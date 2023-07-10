Cote France 100 Plaza Real S
FOOD
Breakfast & Lunch
Side Bacon
$2.60
Side Potatoes
$2.60
Side Fruits
$2.60
Side Salad
French Baguette
$5.00
Multigrain Baguette
$9.30
Half French Baguette
$2.90
Half Multigrain Baguette
$5.60
Bagel
English Muffin
Le Français
$16.50
Panier Gourmand
$17.80
Croissant Breakfast
$15.20
Croissant Norway
$16.00
Salmon Breakfast
$17.80
French Toasts
$11.40
French Toasts Full
$17.80
Traditionnel Sandwich
$15.20
Bagel Norway
$16.50
Bagel Florentin
$13.90
Club Breakfast (2 Levels)
$17.80
Fresh Fruits Salad Bowl
$9.80
Oatmeal & Fresh Fruits
$11.40
Avocado Toast Bacon
$16.00
Avocado Toast Salmon
$20.60
Eggs Plain
$11.40
Build Your Eggs - 1 Ingredient
$13.30
Build Your Eggs - 2 Ingredients
$15.20
Build Your Eggs - 3 Ingredients
$16.90
Build Your Eggs - 4 Ingredients
$18.00
Eggs Benedictine
Eggs Hard Boiled
$10.10
Eggs Over Easy
$11.40
Eggs Over Medium
$11.40
Eggs Over Hard
$11.40
Eggs Poached
$11.40
Eggs Sunny Side Up
$11.40
Crepe Sweet Plain
$7.50
Crepe Sugar
$8.80
Crepe Framboisine
$13.90
Crepe Nutella
$10.00
Crepe Nutella Fruits
$12.70
Crepe Sauvage
$12.70
Crepe Amandine
$13.90
Waffle Sweet Plain
$7.50
Waffle Sugar
$8.80
Waffle Framboisine
$13.90
Waffle Nutella
$10.00
Waffle Nutella Fruits
$12.70
Waffle Sauvage
$12.70
Waffle Amandine
$13.90
Sandwich French Hot Dog
$15.20
Sandwich Le Normandy
$15.20
Sandwich Le Limousin
$15.20
Sandwich Le Lyonnais
$15.20
Sandwich Le Bayonnais
$15.20
Sandwich Le Paris
$15.20
Sandwich Campagnard
$15.20
Sandwich M.T.B.
$15.20
Sandwich Tuna
$16.50
Sandwich Champetre
$16.50
Sandwich Paris Normandy
$17.80
Sandwich Mixte
$17.80
Sandwich Le Fleury
$17.80
Sandwich Addison
$17.80
Sandwich Trois Fromages
$19.00
Sandwich Le Gourmet
$19.00
Croissant Ham & Swiss
$15.20
Croissant Ham & Brie
$15.20
Croissant M.T.B.
$15.20
Croissant Le Montparnasse
$16.50
Croissant Tuna
$17.80
Croissant Sunny
$17.80
Croissant Shrimps
$18.90
Club BLT
$15.20
Club Nordique
$17.80
Club Turkey (2 Levels)
$17.80
Club Parisien (2 Levels)
$19.00
Croque Monsieur
$15.20
Croque Madame
$16.50
Salad Mixte
$13.00
Salad Vegie
$15.20
Salad Mozzarella
$15.20
Salad Caesar
$16.50
Salad Malou
$17.80
Salad Fermiere
$17.80
Salad Normandy
$17.80
Salad Parisienne
$17.80
Salad Chevrette
$17.80
Salad Auvergnate
$19.00
Salad Nicoise
$19.00
Salad Fraicheur
$20.30
Salad De La Mer
$20.30
Salad Cote France
$20.30
Regular Quiches
Large Quiches
Tartine Bruschetta
$15.90
Tartine Fraicheur
$17.80
Tartine Nordique
$19.00
Tartine Catalane
$19.00
Tartine Shrimps
$20.30
Crepe Plain
$11.40
Build Your Crepe - 1 Ingredient
$13.30
Build Your Crepe - 2 Ingredients
$15.20
Build Your Crepe - 3 Ingredients
$16.90
Build Your Crepe - 4 Ingredients
$18.00
Crepe Ham & Swiss
$15.80
Crepe Complete
$17.10
Crepe Oceane
$18.40
Combo Classic
$15.80
Combo Plus
$19.70
Combo Premium
$22.50
Soup French Onions
$13.90
Soup Tomato Basil
$11.40
Soup Of The Day
Potatoes Pie
$16.50
Platter Charcuterie
$24.10
Platter Fromages
$24.10
Platter Mix
$24.10
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$13.90
Le Petit Dej
$13.90
Creme Brulee
$7.60
Tiramisu
$8.20
Fresh Fruits Salad Bowl
$9.80
Tart Peach Almond Slice With 1 Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream
$10.60
Tart Pear Almond Slice With 1 Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream
$10.60
Tart Apple Custard Cream Slice With 1 Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream
$10.60
Cheesecake With Fresh Raspberries & Raspberry Sauce
$10.60
Profiteroles
$12.70
Coffee Gourmand
$13.90
Tea Gourmand
$13.90
Deposit Fees
DRINKS
Drinks Hot
Drinks Cold
Still Water
$3.50+
Sparking Water
$4.30+
Sparking Lemon Lime
$6.40
Sparking Lemon
$6.40
Sparking Pomegranate
$6.40
Sparking Orange
$6.40
Sparking Grapefruit
$6.40
Organic Lemonade
$4.40
Coke Regular
$3.60
Coke Diet
$3.60
Coke Zero
$3.60
Sprite
$3.60
Orange Juice
$5.30+
Snapple Diet Lemon
$4.30
Snapple Diet Raspberry
$4.30
Snapple Diet Peach
$4.30
Snapple Lemon
$4.30
Apple Juice
$4.20
Cranberry Juice
$4.20
Iced Tea
$4.00+
Arnold Palmer
$5.40
Tea Regular
$5.10
Tea Organic
$6.30
Iced Cappuccino
$5.10+
Iced Espresso
$4.20+
Iced Latte
$5.00+
Iced Macchiato
$4.30+
Iced Mocaccino
$5.30+
Iced Peppermint Latte
$7.40+
Iced Spiced Pumpkin Latte
$7.40+
Iced Americano
$4.30+
Iced Black Coffee
$3.90+
Iced Black Coffee With Milk
$4.10+
Fruit Smoothie
$7.60+
Iced Chocolate
$5.00+
Iced Milk
$3.00+
Drinks with Alcohol
La Ch'Ti (Amber)
$9.90
La Ch'Ti (Blond)
$9.90
La Cadette (Blond)
$7.70
Bloody Mary
$11.30
Mimosa
$11.30
Bellini
$11.30
Kir
$10.20
Kir Royal
$11.30
GLS Amelie Latourelle (Merlot)
$10.10
GLS Domaine Epicurial (Cote Du Rhone)
$13.10
GLS Aries (Malbec)
$18.30
GLS Maision Blanche (Bordeaux)
$14.60
GLS Vins Descombe (Pinto Nori Bourgogne)
$16.60
GLS Village La Tourelle (Cabernet Sauvignon)
$12.66
GLS Chateau De Ribebon (Bordeaux)
$13.66
GLS Sur De Los Andres (Melbec)
$11.85
GLS Charles Brotte Grand Vallon (Cote Du Rhone)
$11.58
GLS Alexis Lichine (Merlot)
$9.93
BTL Amelie Latourelle (Merlot)
$42.30
BTL Domaine Epicurial (Cote Du Rhone)
$54.80
BTL Aries (Malbec)
$76.50
BTL Maision Blanche (Bordeaux)
$61.20
BTL Vins Descombe (Pinto Nori Bourgogne)
$70.10
BTL Village La Tourelle (Cabernet Sauvignon)
$53.44
BTL Chateau De Ribebon (Bordeaux)
$57.66
BTL Sur De Los Andres (Melbec)
$49.99
BTL Charles Brotte Grand Vallon (Cote Du Rhone)
$48.85
BTL Alexis Lichine (Merlot)
$41.91
GLS Vins Descombe (Chardonnay Bourgogne)
$16.60
GLS Paradosso (Pinto Girgio)
$9.20
GLS Parlez-vous La Loire (Sauvignon)
$11.50
GLS Bruno M (Riesling Germany)
$11.50
GLS Regis Jouan (Sancerre)
$16.60
GLS Dr Hans Vonmuller (Riesling Germany)
$10.80
GLS The Little Sheep of France (Sauvignon Loire)
$10.60
GLS San Cipriano (Pinto Girgio)
$8.67
GLS Les Cotilles (Chardonnay Bourgogne)
$11.79
BTL Vins Descombe (Chardonnay Bourgogne)
$70.10
BTL Paradosso (Pinto Girgio)
$38.30
BTL Parlez-vous La Loire (Sauvignon)
$48.60
BTL Bruno M (Riesling Germany)
$48.60
BTL Regis Jouan (Sancerre)
$70.10
BTL Dr Hans Vonmuller (Riesling Germany)
$45.56
BTL The Little Sheep of France (Sauvignon Loire)
$44.72
BTL San Cipriano (Pinto Girgio)
$36.58
BTL Les Cotilles (Chardonnay Bourgogne)
$49.75
GLS Estandon (Cotes De Provence)
$13.10
GLS Chateau Montaud (Cotes De Provence)
$11.90
BTL Estandon (Cotes De Provence)
$55.28
BTL Chateau Montaud (Cotes De Provence)
$50.25
GLS Veuve Dubarry (Blanc de Blanc)
$9.91
BTL Veuve Dubarry (Blanc de Blanc)
$41.81
BTL Prosecco
$16.66
BTL Aubert et Fils (Brut)
$105.00
BTL Paul Dangin (Brut)
$109.90
DELICATESSEN
Biscuits
Breads
Coffees & Teas
Candies & Sauces
Syrups
Cote France Location and Ordering Hours
(561) 955-6021
100 Plaza Real S, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Closed • Opens Monday at 8AM