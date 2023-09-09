Cozy Oaks Restaurant 1201 E Orange St
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Specials
Two Egg Entree
2 eggs any style served with hashbrowns, homefries, or grits, and toast or biscuit.
The Big Breakfast
3 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, a slice of breakfast, a cup of sausage gravy, and toast or biscuit.
Big Boy Breakfast
2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, a slice of breakfast ham, homefries or hashbrowns, grits, and toast or biscuit.
The Hulk
2 pancakes, 2 slices of french toast, 2 eggs, homefries, hashbrowns, or grits, and biscuit or toast.
Fat Cat Breakfast
1 pancake, 1 slice of french toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, a slice of breakfast ham, homefries or hashbrowns, grits and biscuit or toast.
Cheddar Scramble
2 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, 3 bacon strips, 3 sausage links, hashbrowns, homefries, or grits, and biscuit or toast.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla topped with eggs, melted cheese, and bacon crumbles.
Eggs Benedict
Hot toasted english muffin topped with canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs, drizzled with heavenly hollandaise sauce, homefries, hashbrowns, or grits.
Pork Chop Breakfast
2 grilled pork chops, 2 eggs, homefries, hashbrowns, or grits, and toast or biscuit.
Ribeye Steak and Eggs
Grilled ribeye steak, 2 eggs, homefries, hashbrowns, or grits, and toast or biscuit.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
Served on a biscuit or toast.
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
Served on a biscuit or toast.
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
Served on a biscuit or toast.
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Served on a biscuit or toast.
Bacon and Egg Sandwich
Sausage and Egg Sandwich
Ham and Egg Sandwich
Chicken Biscuit
Served on a biscuit.
Sausage Biscuit
Served on a biscuit.
Bacon Only
Egg Only
French Toast
French Toast Special
2 slices of french toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, and 2 sausage links.
Two Slices of French Toast
Two slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar.
Three Slices of French Toast
Three slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar.
Four Slices of French Toast
Four slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar.
One Slice of French Toast
Omelets
Bacon and Cheese Omelet
Crumbled bacon with american cheese.
California Omelet
Broccoli and cheddar cheese.
Greek Omelet
Feta cheese and grilled tomatoes.
Gyro Omelet
Gyro meat, grilled tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese.
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Diced ham with american cheese.
Meat Lovers Omelet
Crumbled bacon, sausage, and diced ham with american cheese.
Mexican Omelet
Ham, jalepenos, onions, grilled tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Monte Cristo Omelet
Ham, turkey, and swiss cheese.
Philly Omelet
Grilled onions and peppers, with philly meat and provolone cheese.
Sausage and Cheese Omelet
Chopped sausage links with american cheese.
Spanish Omelet
Grilled onions and peppers with cheddar cheese, topped with salsa.
Spinach, Tomato, and Feta Omelet
Grilled tomatoes and spinach, with feta cheese.
Texas Omelet
Grilled onions and peppers, corned beef hash, and american cheese.
Three Cheese Omelet
American, provolone, and swiss cheese.
Veggie Omelet
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes, with american cheese.
Western Omelet
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and diced ham, with american cheese.
Create-Your-Own Omelet Base
Includes hashbrowns, homefries, or grits. Served with your choice of biscuit or toast.
Waffles
Belgian Waffle w/Fruit
Includes ONE choice of fruit topping: Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, peaches, chocolate chips, or pecans.
Belgian Waffle w/Meat
Waffle with side of one meat choice.
Chicken-n-Waffle
1 waffle topped with fried chicken tenders.
Plain Belgian Waffle
Golden brown, airy waffle.
Waffle Special
1 waffle, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, and 2 sausage links.
Biscuit and Gravy
Biscuit and Gravy
biscuit split in half smothered in sausage gravy.
Biscuit and Gravy Special
A delicious buttermilk biscuit split in half and smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, and 2 sausage links.
Large Biscuit and Gravy
2 biscuits split in half smothered in sausage gravy.
Oatmeal and Fruit
Pancakes
Breakfast Sides
One Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
4 Eggs
Side Hashbrowns
Side Homefries
Loaded Hashbrowns
Add bacon, cheese, and onions to potatoes.
Loaded Homefries
Add bacon, cheese, and onions to potatoes.
3 Bacon Strips
3 Sausage Links
Sausage Patty
One Turkey Patty
Breakfast Ham
Grits
Canned Corned Beef Hash
One Pancake
One Slice of French Toast
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Sliced Tomatoes
White Toast
Whole Wheat Toast
Rye Toast
Sourdough Toast
English Muffin
Biscuit
Grilled Biscuit
Plain Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Texas Toast
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
Corn Nuggets
A bowl of delicious corn nuggets. Served with ranch or powdered sugar.
Falafel Appetizer
5 fried chickpea balls infused with spices. Served on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes, with tziki sauce.
Loaded Cheese Fries
French fries piled high with cheddar cheese and bacon bits. Served with a side of ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 breaded, golden fried. Served with marinara sauce.
Onion Rings Appetizer
Golden fried onion rings.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, and cheddar cheese
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, fried chicken or grilled chicken, bacon bits, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cold Plate
1 scoop of chicken salad, 1 scoop of tuna salad, tomatoes, onions, and hard boiled egg on bed of lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Classic combination of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and feta cheese under one scoop of potato salad. Topped with our homemade Greek dressing.
Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad
Fried/grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Hot Open-Faced Sandwiches
Half-Pound Burgers
Create-A-Burger
Start out with a delicious half-pound burger and pick any of your favorite toppings. Served with your choice of one side.
Fried Mozzarella Burger
A half pound burger topped with two mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with your choice of one side.
Patty Melt
Served on grilled marble rye bread with grilled onions and swiss cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
Texas Burger Melt
Served on a grilled Texas toast with bacon, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
One Pound Burger
Seafood Specials
Fried Gulf Shrimp
9 lightly fried battered shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.
Haddock
Served with tartar sauce annd your choice of two sides and dinner roll.
Catfish Fingers
Catfish Filet
Popcorn Shrimp
Homestyle Favorites
Chicken Basket
3 golden fried chicken tenders (served with french fries only)
Chopped Steak
Smothered in grilled onions, peppers, and brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.
Country Fried Steak
Fried golden brown and smothered in white gravy. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.
Pork Chops
2 pork chops, center cut for full flavor and tenderness, cooked to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.
Gyro Platter
4 gyro meat strips served on top of our Greek salad, topped with our homemade Greek dressing. Served with tziki sauce, pita bread, and french fries. NO ADDITIONAL SIDES.
Liver and Onions w/Bacon
Tender beef liver grilled and served with bacon and sauteed onions. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.
Meat Loaf
Homemade just like mom's and topped with brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.
Ribeye Steak
Ribeye steak grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.
Shepard's Pie
Ground beef layered with cheddar cheese, brown gravy, corn, and mashed potatoes. Served with dinner roll. NO ADDITIONAL SIDES.
Hot Dog
One hot dog.
Hot Dog Platter
Two hot dogs served with french fries.
Corn Dog
One corn dog.
Corn Dog Platter
Two corn dogs served with french fries.
Meatball Sandwich
Fresh Southern Fried Chicken
1 breast, 1 thigh, 1 drumstick, 1 wing fried crispy to perfection. Served with your choice to two sides and dinner roll.
Baked Chicken
Baked Ziti
Beef Ribs
Beef Tips Over Rice
Chicken and Rice
Chili
Open Face Dark Turkey
Sloppy Joe
Lasagna
Pork Loin
Salisbury Steak
Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed Cabbage
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Quesadilla
Smothered Chicken
Goulash
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread. Served with one side of your choice.
Chicken Marinara Sub
Fried chicken tenders topped with provolone cheese and smothered in marinara sauce. Served on hoagie roll with one side of your choice.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of bread and one side.
Deb's Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken wrap with your choice of toppings. Served with one side of your choice.
Falafel Sandwich
Fried chickpea balls infused with spices topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tziki sauce all wrapped in a pita bread. Served with one side of your choice.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with provolone cheese on a french roll. Served with au jus dip on the side and one side of your choice.
Grilled Cheese
American, swiss, or provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Served with one side of your choice.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
American, swiss, provolone, and cheddar cheese layered between three pieces of bread. Served with one side of your choice.
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, onions, and green peppers topped with provolone cheese on a sub roll. Served with one side of your choice.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled ham with american, swiss, or provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Served with one side of your choice.
Grilled Tuna Melt
Grilled marble rye bread topped with hot tuna, tomato, and provolone cheese. Served with one side of your choice.
Gyro Sandwich
Gyro strips wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tziki sauce. Served with one side of your choice.
Honey Dijon Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, melted provolone cheese, honey dijon sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll. Served with one side of your choice.
Hot Turkey Club Sub
Grilled turkey, bacon, melted provolone cheese, honey dijon sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a sub roll. Served with one side of your choice.
Italian Sandwich
Ham, genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on 8" hoagie. Served with one side of your choice.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Two slices of meatloaf grilled and topped with melted provolone cheese and gravy on sub roll.
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled beef, onions, and peppers with provolone cheese on a sub roll. Served with one side of your choice.
Pressed Cuban
Thin sliced turkey breast, genoa salami, ham, american and swiss cheese on a pressed sub roll.
Smoked Ham and Swiss
Honey cured Virginia ham thinly sliced and piled high. Your choice of bread and served with one side of your choice.
Soup and Sandwich Combo
Enjoy a delicious bowl of our daily soup along with one of these sandwiches: chicken or tuna salad sandwich, or grilled cheese.
Three Layer Club
An oversized club sandwich made with turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, american and swiss cheese layered between 3 slices of toast. Served with one side of your choice.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our homemade tuna salad with lettuce, tomato, and onion on your choice of bread. Served with one side of your choice.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chili w/Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Lunch Sides
French Fries
Tator Tots
Side Fried Okra
Side Chips
Side Small Onion Rings
Mac-n-Cheese
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side Salad
Side Corn
Side Broccoli
Side Green Beans
Side Cole Slaw
Side Potato Salad
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Side Rice
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Apple Sauce
Dessert
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries
2 chicken tenders w/fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served on choice of bread with side of french fries.
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake
One pancake shaped just like Mickey Mouse.
Kids Mini Cheese Burgers
2 mini cheeseburgers served with french fries.
Kids One Egg Entree
1 egg, 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links. hashbrowns, homefries, or grits, and slice of toast or biscuit.
Kids One Slice of French Toast
1 slice of french toast grilled and topped with powdered sugar.
Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich
Served on choice of bread with side of chips.