Cosmic Cowboy
Cosmic Cowboy 24087 Highway 80 E
Sandwiches & Combos
Smoked Meats
Homemade Sides
Desserts
Drinks
BBQ Sauces
Sandwich
$9.00
Sandwich combo
$12.00
Comes w/ 1 side
Plate Combo
$14.00
Comes w/ 1 meat & 2 sides
2 Meat Plate Combo
$21.00
3 Meat Plate Combo
$24.00
4 Meat Plate Combo
$28.00
Brisket 1lb
$28.00
Out of stock
Ribs 1lb
$13.00
Pork 1lb
$18.00
Half Chicken
$10.00
Corn Casserole
$4.00
Mac & Cheese
$4.00
Baked Beans
$4.00
Coleslaw
$4.00
Out of stock
Brunswick Stew
$4.00
Brunswick Stew Pint
$10.00
Potato Salad
$4.00
Collard Greens
$4.00
Banana pudding
$4.00
Banana Pudding
$4.00
Coke
$2.25
Diet Coke
$2.25
Sprite
$2.25
Sweet Tea
$2.25
Un-sweet Tea
$2.25
Out of stock
Water
$2.25
GA Red
$0.50
Swt & Smokey
$0.50
Sweet Vinegar
$0.50
all sauce
Cosmic Cowboy Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 259-9990
24087 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30461
Open now
• Closes at 3PM
All hours
