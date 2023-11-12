Courthouse Club Fitness Coffeebar West Salem
DRINKS
Coffee
- Espresso Shot$0.25+
- Americano$3.25+
2 shots of espresso poured over hot water
- Cappuccino$3.75+
6oz drink with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam
- Caramel Macchiato$4.00+
- Latte$3.75+
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk
- Mocha$4.00+
2 shots of espresso with chocolate and steamed milk
- Cold Brew$3.75+
Courthouse Coffeebar's very own house made cold brew
- Brewed Coffee$2.50+
Caravan Coffee's Basecamp coffee blend
- Decaf Brewed Coffee$2.50+
Caravan Coffee's Morning Glory Decaf blend
- Dirty Chai$4.00+
Sawtta Chai mix with your choice of milk, and an espresso shot.
- Peppermint Mocha$3.75+
Non-Coffee
- Italian Soda$3.00+
Soda water, ice, and flavored syrup (Half & Half optional)
- Energy Infusion$4.50
- Steamer$2.00+
Steamed milk with your choice of flavoring
- Hot Chocolate$2.50+
Holy Kakow chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk
- Chai$3.75+
A mix of spices steeped into a tea-like beverage, 1 part chai to one part milk
Tea
Smoothies
- Mango Peach Smoothie$3.75+
Fruit puree mixed together with your choice of protein. Want to mix things up? Try combining two flavors!
- Tri Berry Smoothie$3.75+
Fruit puree mixed together with your choice of protein. Want to mix things up? Try combining two flavors!
- Strawberry Smoothie$3.75+
Fruit puree mixed together with your choice of protein. Want to mix things up? Try combining two flavors!
- Banana Smoothie$3.75+
Fruit puree mixed together with your choice of protein. Want to mix things up? Try combining two flavors!
- Mocha Smoothie$3.75+
Mocha smoothie mix made with Colombian coffee and your choice of protein.
- Chocolate Smoothie$3.75+
Rich dark chocolate blended with ice and your choice of protein.
THE MARKET
Protein
- Quest Peanut Butter Cups$2.50
Quest Peanut Butter Cups satisfy your sweet tooth with less than 1g of sugar, made with 11g of protein and 1g of net carbs per serving
- Lenny & Larry Protein Cookie - White Chocolate Macadamia Nut$3.00
- Lenny & Larry Protein Cookie - Snickerdoodle$3.00
- Lenny & Larry Protein Cookies - Chocolate Chip$3.00
Our Complete Cookies pack a powerful punch with up to 16g of protein and 10g of fiber per serving
- Perfect Bars$3.00
- Premier Protein Shake$5.00