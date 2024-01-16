CORRADO'S CUCINA ITALIANA 1900 NE Miami Ct Miami 33132
FILLED PASTAS
- RAVIOLI DI SPINACI$21.95
Homemade ravioli filled with spinach and ricotta cheese in a creamy truffle sauce
- RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA$21.95
Homemade ravioli filled with pumpkin, ricotta and amaretti in butter sage and roasted pinenuts sauce
- RAVIOLI DI ARAGOSTA$23.95
Homemade ravioli filled with lobster meat and ricotta cheese served with sundried tomatoes, asparagus in a creamy brandy saffron sauce
- RAVIOLI DI FUNGHI PORCINI$21.95
Homemade ravioli filled with porcini muchroom and ricotta cheese served with pumkin cubes ,bacon creamy white wine sauce
- RAVIOLI DI PERA$21.95
Homemade ravioli ifilled with pear and gorgonzola cheese in creamy walnut sauce
- RAVIOLI CORRADO'S$21.95
Homemade ravioli filled with brased short ribs demi-glace red wine sauce and fresh gorgonzola cheese
TRADITIONAL PASTAS
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$14.50
Homemade fettuccine in classic alfredo sauce
- FETTUCCINE PINK$14.50
Homemade fettuccine with fresh tomatoes , homemade marinara sauce and cream
- FETTUCCINE POMODORO$14.50
Homemade fettuccine in a fresh marinara sause
- LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE$20.95
Homemade linguine pasta with clams , garlic and white wine sauce
- PAPPARDELLE FUNGHI$20.95
Homemade pappardelle pasta with mixed wild mushrooms ,garlic ,parsley white wine and fresh tomatoes sauce
- BUCATINI AMATRICIANA$18.50
Homemade bucatini pasta in a classic amatriciana sauce
- TAGLIOLINI BOLOGNESE$19.50
Homemade tagliolini noodles in classic bolognese sauce
- TAGLIOLINI E POLPETTE$19.50
Homemase tagliolini noodles with meatballs(5pcs) in fresh marinara sauce
- SPAGHETTI CARBONARA$18.50
Homemade spaghetti in a classic carbonara sauce
- PENNE QUATTRO FORMAGGI$18.50
Homemade penne pasta with a delicious combination of 4 cheeses
- RIGATONI STEFANIA$18.95
Homemade rigatoni pasta with ham,green peas with parmigian creamy sauce
- FETTUCCINE PRIMAVERA$20.95
Homemade fettuccine pasta with a combination of mixed roasted vegetables
- GNOCCHI GENOVESE$20.95
Homemade potato dumpling with pesto sauce and fresh burrata
- GNOCCHI SORRENTINA$18.50
Homemade gnocchi tomato sauce fresh basil and creamy mozzarella
- LINGUINE AI GAMBERI$21.95
Homemade linguine pasta with shrimps (6pcs) asparagus, garlic and white wine sauce
- STROZZAPRETI CALABRESE$20.95
Homemade calabrian pasta with italian sausage , roasted bell peppers and marinara sauce
- MANICOTTI$17.95
Homemade manicotti with ricotta cheese ,marinara sauce and mozzarella
- LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$17.95
Homemade “The Classic” pasta layered bolognese, bechamel & parmigia
- SEDANINI GLUTE FREE$15.95
Homemade sedanini GLUTEN FREE fresh tomatoes, sundried tomatoes and marinara sauce
PROTEINS
- POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA$18.95
Breaded chicken breast , tomato sauce ,mozzarella. Served with pasta marinara sauce or roasted vegetables
- POLLO AL MARSALA$18.95
Chicken breast, mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce . Served with pasta marinara sauce or roasted vegetables
- POLLO PICCATA$18.95
Chicken breast capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice. Served with pasta marinara sauce or roasted vegetables
- MEATBALLS$14.95
Italian meatballs (8 pcs) in marinara sauce with fresh ricotta topping
