Coterie - Longbeach 300 E Beach Blvd
Lunch & Dinner
Oysters
Appetizers
Blackened Gator
Gator bites of tail meat blackened for a spicy kick. Remoulade dipping sauce
Boudin Balls
Award winning boudin with Cajun seasoned pork and rice, Panko breaded and fried. Served with remoulade.
Cajun Eggrolls
Three crispy fried eggrolls stuffed with Louisiana crawfish, smoked andouille, corn, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a dipping sauce
Crab Au Gratin
Crabcake App
Firecracker Shrimp
Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce
Fried Gator
Gator bites of tail meat fried with Remoulade dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
Southern dill pickle slices, breaded and fried with our creole tomato dipping sauce
Garlic Shrimp Roll
Blackened Shrimp Quesadillas
Gumbos/Salads
Corn And Crab Cup
Corn And Crab Bowl
Seafood Gumbo Cup
A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat
Seafood Gumbo Bowl
A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup
A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl
A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage
Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with mixed cheese, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing - Ranch, Honey Mustard or Balsamic Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, dried cranberries, diced apples, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Blackened Shrimp Salad
Blackened Gulf shrimp, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Oyster Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, tossed in ranch, topped with fried oysters and sliced avocados
Seafood Gumbo & Salad
Seafood Gumbo & Caesar
C&C Bisque & Salad
C&C & Caesar
C&S Gumbo & Salad
C&S & Caesar
Side Salad
Caesar Salad
Side Caesar
Cajun Kettle
Taste of New Orleans
Three of the city's most enjoyed dishes. Red beans & rice, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and seafood gumbo (sides not included)
Taste of Acadiana
Three of the Acadiana's most enjoyed dishes. Shrimp Etouffee, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and Chicken & Sausage gumbo (sides not included)
Crawfish Etouffee
Gulf Shrimp sautéed in a rich and buttery Cajun stew, topped with white rice
Jambalaya
Cajun style seasoned rice dish prepared with smoked andouille sausage, smoked chicken and tasso ham
Red Beans & Rice
Creamy, slow cooked smokey red beans and andouille sausage, topped with white rice
Shrimp & Grits
Platters and Pasta
Shrimp Platter
Classic Southern, seasoned Gulf Shrimp, fried crisp and light.
Seafood Platter
A combination of our classic fried Seafood with Gulf oysters, Gulf shrimp and Southern fried fish
Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed Gulf shrimp and tasso (Cajun pork) tossed with linguine in a creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, Parmesan
Chicken Pasta
Crabcake Pasta
Fried Fish Platter
Fried Oyster Platter
Shrimp & Fish Platter
Shrimp & Oyster Platter
Fish & Oyster Platter
Shrimp Scampi
Pasta Primavera
Burgers
Bacon Jam Burger
Bacon and onions seasoned and cooked down to make our signature Bacon Jam, topped with Swiss cheese
Coterie Burger
Grilled beef tenderloin burger topped with cheddar cheese
NOLA Burger
Beef patty topped with roast beef debris and Swiss cheese
Cajun Burger
1/4 lb beef patty, 1/4 lb hot sausage patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, and creole tomato dressing
Po-Boys / Wraps / Sandwiches/Tacos
Chicken Sandwich
King Club
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Shrimp Po Boy
Fresh Southern fried Gulf shrimp
Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy
Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce
The Extra Napkins Po Boy
Roast beef debris, ham, and turkey with cheese
Roast Beef Debris Po Boy
Slow roasted beef soaked in savory, brown gravy
Surf & Turf Po Boy
Roast Beef Debris topped with fried Gulf shrimp
Oyster Po Boy
Fresh Southern Fried Gulf Oysters
Fried Fish Po Boy
Jambalaya Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Royal Red Roll
Shrimp Tacos
Fish Tacos
Blackened Chick Sand
Specialties
Desserts
Bread Pudding
New Orleans family recipe rich in eggs, cream, and butter served warm with our signature bourbon sauce
Key Lime Pie
Peanutbutter Pie
Banana Foster Cheesecake
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Southern style pecan pie with shortbread crust and infused with the regional flavor of Kentucky Bourbon
Kids Menu
Lagniappe
Fries
Roasted Veggies
Mashed Potatoes
Brussel Sprouts
Sub Brussel Srouts
Grilled Onions
Oyster Butter - 4oz
Oyster Butter Bread
Side French Bread
Firecracker Sauce
Cajun Sauce
Craw Andou Sauce
Pasta Sauce
White Rice
Kitchen Ticket
Room Rental
2oz Parmesan Chz
Lagniappe - Protein
Lagniappe - Kettle Sides & Subs
Drinks
NA Beverages
Breakfast
Breakfast Cocktails & Coffee
House Specialties
Big Easy
Two eggs any style, served with bacon, potatoes, and a buttermilk biscuit
Beaucoup Breakfast
Three eggs any style, served with bacon, sausage patties, pancakes, and a buttermilk biscuit
Crab Cake & Eggs
A pan-sauteed jumbo lump crabcake over a fresh fried green tomato and remoulade dressing. Served with two eggs cooked any style
Shrimp & Grits
Biscuits & Gravy
NOLA Style Eggs Benedict
Signature Omelets
Atchafalaya Omelete
Eggs, mixed cheese then topped with our signature crawfish etouffee
Gulf Coast Omelet
Blackened Louisiana gulf shrimp and mixed cheese
Louisiana Omelet
Crawfish, lump crab, blackened shrimp, tomatoes, mushrooms, and mixed cheese
Rajin Cajun Omelet
Acadiana boudin (Cajun pork sausage with rice), green onions, and mixed cheese
Cochon Omelet
Tasso ham, andouille sausage, and bacon with mixed cheese
Veggie Omelet
Spinach, mushroom, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and mixed cheese
Cheese Omelet
Ham & Cheese
Sweet Tooth
3 Quarter Cakes
Sweet New Orleans Pancakes served with fruit, topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup
2 Quarter Cakes
Sweet New Orleans Pancakes served with fruit, topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup
Pain Perdu
New Orleans style French Toast served with a side of maple syrup and fresh fruit
Breakfast Skillets
Bayou Lafitte Skillet
Scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes. Topped with our signature crawfish etouffee
Grand Isle Skillet
Blackened shrimp, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes
The Acadiana Skillet
Boudin, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes
Three Pig Skillet
Bacon, andouille sausage, tasso ham, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes
Seaside Skillet
Crawfish, lump crab, blackened shrimp, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, bell peppers, and potatoes
Breakfast Handhelds
BLT
Fried green tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, sliced red tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on Texas Toast
Hangover Burger
Beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo topped with a fried egg
Cajun Burger
Beef patty and hot sausage patty topped with applewood bacon and Swiss. Topped with creole dressing, served dressed
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg patty, American cheese, choice of bacon, or sausage patty on a biscuit.