Cortadito Brickell Cortadito - Brickell
DRINKS
Hot Coffees
Cold Coffees
- Regular Latte$5.95+
- Caramel Flan Latte$5.95+
Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen
- Vanilla Latte$5.95+
Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen
- Hazelnut Latte$5.95+
Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen
- Tres Leches Latte$6.50+
Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen
- Matcha Latte$6.50+
Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen.
- Mint Lavender Matcha Latte$6.50+
Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen.
Juices
- Orange Juice Fresh$6.95
Freshly Squeezed
- Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade$6.50
- Sparkling Mango Lemonade$6.50
- Sunset Juice$9.75
Carrot, Orange, Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Tumeric.
- Unbeetable Juice$9.75
Pineapple, Carrot, Beet, Cucumber, Ginger, Lemon.
- Green Lover Juice$9.75
Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Spinach, Kale, Lemon.
- Bodyguard Shot$4.75
Ginger, Lemon, Honey, Cayenne Pepper
Smoothies
Shakes
FOOD
Sandwiches Cubanos
- Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Exquisite roasted chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado & bacon in pressed Cuban bread.
- Classic Avocado Toast$10.95
Multigrain toasted with butter, avocado spread & sunflower seeds.
- Croqueta Preparada Sandwich$13.95
If you ever wished for croquetas in a sandwich, try this one! Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and roasted pork topped with ham croquetas in pressed Cuban bread.
- Cuban Sandwich$12.95
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread.
- Cuban Toast$2.50
Cuban bread toasted with butter.
- Fresh Veggie Avocado Toast$10.95
Fresh Smashed Avocado, Thick Cut Multi Grain Toast, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Blanco, Sea Salt
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$9.75
Hot pressed croissant, ham, and Swiss cheese.
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$11.95
Swiss cheese & Ham served in pressed Cuban bread.
- Pan Con Lechon Sandwich$12.50
Roasted pork with grilled onions served in pressed Cuban bread.
- Ropa Vieja Sandwich$13.95
Cuban style shredded beef, Swiss cheese in pressed Cuban bread.
- Turkey Cuban Sandwich$12.50
A spin on the Cuban classic served with oven-roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban wheat bread.
- Avocado Toast Combo$10.00
The Completa Bowl
- Southwest Bowl$15.50
Cauliflower rice, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, diced avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy potato sticks, chipotle mayo.
- Ropa Vieja Bowl$15.95
White rice, ropa vieja, sweet plantains, balsamic tomatoes, crispy plantain chips, cilantro dressing.
- Traditional Cuban Bowl$15.50
White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette.
- Roasted Chicken Bowl$15.50
Marinated Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, and Maduros.
- Cuban Sampler Bowl$15.95
Taste the 3 most traditional Cuban meats in one bowl: Lechon Asado, Braised and Shredded Flank Steak & Roasted Chicken. Served with White Rice, Black Beans & Mojo Vinaigrette.
- The Completa Bowl - Build your Own$15.50
Served Traditional Bowl or Cuban Style. Base, protein, two sides & toppings.
The Completa Bowl Combo
- The Completa Bowl Combo - Built your Own$17.50
Enjoy a Combo Meal with Completa, Chips & Drinks
- Southwest Bowl Combo$17.50
Cauliflower rice, black beans, corn, pico de gallo diced avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy potato sticks & chipotle mayo.
- Ropa Vieja Bowl Combo$17.95
White rice, ropa vieja, sweet plantains, balsamic tomatoes, crispy plantain chips, cilantro dressing.
- Traditional Cuban Bowl Combo$17.50
White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette.
- Roasted Chicken Combo$17.50
Marinated Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo and Maduros.
- Cuban Sampler Combo$17.95
Taste the 3 most traditional Cuban meats in one bowl: Lechon Asado, Braised and Shredded Flank Steak & Roasted Chicken. Served with White Rice, Black Beans & Mojo Vinaigrette.