, Ardmore, TN 38449
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM