Craft - Eats 1649 Broadway
Sandwich
- Craft Hot Corned Beef$12.50
Our specialty, one of a kind slow roasted corned beef cooked with a generational secret recipe. On your choice of one of our Artisan breads.
- The Rueben$14.00
Craft Corned Beef, Swiss , thousand island dressing and Kraut on Rye grilled to perfection
- The Curly$15.00
Hand Carved Corned Beef, carrots , cabbage Mashed potatoes , butter and craft glaze, on Pumpernickel Rye
- Craft Hot turkey$12.00
Hand carved slow roasted roasted turkey.
- Glazed and Dazed$14.00
Hand Carved roasted Turkey , American cheese, house made jalapeño peach jam, and pickled Penos’s. Topped with pecan smoked shoulder bacon. Grilled to perfection .
- Topless Turkey$14.00
Hand Carved Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and Gravy piled high on fresh bread
Side
- Mashed potatoes$3.50
Creamy rich and delicious. Scratch made seasoned perfectly. you will want to take some home for special dinners.
- Cole Slaw$3.00
House Made
- Potatoe salad$3.00Out of stock
House Made
- Pickled Beets$3.00
House Made
- Carrots$3.50
- Craft Hash$4.50
- French Onion Soup$3.50
Sweet, Spanish and Red onions, simmered in a delicious broth. Topped with a cheesy garlic crouton.
Grab n Go
- Turkey Pie serves 4$25.00
Pie Shell stuffed with White and dark meat roasted turkey , local vegtables , stuffing and turkey gravy to pour on top.
- Craft Hash pint$10.00
Made daily Chopped Craft corned beef Burnt Ends , potatoes, onions grilled and packed for your special breakfast or side
- Craft Corned Beef sliced to go serves 4-6 (appx 2 lbs)$60.00
Our family recipe Corned beef sliced and ready to take home, Comes with a side of our special Craft-Eats sauce.
- Craft Lasagna Cheese$20.00
- Craft Lasangna with Meat$24.00
- Weekly Special$24.00Out of stock
- Pickled Beets pint$8.50
- Peach Glaze half pint$8.00Out of stock
- Peach Jalepeno Glaze Half pint$8.00
- Pickled Penos pint$8.50
Craft recipe picled penos
- Mashed potatoes$10.00
Delicious homemade Choice of turkey gravy or Craft special sauce.
- Craft whole Corned Beef est. 3 lbs$75.00Out of stock
Great for a family gathering, special occasion or your Craft Corned beef fix. Cut to size after cooking. Comes with a side of Craft sauce.
- French Onion Soup 1qt.$16.00
- French Onion Soup 1 pt$8.00