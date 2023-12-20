Country Smokin Burgers 213 1st Street E
MENU
BURGERS
- Angus Cheeseburger ¼ Lb$5.99
- Angus Cheeseburger 1/3 Lb$7.49
- Angus Cheeseburger ½ Lb$11.99
- 1/4_lbs Bacon Cheeseburger$7.49
- 1/3lbs Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
- 1/2lbs Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
- 1/4lbs Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$8.49
- 1/3lbs Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$9.99
- 1/2lbs Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$12.99
- 1/4lbs Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger$8.49
- 1/3lbs Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger$9.99
- 1/2 lbs Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger$12.99
- SW Cheeseburger$7.99
1/3 lb
- SW Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
1/3 lb
- SW Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$10.99
1/3 lb
- SW Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger$10.99
1/3 lb
- Angus Huge 10 Oz Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
2 slices of cheese, 3 slices of bacon
- Angus Monster 20 Oz Bacon Cheeseburger$22.99
2 patties (10 oz each), 4 slices of bacon, 2 slices of cheese
CHICKEN
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Fried chicken breast regular or spicy served on buttered & toasted brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & sauce
- Chicken Melt$8.99
Fried spicy breaded chicken breast melted with provolone cheese on Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Chicken breast seasoned with salt & pepper grilled and served on a toasted buttered brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, purple onions & dressings
SEAFOOD
- Catfish Filet$9.99
Served with French fries & tartar sauce
- 4 Pieces Catfish Strips$11.99
Served with French fries & tartar sauce
- 2pc Catfish Filets$13.99
Served with French fries & tartar sauce
- 5 pcs Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp$7.99
Served with French fries & tartar sauce
- 8 pcs Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp$11.99
- 12 pcs Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp$15.99
- Catfish & Jumbo Shrimp Combo$13.99
1 catfish filet, 4 jumbo butterfly shrimps, and French fries
- Catfish Filets
- Jumbo Shrimps
WINGS
HOT SANDWICHES
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$10.99
Regular / spicy beefsteak with your choice of mushrooms, bellpepper, onion & jalapeños. Topped with provolone cheese
- Angus Patty Melt on Texas Toast
100% angus beef patty grilled well done your choice of cheese, your choice of mushrooms, onions, pickles & jalapeños
- BBQ Brisket Melt$12.99
Sliced angus brisket & your choice of cheese, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce melted on Texas toast
- BBQ Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Angus brisket chopped or sliced served with BBQ sauce, pickles & purple onions on a toasted & buttered brioche bun
NATHAN HOT DOGS
PO BOYS
- Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
Fried jumbo shrimps, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & choice of sauce on a French baguette
- Catfish Po Boy$11.99
Fried catfish strips, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & choice of sauce on a French baguette
- Chicken Po Boy (Copy)$11.99
Fried catfish strips, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & choice of sauce on a French baguette
KID'S MENU
SIDE ORDER
LETTUCE WRAP
SALADS
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, carrots, celery, pickles & shredded cheese, with dressing
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$10.99
Grilled shrimps on lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, carrots, celery, pickles & shredded cheese, with dressing
- Green Salad$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, carrots, celery, pickles & shredded cheese. With dressing
BEVERAGES
RICE BOWLS
SANDWICHES
7.99 LUNCH SPECIAL
SMOTHERED CORN
HOMESTYLE CHICKEN STRIPS W /FRYIES
CHICKEN NUGGETS
LOADED FRIES
- Crazy Fries$9.99
With 100% beef chili, shredded cheddar cheese, our special sauce. Topped with fried egg. Onions & jalapeño on request
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
Covered in all beef chili and shredded cheese. Onions & jalapeño on request
- Garlic Cheese$7.99
Smothered with homemade garlic cheese sauce
- Philly Cheesesteak Fries$11.99
- BBQ Brisket Smothered Fries$12.99
- Fire Fries$4.99
DELIVERY MENU
BURGERS
- Angus Cheeseburger ¼ Lb$7.99
- Angus Cheeseburger 1/3 Lb$9.99
- Angus Cheeseburger ½ Lb$11.99
- 1/4_lbs Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
- 1/3lbs Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
- 1/2lbs Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
- 1/4lbs Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$9.99
- 1/3lbs Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$11.99
- 1/2lbs Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$13.99
- 1/4lbs Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger$9.99
- 1/3lbs Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger$11.99
- 1/2 lbs Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger$13.99
- 1/3lb Blue Cheese Burger$8.99
- 1/3lb Ghost Pepper Angus CheeseBurger$9.99
- SW Cheeseburger$9.99
1/3 lb
- SW Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
1/3 lb
- SW Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$12.99
1/3 lb
- SW Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger$12.99
1/3 lb
- Angus Huge 10 Oz Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
2 slices of cheese, 3 slices of bacon
- Angus Monster 20 Oz Bacon Cheeseburger$23.99
2 patties (10 oz each), 4 slices of bacon, 2 slices of cheese
CHICKEN
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Fried chicken breast regular or spicy served on buttered & toasted brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & sauce
- Chicken Melt$9.99
Fried spicy breaded chicken breast melted with provolone cheese on Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Chicken breast seasoned with salt & pepper grilled and served on a toasted buttered brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, purple onions & dressings
SEAFOOD
- Catfish Filet$10.99
Served with French fries & tartar sauce
- 2pc Catfish Filets$13.99
Served with French fries & tartar sauce
- 4 Pieces Catfish Strips$11.99
Served with French fries & tartar sauce
- 5 pcs Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp$9.99
Served with French fries & tartar sauce
- 8 pcs Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp$11.99
- 12 pcs Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp$15.99
- Catfish & Jumbo Shrimp Combo$13.99
1 catfish filet, 4 jumbo butterfly shrimps, and French fries
WINGS
HOT SANDWICHES
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$10.99
Regular / spicy beefsteak with your choice of mushrooms, bellpepper, onion & jalapeños. Topped with provolone cheese
- Angus Patty Melt on Texas Toast$1.00
100% angus beef patty grilled well done your choice of cheese, your choice of mushrooms, onions, pickles & jalapeños
- BBQ Brisket Melt$12.99
Sliced angus brisket & your choice of cheese, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce melted on Texas toast
- BBQ Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Angus brisket chopped or sliced served with BBQ sauce, pickles & purple onions on a toasted & buttered brioche bun
NATHAN HOT DOGS
PO BOYS
- Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
Fried jumbo shrimps, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & choice of sauce on a French baguette
- Catfish Po Boy$11.99
Fried catfish strips, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & choice of sauce on a French baguette
- Chicken Po Boy (Copy)$11.99
Fried catfish strips, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & choice of sauce on a French baguette
KID'S MENU
SIDE ORDER
LETTUCE WRAP
- 1/4 Lb Lettuce Wrap Angus Cheeseburger$6.49
Wrapped in lettuce, served with your choice of condiments and vegetables
- 1/3 Lb Lettuce Wrap Angus Cheeseburger$8.99
Wrapped in lettuce, served with your choice of condiments and vegetables
- 1/2 Lb Lettuce Wrap Angus Cheeseburger$10.99
Wrapped in lettuce, served with your choice of condiments and vegetables
- 1/4 Lb Lettuce Wrap Angus Southwest Cheeseburger$6.49
Angus beef seasoned with our special seasoning. Grilled and served with avocado, onions, lettuce tomato with our own tamarind mayonnaise
- 1/3 Lb Lettuce Wrap Angus Southwest Cheeseburger$8.99
Angus beef seasoned with our special seasoning. Grilled and served with avocado, onions, lettuce tomato with our own tamarind mayonnaise
- 1/2 Lb Lettuce Wrap Angus Southwest Cheeseburger$10.99
Angus beef seasoned with our special seasoning. Grilled and served with avocado, onions, lettuce tomato with our own tamarind mayonnaise
- Grilled Chicken$7.99
Chicken breast grilled topped with your choice of condiments
- Hot Dog Lettuce Wrap$6.99
Angus hot dog lettuce wrapped with grilled tomato, onions, mushroom, jalapeños and cheese
SALADS
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, carrots, celery, pickles & shredded cheese, with dressing
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$10.99
Grilled shrimps on lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, carrots, celery, pickles & shredded cheese, with dressing
- Green Salad$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, carrots, celery, pickles & shredded cheese. With dressing
BEVERAGES
RICE BOWLS
SANDWICHES
7.99 LUNCH SPECIAL
SMOTHERED CORN
CHICKEN STRIPS
CHICKEN NUGGETS
LOADED FRIES
- Crazy Fries$9.99
With 100% beef chili, shredded cheddar cheese, our special sauce. Topped with fried egg. Onions & jalapeño on request
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
Covered in all beef chili and shredded cheese. Onions & jalapeño on request
- Garlic Cheese$7.99
Smothered with homemade garlic cheese sauce
- Philly Cheesesteak Fries$11.99
- BBQ Brisket Smothered Fries$12.99
- Fire Fries$4.99