Costiera 415 South Central Avenue
Salads
Small Plates
- Hand Cut Beef Tartare
smoked mussels, shallot-celery vinaigrette & crispy leeks$21.00
- Chicken Liver Mousse$16.00
- Country Style Terrine
violet mustard, cranberry agrodolce & grilled breadOut of stock
- Swordfish Meatball
house milled polenta, puttanesca sauce & pistachios$17.00
- Grilled Spanish Rock Octopus
morcilla, black turtle bean purée & muhammara$20.00
- Pumpkin Arancini
provolone fonduta, red onion agrodolce & crispy sageOut of stock
- Grilled Veal Sweetbreads
parsnip, roasted mushrooms, Marsala & fennel pollen$19.00
Fresh Pasta
- Whole Wheat Tagliatelle
beef & pork ragu, grana padano$22.00
- Squid Ink Gnocchi
tomato braised calamari, chili flake, mint & bread crumbs$23.00
- Chestnut & Goat Cheese Agnolotti
white sausage ragu & caramelized fennel$23.00
- Rigatoni
kale & walnut pesto, honeynut squash & stracciatella$20.00
- Bucatini
NC rock shrimp, rapini, tomato-cream & basil$24.00
