Breakfast

Eggs & Things

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

GIANT 2+ pound Burrito, filled with Scrambled Eggs, Fried Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and Cheese, and your choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket or Pastrami, Morita Salsa, Cilantro Cream

Egg Sandwich with Choice of Meat and Bread

$8.00

Your Choice of our home made biscuits, english muffin or broche bun

Omelette with Choice of Fillings

$16.00

Build Your Omelette, Choice of Home Fries or Grits, Toast

Two Eggs with Choice of Meat, with Home Fries & Toast

$14.00

Classic Diner Breakfast with your choice of Breakfast Meats, Two Eggs any style and your choice of Toast, served with Home Fries

Brunch Entrees

Quiche/Tomato Pie

$9.00

A slice of our quiche of the day

Loco Moco

$15.50

A hearty breakfast popular in Hawaii, two scoops of rice, a seared burger patty, topped with a teriyaki brown gravy and two eggs.

Loaded Grits Bowl

$10.00

Customize our stone ground grits to your liking! Topped with a fried egg and your choice of 3 fillings.

Blintzes

$13.00

Crepes filled with a citrus ricotta cheese filling, topped with Basil Blueberry Jam

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

Two Liege waffles, topped with house breaded Chicken, Harissa Honey Syrup, fried basil

Pork, Brisket or Pastrami Hash & Eggs

$15.00

County Smoak Pulled Pork, Prime Brisket, or Pastrami, potatoes, onions, garlic hash topped with two eggs , Morita Salsa

Sweet Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Ninny's Waffle

$17.00

Liege Waffle topped with Fried Chicken, Tomato Jam, Herbed Goat Cheese and Harissa Honey Drizzle

Latke Benedict

$16.00

Two Latkes topped with Sweet Heart Ham, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise

Shakshuka

$13.00

Two eggs gently poached in an Israeli Matbucha (Stewed tomatoes,onion and bell pepper sauce) served with toasted French Bread

Biscuits and Gravy (Chocolate or Sausage)

$13.00

Sunrise Biscuits covered in Sausage Gravy, Chocolate Gravy or Pulled Pork Gravy, with two eggs

Bagel, Lox and Cream Cheese

$17.00

Housemade Plain or Everything Bagel, Lox, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, and Red Onion Relish

Portuguese Sausage, Eggs & Rice

$14.00

Breakfast Sides

Latke with Sweet Potato Butter & Herb Sour Cream

$5.00

Traditional Jewish Potato Cakes

Bagel

$7.00

Housemade Bagels - Options for butter or cream cheese

Home Fries

$4.00

Smoaked Prime Brisket Hash

$6.00

Pastrami Hash

$6.00

Smoaked Pork Hash

$5.00

Breakfast Meats

Neuskes Bacon

$4.00

WIsconsin Applewood Smoked Bacon

Bentons Bacon

$6.00

Benton's Handcrafted Tennessee Bacon

Scrapple

$4.00

Swift Leval Meats Pork Scrapple

Sweetheart Ham

$4.00

House cured and Smoaked Hams

Sausage Links

$4.00

Virginia Country Ham

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Portuguese Sausage

$5.00

A favorite sausage for breakfast in Hawaii

Lunch

Lunch

Adult Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Three Cheeses Grilled on Sourdough, Tomato Jam, Applewood Smoaked Bacon

Smoaked Prime Brisket Patty Melt

$16.00

Smoaked Prime Brisket, Grilled Onions and Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Rye

Vegetarian Chicken Liver Pate

$11.00

Vegetarian Faux Chicken Liver made from Green Peas, Caramelized Onions, Hard-Boiled Eggs and Toasted Walnuts. Served with Rye Toast, Sliced Tomato and Half-Sour Pickles

Egg Salad

$11.00

A classic Egg Salad served with Choice of Toast, Sliced Tomatoes and Half-Sour Pickles

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Smoaked Chicken tossed with Mayonnaise, Yellow Curry, Mango Chutney, Sliced Almonds and Red Grapes

Tuna Club

$12.00

Tuna fish Salad

Long Dog with the Works

$13.00

Griddle Hot Dogs, topped with Ike's Chili, Cheese, Fire & Ice Relish, Onion

Falafel

$14.00

Fried Falafel, Pita, Harissa, Labneh, tomato and cucumbers

Smoaked Turkey Club

$14.00

Smoaked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoaked Bacon, Mayo,

Smoaked Pastrami Reuben

$16.50

House Brined Smoaked Prime Brisket Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Swiss Cheese and toasted Rye Bread

Smashburger

$16.00

Two Burger patties smashed with Bacon, Grilled Onions, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Fire & Ice Pickles and American Cheese.

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$5.00

Beer Battered French Fries with Salt, Vinegar and Dill

Vinegar Slaw

$3.00

Lemon Caper Smashed Potato Salad

$4.00

Marinated Beet Salad

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Grits

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Spam Masubi

$4.00

Starters

Loaded Pastrami Fries

$14.00

House Fries topped with our Chopped Pastrami Gravy, Mornay Sauce and Green Onions

Smoaked Wings

$12.00

Eight Smoaked Jumbo Wings tossed with a choice of Buffalo Sauce, Angry Boss Sauce, Boss Sauce

Loaded French Toast Bites

$10.00

Latkes with Sweet Potato Butter and Herbed Sour Cream

$11.00

Traditional Jewish Potato Cakes, Chutney and Herbed Sour Cream

Pita Platter with Labneh, Matbucha and Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Knish

$6.00

Soups and Salads

Southern Matzoh Ball Soup

$9.00

Our Twist on a Southern Classic with Smoaked Chicken, and Matzoh Ball Style Dumplings

Smoaked Turkey Cobb Salad

$14.50

Smoaked Turkey, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato, Bacon, Onion, Blue Cheese, Croutons

Sunrise Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Smoaked Pecans, Strawberries, Blueberries, Feta, and Cornbread Croutons, Honey White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

$12.00

On a bed of fresh mixed Greens

Egg Salad

$12.00

On a bed of fresh mixed Greens

Curried Chicken Salad

$14.00

On a bed of fresh mixed Greens

Coffee/NA Beverages

Beverages (NA)

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Maya June's Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee Bar

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Lavender London Fog

$6.50

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Pot 'O Tea

$6.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Specialty Coffee

Spiced Apple Latte

$7.00

Autumn Spice Latte

$7.00

Cookie Butter Latte

$7.00

Smoked Nut Latte

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$7.00

Raspberry White Mocha Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$7.50

Peanut Butter Cup Cream Cold Brew

$7.50

Cinnamon Crunch

$7.00

Magic Marshmallow

$7.50

Cocoa Craze

$7.00

Build Your Own Steamer

Fruity Pebbles Steamer

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cup Steamer

$4.00

Liquor

Cocktails

Mimosa

$6.00

Blueberry Mojito

$7.00

Cranberry Moscow Mule

$7.00

Boozy Coffees

Old Duck Blind

$9.00

Mint Cream Cold Brew

$10.00

French Toast White Russian

$7.00

Rosemary Vanilla Rum Cold Brew

$9.00

Kentucky Sunrise Coffee

$7.00

Beer + Wine

Beer: Bottles/Cans

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

Michelob Ultra

Down East Strawberry Cider

Long Drink Flavored Seltzer

Get Bent IPA

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

Lion's Head Pilsner

Wine: Glasses

Mimosa

$6.00

Prosecco

Cava

Champagne

NOSHIES

Extra Nosh Basket

$5.00

Pickles

$4.00