County Sunrise 2225 Lakeside Drive
Breakfast
Eggs & Things
Breakfast Burrito
GIANT 2+ pound Burrito, filled with Scrambled Eggs, Fried Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and Cheese, and your choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket or Pastrami, Morita Salsa, Cilantro Cream
Egg Sandwich with Choice of Meat and Bread
Your Choice of our home made biscuits, english muffin or broche bun
Omelette with Choice of Fillings
Build Your Omelette, Choice of Home Fries or Grits, Toast
Two Eggs with Choice of Meat, with Home Fries & Toast
Classic Diner Breakfast with your choice of Breakfast Meats, Two Eggs any style and your choice of Toast, served with Home Fries
Brunch Entrees
Quiche/Tomato Pie
A slice of our quiche of the day
Loco Moco
A hearty breakfast popular in Hawaii, two scoops of rice, a seared burger patty, topped with a teriyaki brown gravy and two eggs.
Loaded Grits Bowl
Customize our stone ground grits to your liking! Topped with a fried egg and your choice of 3 fillings.
Blintzes
Crepes filled with a citrus ricotta cheese filling, topped with Basil Blueberry Jam
Chicken & Waffle
Two Liege waffles, topped with house breaded Chicken, Harissa Honey Syrup, fried basil
Pork, Brisket or Pastrami Hash & Eggs
County Smoak Pulled Pork, Prime Brisket, or Pastrami, potatoes, onions, garlic hash topped with two eggs , Morita Salsa
Sweet Stuffed French Toast
Ninny's Waffle
Liege Waffle topped with Fried Chicken, Tomato Jam, Herbed Goat Cheese and Harissa Honey Drizzle
Latke Benedict
Two Latkes topped with Sweet Heart Ham, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise
Shakshuka
Two eggs gently poached in an Israeli Matbucha (Stewed tomatoes,onion and bell pepper sauce) served with toasted French Bread
Biscuits and Gravy (Chocolate or Sausage)
Sunrise Biscuits covered in Sausage Gravy, Chocolate Gravy or Pulled Pork Gravy, with two eggs
Bagel, Lox and Cream Cheese
Housemade Plain or Everything Bagel, Lox, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, and Red Onion Relish
Portuguese Sausage, Eggs & Rice
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Meats
Neuskes Bacon
WIsconsin Applewood Smoked Bacon
Bentons Bacon
Benton's Handcrafted Tennessee Bacon
Scrapple
Swift Leval Meats Pork Scrapple
Sweetheart Ham
House cured and Smoaked Hams
Sausage Links
Virginia Country Ham
Sausage Patties
Portuguese Sausage
A favorite sausage for breakfast in Hawaii
Lunch
Adult Grilled Cheese
Three Cheeses Grilled on Sourdough, Tomato Jam, Applewood Smoaked Bacon
Smoaked Prime Brisket Patty Melt
Smoaked Prime Brisket, Grilled Onions and Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Rye
Vegetarian Chicken Liver Pate
Vegetarian Faux Chicken Liver made from Green Peas, Caramelized Onions, Hard-Boiled Eggs and Toasted Walnuts. Served with Rye Toast, Sliced Tomato and Half-Sour Pickles
Egg Salad
A classic Egg Salad served with Choice of Toast, Sliced Tomatoes and Half-Sour Pickles
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Smoaked Chicken tossed with Mayonnaise, Yellow Curry, Mango Chutney, Sliced Almonds and Red Grapes
Tuna Club
Tuna fish Salad
Long Dog with the Works
Griddle Hot Dogs, topped with Ike's Chili, Cheese, Fire & Ice Relish, Onion
Falafel
Fried Falafel, Pita, Harissa, Labneh, tomato and cucumbers
Smoaked Turkey Club
Smoaked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoaked Bacon, Mayo,
Smoaked Pastrami Reuben
House Brined Smoaked Prime Brisket Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Swiss Cheese and toasted Rye Bread
Smashburger
Two Burger patties smashed with Bacon, Grilled Onions, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Fire & Ice Pickles and American Cheese.
Sides
Starters
Loaded Pastrami Fries
House Fries topped with our Chopped Pastrami Gravy, Mornay Sauce and Green Onions
Smoaked Wings
Eight Smoaked Jumbo Wings tossed with a choice of Buffalo Sauce, Angry Boss Sauce, Boss Sauce
Loaded French Toast Bites
Latkes with Sweet Potato Butter and Herbed Sour Cream
Traditional Jewish Potato Cakes, Chutney and Herbed Sour Cream
Pita Platter with Labneh, Matbucha and Cucumber Salad
Knish
Soups and Salads
Southern Matzoh Ball Soup
Our Twist on a Southern Classic with Smoaked Chicken, and Matzoh Ball Style Dumplings
Smoaked Turkey Cobb Salad
Smoaked Turkey, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato, Bacon, Onion, Blue Cheese, Croutons
Sunrise Salad
Mixed Greens, Smoaked Pecans, Strawberries, Blueberries, Feta, and Cornbread Croutons, Honey White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tuna Salad
On a bed of fresh mixed Greens
Egg Salad
On a bed of fresh mixed Greens
Curried Chicken Salad
On a bed of fresh mixed Greens