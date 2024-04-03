Cottage Inn
Food Menu
Salad
- Chef's Delight Salad$13.00
Chopped smoked ham and oven-roasted turkey, tomato slices, and mozzarella and Cheddar cheese served on crisp salad greens
- Fried Or Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Fried or grilled chicken tenders, chopped and served on crisp salad greens with tomatoes, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
Sandwiches
- B.L.T$9.89
Need we say more?
- Cottage Burger$12.49
1/3 lb. of lean beef, cooked to perfection, lettuce and tomato served on a bun.
- Cottage Double Club Sandwich$13.00
Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, smoked ham, and American and Swiss cheese with lettuce and tomato all piled high on 3 slices of white toast
- Cottage Inn Hot Brown Sandwich$14.29
Our take on the Kentucky hot brown. Oven-roasted turkey on a bed of white toast topped with melted cheese, bacon, and tomatoes
- Fried Chicken Club Sandwich$13.00
Chicken tenders with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and American and Swiss on white toast
- North Atlantic Cod Sandwich$12.00
Hand-breaded fried cod served on a bun
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.49
Entrée
- Chicken Livers$13.00
A house favorite! Hand-breaded and deep-fried, smothered with sautéed onions. Served with two sides and your choice of dinner roll or cornbread muffin
- Baby Beef Livers$13.00
Hand-breaded and fried or grilled beef liver smothered in sautéed onions and topped with your choice of white or brown gravy. Served with two sides and your choice of dinner roll or cornbread muffin
- Chicken Tenders$13.99
Hand-breaded and made to order. You will not find better chicken tenders this side of Ohio! Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ, or ranch. Served with two sides and your choice of dinner roll or cornbread muffin
- North Atlantic Cod Fried Fish$15.99
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod served with our house-made tartar sauce. Served with two sides and your choice of dinner roll or cornbread muffin
- Country Fried Steak$14.99
A southern tradition deep-fried and covered with rich country brown or white gravy. Served with two sides and your choice of dinner roll or cornbread muffin
- Pork Chops - 1 chop$14.99
One juicy center-cut pork chops. Hand-breaded and deep-fried or grilled. Served with two sides and your choice of dinner roll or cornbread muffin
- Pork Chop - 2 chops$16.49
Two juicy center cup pork chops. Hand-breaded and deep fried or grilled
- 1/4 White Cottage Inn Fried Chicken$14.99
Our famous fried chicken! Seasoned and fried to perfection, so tender it falls off the bone! Served with two sides and your choice of dinner roll or cornbread muffin
- 1/4 Dark Cottage Inn Fried Chicken$13.99
Our famous fried chicken! Seasoned and fried to perfection, so tender it falls off the bone! Served with two sides and your choice of dinner roll or cornbread muffin
- 1/2 Fried Chicken Cottage Inn$16.99
Our famous fried chicken! Seasoned and fried to perfection, so tender it falls off the bone! Served with two sides and your choice of dinner roll or cornbread muffin
- Hot Roast Beef$14.99
Slow cooked roast beef served with 2 sides and your choice of cornbread muffin or dinner roll
- Meatloaf$13.99
Specials
- Saturday - Turkey and Dressing$14.99
Turkey and dressing is served with 2 sides, cranberry sauce and your choice of cornbread muffin or dinner roll
- Friday - Salmon Patties$14.99
Salmon Patties are served with 2 sides, pea sauce and your choice of cornbread muffin or dinner roll
- Wednesday - Chicken Parmesan$14.99
Chicken Parmesan is served with 2 sides and your choice of cornbread muffin or dinner roll.
- Smothered Pork Chops$15.00