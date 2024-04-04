Cousins Deli & Mediterranean Grill
Breakfast
- Egg & Cheese$4.25
2 Egg & Cheese on choice of bread and toppings
- 3 Pancakes$3.25
3 Pancake with side of syrup.
- 3 French Toast$3.25
3 Texas toast grilled fresh side of syrup
- Breakfast Burritos$5.25
3 eggs and cheese with choice of fillings, wrapped in flour tortillas.
- 3 Egg Omelet$5.25
3 Egg and cheese Omelet choice of toppings
- Hash Brown Patty$1.50
2 hash brown Patties
- 1 Egg$2.50
- Toast$1.50
- Side Bacon$2.00
- Side Sausage$2.00
- Side Deli Meat 4 slice$3.00
Appetizer
Grill
- Quesadilla$3.50
Grilled Shredded Cheese in 12” flour Tortilla with choice of filing
- All Beef Hot Dog$4.50
All Beef Jumbo Hot Dog on Fresh Hoggie Roll
- Philly Steak$8.50+
All Beef Steak Grilled and topped with Cheese
- Chicken Philly$6.50+
Grilled Tender Chicken topped with Cheese on Fresh 6” Roll
- Grilled Chicken$6.50+
Grilled chicken on fresh bread choice of toppings
- Shawarma Wrap$8.50
Flour wrap filled with seasoned roasted chicken, tomato, topped with pickle and garlic sauce. Wrapped and crisped on the grill.
Burgers
- Veggie Burger$6.50+
Vegan Burger Grilled on Fresh Bun
- All Beef Burger$7.50
Grilled All Beef Burger on fresh Bun
- Crispy Chicken$7.50+
Crispy Chicken on Fresh Bun
- Chop Cheese$7.25+
Grilled ground beef chopped with cheddar cheese blend combined on choice of bread, topped topped with signature sauce lettuce and tomato.
Grinders
- Turkey$8.50+
Boars Head Roasted Turkey served on fresh bread
- Roast Beef$10.50+
Boars Head Roast Beef freshly sliced on choice of bread and toppings
- Beef Salami$8.50+
Freshly sliced beef salami on choice of bread and toppings
- Ham$8.50+
Freshly sliced Boars Head Beef Turkey on choice of bread and toppings
- Pastrami$10.00+
Freshly sliced Boars Head Pastrami served on choice of bread and toppings
- Italian Combo$10.50+
Freshly sliced Combo Turkey, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni Boars Head on choice of bread and toppings
Salads
- Pasta Salad$3.25+Out of stock
Pasta mixed with Vegetables and Mayo, oil vinegar and seasoning
- Tuna$6.50+
Fresh Chef Made Tuna Salad on Roll or over Garden Salad
- Chicken Salad$7.25+Out of stock
Fresh Made Chicken Salad/ chicken breast, apple, celery, cranberries, pecans. On a choice of fresh bread or over salad
- Potato Salad$4.25+Out of stock
Russet Potato, Boiled Eggs, Celery, Granny Smith Apples, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mayo, salt, pepper
- Garden Salad$5.25
Fresh Romaine Lettuce mixed Tomatoes, Cucumber, Olives choice of dressing and toppings