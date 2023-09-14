Bar

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

Ketel One Citron

$10.00+

Tito's

$12.00+

Well Vodka

$9.00+

Absolute

$11.00+

Sd Pickle

$2.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$12.00+

Commerce

$9.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Tanquerey

$12.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00+

Capt. Morgan

$9.00+

Malibu

$10.00+

Plantation Rum

$12.00+

Well Rum

$9.00+

Tequila

Wild Common

$12.00+

Casa Blanco

$12.00+

Casa Repo

$14.00+

Well Tequila

$9.00+

5 Sentidos

$16.50+

DJ Blanco

$13.00+

DJ 1942

$30.00+

DJ Anejo

$18.00+

El Silencio Mezcal

$10.00+

Gran Dovejo Anejo

$14.00+

Teremano Blanco

$11.00+

Teremano Repo

$12.00+

Whiskey / Bourbon / Scotch

Aberlour

$14.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace

$12.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+Out of stock

Dewars

$10.00+

Eagle Rare

$16.00+

Evan Williams

$9.00+

Glenfiddich

$13.00+

Glenlevit

$15.00+

Glenmorainge

$15.00+

High West Rye

$13.00+

J & B

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00+

$16.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

JW Black

$12.00+

JW Blue

$25.00+

JW Red

$10.00+

Lagavulin

$19.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Mitchers

$12.00+

Prideful Goat

Seagrams 7

$9.00+

Slane Irish

$11.00+

Templeton Rye

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve

$13.00+

Woodford Rye

$13.00+

Cognac / Sherry

Courvasier VS

$10.00+

Hennesey VS

$10.00+

Pedro Ximenez Sherry

$12.00+

B & B

$9.00+

Cordials

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$12.00+

Sambucca

$11.00

St Germain

$9.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Appletini

$11.00

Baybreeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Cake Shot

$9.00

Cape Codder

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Dirty Shirly

$10.00

French 75

$13.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Gibson

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Grape Crush

$9.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Harvey Walbanger

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$11.00

John Daly

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Kir Royal

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Planter's Punch

$9.00

Red Death

$10.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Specialty Cocktails

Clarified Whiskey Sour

$15.50

Controlled Burn

$14.50

Cool Springs

$14.50

Cowboy Coffee

$10.95

Desert Monsoon

$15.50

Famous Cowboy

$14.50

Irish Coffee

$10.95

Keoke Coffee

$10.95

Mother Nature

$15.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$14.00

Old Duke

$16.00

Pony Up Paloma

$15.50

PP Mojito

$14.50

Sedona Sunset

$14.00

Smoking Gun

$15.50

Spanish Coffee

$10.95

Beer

2 Towns Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Barrio Blond

$8.00

Bud Light BTL

$6.00

Coors Light Banquet BTL

$6.00

Coors Light BTL

$6.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Four Peaks

$8.00

Huss Orange Blossom

$8.00

Micholb Ultra BTL

$6.00

Modelo Especial BTL

$6.00

Mother Road IPA

$8.00

Oak Creek Amber

$8.00

Oak Creek Nut Brown

$8.00

St. Pauli's N/A BTL

$6.00

Stella BTL

$6.00

Taste

Red Wine GLS

Silvergate Cab Glass

$12.56

Robert Hall Glass

$13.00

Piatelli Glass

$13.00

Bonanza Glass

$14.00

Montoya Glass

$14.00

Terra D'oro Glass

$14.00

Primarius Glass

$15.00

Merkin Glass

$15.00

Red Wine Bottles

Bonanza Cab BTL

$44.00

Duckhorn Cab

$60.00

Emeritus

$56.00

Merkin BTL

$48.00

Montoya PN BTL

$44.00

Piateli Malbec BTL

$40.00

Primarius

$48.00

Prisoner

$70.00

Prisoner 1/2 BTL

$39.00

Robert Hall Merlot BTL

$40.00

Silver Oak

$149.00

Silvergate Cab BTL

$38.00

Stags Leap BTL

$158.00

Terra D'oro Zin BTL

$44.00

White Wine GLS

Daou Rose GLS

$13.50

J&H Riesling GLS

$14.00

KJ Chard GLS

$13.00

Scarpetta GLS

$13.00

Silvergate Chard GLS

$12.50

Sonoma Cutrer GLS

$14.50

Matanzas Creek Sauv Blanc Glass

$13.00

White / Rose Bottles

J&H Riesling BTL

$44.00

Duckhorn Chard BTL

$60.00

Silvergate Chard BTL

$38.00

KJ Chard BTL

$40.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard BTL

$46.00

Scarpetta PG BTL

$40.00

Mantanzas Creek SB BTL

$40.00

Daou Rose BTL

$43.00

Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$52.00

Sparkling GLS

JP Chenet

$14.50

La Marca

$12.50

Sparkling Bottles

Gruet Brut

$50.00

La Marca

$38.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Cactus Cooler

$8.50

Choc Milk

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

High Desert Fresca

$8.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Jr Juice

$1.50

Jr Milk

$1.50

Jr Sarsparilla

$1.50

Kid Soda

Lemonade

$3.95

LRG Acqua Panna Still

$8.00

LRG Pellegrino Sparkling

$8.00

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Orange Soda

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

$3.95

PP Iced Tea

$5.00

PP Lemonade

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.95

Sarsaparilla

$5.00

SML Acqua Panna Still

$5.00

SML Pellegrino Sparkling

$5.00

Soda

$1.50

Sprite

$3.95

Tonic

$4.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Cool Springs

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Mother Nature

$5.00

Virgin Mule

$5.00

Virgin PP Margarita

$6.00

Virgin PP Mojito

$6.00

Virgin PP Mother Nature

$6.00

Virgin PP Mule

$6.00

Virgin Sedona Sunset

$5.00

Desserts

Dessert

BDAY Ice Cream

Bread Pudding

$11.95

Bread Pudding Cupcake

$9.95

bread pudding made with sweet candy cap mushrooms topped with salted caramel frosting & candied pecans packaged in a bakery box

Carrot Cake

$12.95

classic house made carrot, pineapple & coconut recipe layered with rich cream cheese frosting & toasted pecans

Carrot Cake In A Jar

$9.95

our famous house made carrot, pineapple & coconut recipe layered with rich cream cheese frosting & toasted pecans baked in a classic mason jar

Creme Brulee

$10.95

creamy chocolate frosting & Black Cow vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream Ala Mode

$2.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$11.95

Kids

Kids Menu

** EXTRA PLATE

1/4 Rack BBQ Pork Ribs

$13.95

4oz Flat Iron Steak

$13.95

Jr Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Jr Club Burger

$12.95

Jr Juice

$1.50

Jr Kraft Mac & Cheese

$12.95

LRG Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Retail

Shirts / Hats

Blk w/ Pocket

$25.00

Blk Back Logo

$25.00

Red Bear

$25.00

30th Anniversary

$25.00

Hat

$20.00

Employee Merch

Emp Hat

$10.00

Emp Shirt

$12.50

Steak Knife

Steak Knife

$30.00