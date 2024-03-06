Crab Rock Pizza
FOOD
Pizzas
- Captain Gray$26.00
- Crab Rock$30.00
tomato sauce, bell peppers, onions, fresh crab
- Garibaldini$30.00Out of stock
butter clams, garlic oil, provolone/mozzarella
- Goat Locker$28.00
goat cheese, prosciutto, carmelized onion, parmesan, hazelnuts, honey
- Greenside$25.00
pesto, mushroom, chicken, artichokes
- Haystack Rock$27.00
salami, sausage, olive, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes
- Hobsonville$22.00
pepperoni
- Landlubber$24.00
garlic oil, spinach, mushroom, onion, tomatoes
- Oktoberfest$26.00Out of stock
creme fraiche, speck, onions, dusting of nutmeg
- Riptide$28.00
pepperoni,sausage, olive, mushroom, onion
- Rough Bar$26.00
pepperoni, spicy sausage, hot honey
- Sea Chicken$26.00
Buffalo tomato sauce, chicken, onion, cherry tomatoes
- Sepps$20.00
provolone/mozzarella
- Sow and Figs$27.00
chile fig jam, prosciutto, figs, goat cheese
- Surfman 514$28.00
all meat- pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, sausage
- The Butter Bar$26.00
- The Dairyman$23.00
4 cheeses- parmesan, romano, provolone, mozzarella
- The Dinghy$30.00Out of stock
Cajun shrimp on creamy tomato base, onion, bell peppers,
- The Dory$11.00
8" cheese, tomato sauce
- The Dory- Pacific$14.00
8", prosciutto, pineapple, mozzarella
- The Dory- Pepperoni$13.00
8", pepperoni, mozzarella
- The Jetty$23.00
all veggie pie
- The Margherita$22.00
tomato sauce, Fior de latte cheese, fresh basil
- The Mariner$18.00
tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, Olive Oil
- The Pacific$24.00
prosciutto, pineapple
- The Salty Dog$28.00
prosciutto, spinach, kalamata olives, onion, feta, sun dried tomatoes
- The Smokestack$30.00Out of stock
Smoked Chinook salmon on creme fraiche with dill, capers, red onion, sundried tomatoes
- The Squawl$28.00
jerk chicken, coconut, onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella,
- The Squid$30.00Out of stock
Calamari, tomato sauce, onions, bell peppers,
- Hobsonville Double$25.00
- Hobsonville with basil$23.00
BEVERAGES
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- 10 Barrel Brewing N/A IPA$5.00
12 oz can
- Athletic Light N/A$5.00
12 oz can
- Boyland Black Cherry$4.00
- Boyland Cane Cola$3.00
12 oz bottle
- Boyland Creme Soda$4.00
- Boyland Shirley Temple$3.00
12 oz bottle
- Boyland Sparkling Lemonade$3.00
12 oz bottle
- Milk$2.00
12 oz whole milk
- Poppi Pre-biotic soda$4.00
12 oz can
- Public Coast Root Beer$4.00
16 oz can
- Rogue Root Beer$5.00
16 oz + 1 free refill
- San Pellegrino -Zero Sugar Blood Orange$3.00
- San Pellegrino Aranciata (orange)$3.00
12 oz can
- San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water$3.50
16.9 oz bottle
- San Pellegrino- Zero Sugar Lemonade$3.00
- Virgil's Zero Cola$3.00
12 oz can
- Virgil's zero Root Beer$3.00
12 oz can
- Boylan Ginger Ale$4.00
SWEETS
Sorbetto
Gelato
- FDL$5.00+
- Chocolate$5.00+
- Coffee$5.00+
- Hazelnut$5.00+
- Pistachio$5.00+
- Chestnut$5.00+
- Irish Cream$5.00+
- Biscoff$5.00+
- Cookies and Cream$5.00+
- Strawberry$5.00+
- Coconut$5.00+
- Honey and Spice$5.00+
- Lemon and Cream$5.00+
- Birthday Cake$5.00+
- Chocolate Hazelnut$5.00+
- Maple Nut$5.00+
- White Chocolate$5.00+
- Vanilla$5.00+
- Tiramisu$5.00+
- Salty Caramel$5.00+
- Cherry$5.00+
- Black Forest$5.00+
- Banana$5.00+
- Almond$5.00+
- Chocolate Mint$5.00+
- Irish Coffee$5.00+
- Peanut Butter$5.00+
- Chocolate Malt$5.00+
- Candy Cane$5.00+
