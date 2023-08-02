Sandwiches

Firebird

$12.50

spicy fried thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll

The Basic

$10.50

fried breast, shredded iceberg, pickles, CS burger sauce, artisan brioche

Coop Deville

$12.50

fried breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche

Señor Croque

$13.00

fried breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche

Super Smash Bird

$10.50

smashed chicken patty, house funyuns, pickles, cheddar, dijonnaise sauce, soft potato bun *contains pork*

Cali Drip

$13.00

pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, bacon, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso, crunchy torta

Buffalo Soldier

$12.00

buffalo-ranch sauce, fried breast, pickles, iceberg + cabbage slaw, soft potato bun

BAE

$9.50

bacon, avo, sunny side egg, american cheddar, artisan brioche *This is our only chicken-free sandwich, but you’re welcome to add some below!*

Boxed Lunch Combos (Online Exclusive!)

Firebird Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$16.00

Firebird + choice of side

Coop Deville Boxed Lunch

Cali Drip Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$16.00

Cali Drip + choice of side

Senor Croque Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$17.00

Senor Croque + choice of side

The Basic Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$14.00

The Basic + choice of side

BAE Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$14.00

BAE + choice of side

Super Smash Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$14.00

Super Smash Bird + choice of side

Buffalo Soldier Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$16.00

Buffalo Soldier + choice of side

Chicken Tender Combo

$13.50

5 seasoned tenders, shack fries

Signature Fried Chicken

Whole Bird

$34.00

signature bone-in fried chicken

Half Bird

$18.50

signature bone-in fried chicken

Flock Meals

Small Flock

$52.00

half bird bone-in fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Big Flock

$72.00

whole bird bone-in fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Bowls

Power Bowl

$11.50

smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions

Caesar Salad

$9.50

black kale, romaine, herbs, quinoa crunchies, parmesan, lemon, caesar dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

black kale, romaine, herbs, quinoa crunchies, parmesan, lemon, caesar dressing

Sides & Shares

Shack Fries (Regular)

$3.50

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Shack Fries (Large)

$6.50

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Classic Slaw

$5.00

napa cabbage, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo

Mini Biscuits

$6.00

Served with miso-maple butter

Fire Nugs

$9.00

6 fire-tossed chicken nuggets

UT Poutine

$9.00

Sharp cheddar wiz, crispy bacon, green onions, shack fries

Lil' Cluckers

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.50

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.50

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.50

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Somethin' Sweet

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

housemade, with love

Birthday Cake Shake

$5.00+

Featuring local Leatherby’s ice cream. Served w/ whip & jimmies

Banana Wafer Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

Featuring local Leatherby’s ice cream. Served w/ whip & biscuit crumble.

Dutch Chocolate Chip Shake

$5.00+Out of stock
Horchata Shake

$5.00+Out of stock

A la Carte

Fried Breast

$6.50

single piece of fried breast

Fried Thigh

$6.50

single piece of fried thigh

Grilled Breast

Grilled Breast

$6.50

single piece of grilled breast

Single Nugget

$1.50

More Sauce

Fry Sauce

$0.50
Pineapple Mustard

$0.50
Ranch

$0.50
Sweet Baby G's BBQ

$0.50