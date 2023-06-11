Crave Cafe 1200 E West Highway
DRINKS
Hot Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Brewed Coffee
CRAVE DUO LUNCH SPECIAL
Combo Choices
EVENING CRAVE SPECIALS
Evening Crave Paninis
The Silver Spring Bombay
Chutney cucumbers, red onion, tomato, sliced avocado and Dr. Pragers Veggie Patty.
The Sligo ave Tuscan
Pepperoni &Capicola Ham with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and herb cream cheese spread
The Georgia Ave Yardie
Jerk chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic mayo
The Ole
Roast Pork & Ham with cheese, chipotle mayo, and avocado slices
Evening Crave Pizza
CRAVE PANINIS
Panini Options
The Fenton Reuben
Corned beef with Swiss cheese & sauerkraut topped with thousand islands dressing.
The Colesville Blt Club
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, and mayo
GRILLED CHEESE
CRAVE WRAPS
Wraps
Chesapeake Dill shrimp salad Wrap
gulf shrimp seasoned with dill, old bay, red bell peppers, and mayo.
The Great Caesar Chicken Wrap
perfectly seasoned grilled chicken, shaves parmesan, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.
Tropical Veggie Wrap
Perfectly grilled veggies, marinated in coconut milk and curry. wrapped in a spinach wrap glazed with a vegan aioli.
Tuna wrap
Crave made white tuna salad, with pepper jack cheese, and Romaine lettuce.