Cornerstone 2900 Columbia Pike
Beverages
Can Beers
Draft Beer
N/A Beverages
Sparkling Wine
Rose Wine
White Wine
Red Wine
Spirits
Bourbon/Whiskey
- Evan Williams Black$8.00
- 1792 Small Batch$11.00
- Angel's Envy$15.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Bookers$30.00
- Bulleit$11.00
- Bushmills$9.00
- Elijah Craig Private Barrel$25.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$12.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$12.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Knob Creek 9YR$12.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Michters$15.00Out of stock
- Red Breast 12YR$20.00Out of stock
- Uncle Nearest 1856$17.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884$14.00
- Uncle Nearest Single Barrel$24.00Out of stock
- Woodford$12.00
Cordials
Rum
Rye
Signature Cocktails
Tequila
Vodka
Food
Apps/Shareables
- Bavarian Pretzel$16.00
The big one baked in light butter and salt served with homemade queso and spicy mustard dipping sauce
- BBQ Meatballs$13.00
5 Homemade bbq meatballs to share!! (contains breadcrumbs)
- Beef Chili$6.00+
Homemade beef chili with blended spices and seasonings, red beans, bell peppers & onions
- Cheese Fries$10.00
French Fries layered with cheddar cheese, homemade queso and bacon bits
- Chicken Bites$13.00
Shredded chicken, celery, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cream cheese, panko rolled up and deep fried served with a homemade avocado ranch dipping sauce
- Chips & Dips$8.00
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips served with homemade queso and salsa rojas
- Cornerstone Wings$15.99
Fried or Grilled tossed in buffalo, honey sriracha, mambo, garlic/parmesan, hot or plain served with carrots/celery and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese
- Fried Pork Belly$11.00
Served with homemade guacamole and salsa rojas
- Pesto Mini Skewers$16.00
Grilled shrimp marinated in a pesto & lemon sauce with tricolor peppers and onions
- Pike Nachos$12.00+
Fresh fried tortilla chips with melted cheddar, cheddar jack and homemade queso, topped with pico di gallo, sour cream, garnished with green onions
- Spicy Garlic Hummus$14.00
- Tomato Soup$3.00+
Salads
- Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese served with homemade croutons and caesar dressing topped with a parmesan chip
- House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, onions, tomatoes, homemade croutons and cheddar cheese with your choice of homemade ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian.
- Pasta Salad$11.00
Penne pasta, bell peppers, black olives and cherry tomatoes tossed in homemade italian dressing with shredded parmesan cheese topped with a crisp parmesan chip
- Taco Salad$11.00
Fresh fried flour tortilla shell, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, tricolor peppers served with pico di galo & sour cream
Sandwiches/Handhelds
- Caesar Wrap$10.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons tossed in a homemade Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of a side.
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
- Chipotle Chicken Bacon Wrap$12.00
Chipotle seasoned grilled chicken with bacon wrapped with lettuce, tomato and onions drizzled with a homemade chipotle mayo sauce served with pickles and your choice of a side.
- Chipotle Patty Melt$15.00
Fresh ½ pound burger topped with sauteed onions, monterey jack cheese, chipotle mayo with Texas Toast bread served with pickles and your choice of a side.
- Cross Street Burger$15.00
Fresh Classic ½ pound burger with lettuce, tomato & onions served on a sesame seed bun with pickles and your choice of a side.
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Veggie Burger Lettuce Waps$15.00