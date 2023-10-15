Lunch & Dinner

Oysters

Half Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$14.00

Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$24.00

Sizzling, chargrilled oysters saturated in an herb butter sauce, topped with a special blend of cheese.

2+2+2

$24.00

Bienville 1/2 Doz

$16.00

Rockefellar 1/2 Doz

$16.00

Bienville DOZEN

$27.00

Rockefeller DOZEN

$27.00

Appetizers

Blackened Gator

$15.00

Gator bites of tail meat blackened for a spicy kick. Remoulade dipping sauce

Boudin Balls

$13.00

Award winning boudin with Cajun seasoned pork and rice, Panko breaded and fried. Served with remoulade.

Cajun Eggrolls

$17.00

Three crispy fried eggrolls stuffed with Louisiana crawfish, smoked andouille, corn, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a dipping sauce

Crab Au Gratin

$16.00

Crabcake App

$20.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce

Fried Gator

$15.00

Gator bites of tail meat fried with Remoulade dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Southern dill pickle slices, breaded and fried with our creole tomato dipping sauce

Garlic Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Blackened Shrimp Quesadillas

$14.00

Gumbos/Salads

Corn And Crab Cup

$8.00

Corn And Crab Bowl

$14.00

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$8.00

A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$14.00

A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$7.00

A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$13.00

A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens topped with mixed cheese, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing - Ranch, Honey Mustard or Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, dried cranberries, diced apples, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Blackened Gulf shrimp, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Oyster Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, tossed in ranch, topped with fried oysters and sliced avocados

Seafood Gumbo & Salad

$16.00

Seafood Gumbo & Caesar

$16.00

C&C Bisque & Salad

$16.00

C&C & Caesar

$16.00

C&S Gumbo & Salad

$15.00

C&S & Caesar

$15.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Cajun Kettle

Taste of New Orleans

$18.00

Three of the city's most enjoyed dishes. Red beans & rice, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and seafood gumbo (sides not included)

Taste of Acadiana

$18.00

Three of the Acadiana's most enjoyed dishes. Shrimp Etouffee, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and Chicken & Sausage gumbo (sides not included)

Crawfish Etouffee

$20.00

Gulf Shrimp sautéed in a rich and buttery Cajun stew, topped with white rice

Jambalaya

$17.00

Cajun style seasoned rice dish prepared with smoked andouille sausage, smoked chicken and tasso ham

Red Beans & Rice

$14.00

Creamy, slow cooked smokey red beans and andouille sausage, topped with white rice

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Platters and Pasta

Shrimp Platter

$23.00

Classic Southern, seasoned Gulf Shrimp, fried crisp and light.

Seafood Platter

$24.00

A combination of our classic fried Seafood with Gulf oysters, Gulf shrimp and Southern fried fish

Shrimp Pasta

$19.00

Sautéed Gulf shrimp and tasso (Cajun pork) tossed with linguine in a creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, Parmesan

Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Crabcake Pasta

$28.00

Fried Fish Platter

$20.00

Fried Oyster Platter

$26.00

Shrimp & Fish Platter

$20.00

Shrimp & Oyster Platter

$25.00

Fish & Oyster Platter

$24.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Burgers

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.00

Bacon and onions seasoned and cooked down to make our signature Bacon Jam, topped with Swiss cheese

Coterie Burger

$15.00

Grilled beef tenderloin burger topped with cheddar cheese

NOLA Burger

$17.00

Beef patty topped with roast beef debris and Swiss cheese

Cajun Burger

$14.00

1/4 lb beef patty, 1/4 lb hot sausage patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, and creole tomato dressing

Po-Boys / Wraps / Sandwiches/Tacos

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

King Club

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Fresh Southern fried Gulf shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce

The Extra Napkins Po Boy

$16.00

Roast beef debris, ham, and turkey with cheese

Roast Beef Debris Po Boy

$16.00

Slow roasted beef soaked in savory, brown gravy

Surf & Turf Po Boy

$17.00

Roast Beef Debris topped with fried Gulf shrimp

Oyster Po Boy

$18.00

Fresh Southern Fried Gulf Oysters

Fried Fish Po Boy

$15.00

Jambalaya Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Royal Red Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Blackened Chick Sand

$14.00

Specialties

The Napoleon

$24.00

Two Southern fried fish seasoned, rolled in corn flour, and fried to perfection, topped with crawfish andouille cream sauce

Parmesan Crusted Grouper

$28.00

Blackened Redfish

$28.00

A fresh Redfish fillet seasoned and seared New Orleans style

Royal Reds

$20.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

New Orleans family recipe rich in eggs, cream, and butter served warm with our signature bourbon sauce

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Peanutbutter Pie

$9.00

Banana Foster Cheesecake

$10.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Southern style pecan pie with shortbread crust and infused with the regional flavor of Kentucky Bourbon

Kids Menu

Kids One Pancake

$4.00

Kids Cheesy Egg

$4.00

Kids Pain Perdu

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Kid Tenders

$7.00

Kid Fish Strips

$7.00Out of stock

Kid Juice

$1.00

Kid Milk

$1.00

Lagniappe

Fries

$4.00

Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Sub Brussel Srouts

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Oyster Butter - 4oz

$2.00

Oyster Butter Bread

$5.00

Side French Bread

$1.50

Firecracker Sauce

$1.00

Cajun Sauce

$1.00

Craw Andou Sauce

$5.00

Pasta Sauce

$5.00

White Rice

$1.00

Kitchen Ticket

$250.00

Room Rental

$600.00

2oz Parmesan Chz

$1.00

Lagniappe - Protein

Redfish ONLY

$22.00

Catfish ONLY

$8.00

Chicken Breast ONLY

$6.00

Burger Patty ONLY

$7.00

Crab Cake ONLY

$7.00

Add Crab Meat

$8.00

Side of Oysters

$14.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Andouille

$5.00

Side Boudin

$5.00

Add Crab Meat

$7.00

Chicken Breast, fried ONLY

$7.00

Lagniappe - Kettle Sides & Subs

Sub Red Beans

$4.00

Sub Veggies

$3.00

Sub C&S Gumbo

$5.00

Sub Seafood Gumbo

$6.00

Sub Etouffee

$6.00

Cup of C&S Gumbo

$8.00

Cup of Seafood Gumbo

$9.00

Cup of Red Beans

$8.00

Cup of Jambalaya

$8.00

Cup of Etouffee

$9.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Cocktails & Coffee

Breakfast Bloody

$10.00

Bloody Mary

Mimosa

$10.00+

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Bourbon Milk Punch

$10.00

French Mimosa

$10.00+

Peach Bellini

$10.00+

Champagne

$8.00+

House Specialties

Big Easy

$11.00

Two eggs any style, served with bacon, potatoes, and a buttermilk biscuit

Beaucoup Breakfast

$15.00

Three eggs any style, served with bacon, sausage patties, pancakes, and a buttermilk biscuit

Crab Cake & Eggs

$18.00

A pan-sauteed jumbo lump crabcake over a fresh fried green tomato and remoulade dressing. Served with two eggs cooked any style

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

NOLA Style Eggs Benedict

Ham Benedict

$14.00

Topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

Topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Breaux Bridge Benedict

$17.00

Award winning boudin topped with shrimp etouffee

The Southern Benedict

$15.50

Fried chicken served on a bed of spinach and topped with andouille gravy

Signature Omelets

Atchafalaya Omelete

$16.00

Eggs, mixed cheese then topped with our signature crawfish etouffee

Gulf Coast Omelet

$14.00

Blackened Louisiana gulf shrimp and mixed cheese

Louisiana Omelet

$16.00

Crawfish, lump crab, blackened shrimp, tomatoes, mushrooms, and mixed cheese

Rajin Cajun Omelet

$14.00

Acadiana boudin (Cajun pork sausage with rice), green onions, and mixed cheese

Cochon Omelet

$14.00

Tasso ham, andouille sausage, and bacon with mixed cheese

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Spinach, mushroom, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and mixed cheese

Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Sweet Tooth

3 Quarter Cakes

$10.00

Sweet New Orleans Pancakes served with fruit, topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup

2 Quarter Cakes

$8.00

Sweet New Orleans Pancakes served with fruit, topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup

Pain Perdu

$10.00

New Orleans style French Toast served with a side of maple syrup and fresh fruit

Breakfast Skillets

Bayou Lafitte Skillet

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes. Topped with our signature crawfish etouffee

Grand Isle Skillet

$15.00

Blackened shrimp, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes

The Acadiana Skillet

$13.00

Boudin, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes

Three Pig Skillet

$14.00

Bacon, andouille sausage, tasso ham, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes

Seaside Skillet

$17.00

Crawfish, lump crab, blackened shrimp, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, bell peppers, and potatoes

Breakfast Handhelds

BLT

$12.00

Fried green tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, sliced red tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on Texas Toast

Hangover Burger

$12.00

Beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo topped with a fried egg

Cajun Burger

$12.00

Beef patty and hot sausage patty topped with applewood bacon and Swiss. Topped with creole dressing, served dressed

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Egg patty, American cheese, choice of bacon, or sausage patty on a biscuit.

Side Orders

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

2 Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

3oz Etouffee

$6.00

Applewood Bacon

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Boudin, Side

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Grits Bowl

$6.00

Grits Cup

$3.00

Ham

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

White Toast

$2.00

Grits Sub

$2.00

Fruit Sub

$2.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids One Pancake

$7.00

Kids Cheesy Egg

$7.00

Kids Pain Perdu

$7.00

Lagniappe

Cheese

$1.50

Merch

T-Shirts

I know where you got those oysters

$20.00

Dark Grey -

$20.00

White -

$20.00

Light Grey

$20.00