Crave Cafe 1200 E West Highway

DRINKS

Hot Drinks

Cappuccino

Chai Tea Latte

Crave-A-Cano

Latte

expresso shot

$0.90

12 oz Hot Tea

$2.50

16 oz Hot tea

$2.95

Caramel Macchiato

Hot Chocolate

Traditional

White Hot Chocolate

Iced Coffee

Vanilla

White Chocolate

Caramel

Chocolate Mint

Espresso

Hazelnut

No Flavor

Brewed Coffee

Coffee

Other Drinks

Bottled Lemonade

$2.69

Bottled Ice Tea

$2.69

Savage Water

$2.99

Iced Tea

12oz Ice tea

$2.95

16oz Ice tea

$3.50

BREAKFAST

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

PB&J w/ Banana Panini

$7.95

Oatmeal

Oatmeal w/ Sugar

$2.95

Blueberry Zest Oatmeal

$3.25

Bagels

Plain

$1.75

Multigrain

$1.75

Everything

$1.75

Blueberry

$1.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.75

Healthy Craves

Parfait

$3.95

Fruit Salad

$2.75

CRAVE DUO LUNCH SPECIAL

Combo Choices

Combo

$12.99

EVENING CRAVE SPECIALS

Evening Crave Paninis

The Silver Spring Bombay

$10.99

Chutney cucumbers, red onion, tomato, sliced avocado and Dr. Pragers Veggie Patty.

The Sligo ave Tuscan

$10.99

Pepperoni &Capicola Ham with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and herb cream cheese spread

The Georgia Ave Yardie

$10.99

Jerk chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic mayo

The Ole

$10.99Out of stock

Roast Pork & Ham with cheese, chipotle mayo, and avocado slices

Evening Crave Pizza

Margherita

$10.99

Pepperoni

$10.99

CRAVE PANINIS

Panini Options

The Silver Spring Bombay

$13.59

Chutney cucumbers, red onion, tomato, sliced avocado and Dr. Pragers Veggie Patty.

The Sligo ave Tuscan

$13.59

Pepperoni &Capicola Ham with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and herb cream cheese spread

The Georgia Ave Yardie

$13.59

Jerk chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic mayo

The Ole

$13.59Out of stock

Roast Pork & Ham with cheese, chipotle mayo, and avocado slices

The Fenton Reuben

$13.59

Corned beef with Swiss cheese & sauerkraut topped with thousand islands dressing.

The Colesville Blt Club

$13.59

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, and mayo

GRILLED CHEESE

$13.59

CRAVE WRAPS

Wraps

Chesapeake Dill shrimp salad Wrap

$11.99

gulf shrimp seasoned with dill, old bay, red bell peppers, and mayo.

The Great Caesar Chicken Wrap

$10.99

perfectly seasoned grilled chicken, shaves parmesan, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.

Tropical Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Perfectly grilled veggies, marinated in coconut milk and curry. wrapped in a spinach wrap glazed with a vegan aioli.

Tuna wrap

$8.99

Crave made white tuna salad, with pepper jack cheese, and Romaine lettuce.

SALADS

Salad Type

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$8.59

Chicken Salad

$8.59

SOUP

Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Roasted Fire Veggie

$4.99

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.99

PASTRIES

Pastry Options

Muffins

$2.95

Loaves

$3.45

Cinnabon

$3.45

Scones

$3.25

Coffee Cake

$2.75

Apple turnover

$3.25

Apple butter cheesecake

$2.95

Bagel

$2.55

Croissant

$2.75

Guava Bites

$1.75

Grab and Go

Fiji Water

$3.95

Izze

$2.75

La Croix

$1.95

Chobani

$2.29

Topo Chico

$2.99

pound cake

$1.75

Saratoga Water

$4.95

Cookie

$1.75

Perrier

$2.95

Milano

$1.75

Cheese & Crackers

$2.50

Bottled Lemonade

$2.69

Bottled Ice Tea

$2.69