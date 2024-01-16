Cortaditos - Coffee Truck 810 31st St Unit # 2
Drinks
Hot Coffees & Teas
- Dos Kilos
Strong espresso$2.20
- Cafecito
Strong espresso with sugar$2.20
- Colada
A lot of espresso with espumita. Made to share!$4.00
- Cortadito Mulato
Our signature drink- equal parts espresso, milk, and brown sugar$3.00
- Cortadito Bon Bon
Espresso with equal parts condensed milk$3.00
- Cortadito Leche & Leche
Espresso with equal parts milk and condensed milk$3.25
- Café con Leche
A Cuban latte- espresso with steamed milk$4.00
- Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and lots of foam$4.00
- Café Mocha
Latte with chocolate$4.75
- Chocolate Caliente
Hot chocolate$3.50
- House Brewed Coffee
Traditional drip made with our house blend$3.00
- Matcha Latte
Green matcha tea powder paired with steamed milk$4.75
- Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with spices and topped with steamed milk$4.25
- Americano
Espresso with hot water$3.50
- Organic Tea
Assortment of house teas$3.00
- La Reina Tea
How the queen of salsa would drink her tea- tangerine, ginger, & lemon tea topped with guava syrup$3.50
Cold Coffees & Teas
- Iced Latte
Espresso mixed with chilled milk and ice$4.50
- Cold Brew
A highly-concentrated cold coffee, with a smooth, bold taste$4.50
- Cold Brew Mojito
Our own Cuban creation: cold brew infused with mint leaves & a dash of sugar, topped with heavy cream$5.00
- Iced Matcha Latte
Matcha mixed with chilled milk and ice$5.00
- Iced Chai Latte
Chai tea mixed with chilled milk and ice$4.50
- Iced Americano
Espresso with cold water$4.00
- Frozen Café con Leche
Our delicious café con leche but frozen!$5.00
- Cortaditos a la Roca
Our signature Cortaditos but a la roca (on the rocks)!
- Organic Iced Teas$3.50
Mojito Limonadas
Batidos & Juices
Soft Drinks
Food
Sandwiches
- Cubano Cortaditos
Toasted Cuban bread with smoked ham, salami, chorizo, mustard, swiss cheese, pickles, and oven roasted pork. "¡EL MEJOR!"$10.00
- Vegano Cubano
Our take on an all vegan version of a classic Cubano. "¡DALE QUE TE QUEDAS!"$13.00
- Pollo Loco
Oven roasted chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, and mild chipotle mayo on hot pressed Cuban bread. "¡AY MAMÁ!"$9.50
- Pan con Bistec
Cuban roll with layers of thin marinated steaks, sautéed with onions, and topped with provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, potato sticks, and mild chipotle mayo. "¡ PARA CHUPARTE LOS DEDOS!"$10.00
- Croqueta Preparada
3 ham croquetas, ham, & swiss cheese all toasted to perfection on Cuban bread. "¡MUCHACHO!"$9.00
- Jamón & Queso
Ham & provolone cheese on toasted, buttery Cuban bread. "¡SENCILLO Y SABROSO!"$7.00
- Veggie
A delicious vegetarian option- lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, mojo mayo, & pan fried maduros on Cuban bread. "¡RICO Y DELICIOSO!"$9.00
- Tostada
Hot pressed Cuban bread with butter. "¡CLÁSICA!"$3.50
Savory
- Ropa Vieja Empanada
Shredded beef baked empanada$3.30
- Chicken Fricasé Empanada
Chicken stew baked empanada$2.95
- Cubana Empanada
A Cuban sandwich... but in a baked empanada!$2.95
- Lomo & Cheese Empanada
Smoked pork and cheese baked empanada$2.95
- Garbanzo Empanada
Made with chickpeas and mushrooms- a perfect vegetarian baked empanada$2.95
- Papa Rellena
A Cuban staple- a potato ball stuffed with ground beef and fried to perfection$4.00
- Croqueta de Jamón
Ham croquette made in house$1.40
- Pan Cubano
Our baked in house, out of this world Cuban bread$0.95
Sweets
Pastries
- Guava Pastelito
Guava puff pastry$1.75
- Guava & Queso Pastelito
Guava & cheese puff pastry$1.85
- Meat Pastelito
Meat puff pastry- sweet & savory$1.95
- Mantecado
Traditional shortbread cookie. Choose your flavor$2.15
- Almond Croissant
Croissant with a sweet, almond paste filling and topped with powdered sugar$3.95
Desserts
- Tresleches
A light spongy cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture$4.95
- Tresleches Cortaditos
Our traditional tresleches cake but with espresso!$5.25
- Cuatroleches
A traditional tresleches made with delicious dulce de leche$5.25
- Flan
THE Cuban dessert- a soft, pillowy pudding made with condensed milk (GF)$3.00
- Creme Brulee
Rich custard topped with caramelized sugar (GF)$4.25
- Guava Cheesecake
Our famous cheesecake with a guava swirl (GF)$3.95
- Arroz con Leche
Cuban rice pudding (GF)$2.25
Merchandise
- Dos Kilos Tazita Set
4 beautifully crafted Cortaditos "Dos Kilos" tazitas with matching plates$34.99
- Café Con Leche Tazita Set
4 beautifully crafted 12oz Cortaditos "Café con Leche" tazitas with matching plates$40.99
- 12oz Cortaditos Espresso Blend$16.99
- 5lb Cortaditos Espresso Blend$92.99
- Cortaditos Hat$34.99