Crave dairy bar 16949 OH 246
Food
Burgers
- Burger$5.25
1/4 local farm raised beef patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a toasted bun
- Cheeseburger$5.50
1/4 local farm raised beef patty w/cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a toasted bun
- Double Cheeseburger$6.25
(2) 1/4 local farm raised beef patty w/cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a toasted bun
- Bacon Cheeseburger$5.99
1/4 local farm raised beef patty w/cheeese, bacon , shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a toasted bun
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$7.25
(2) 1/4 local farm raised beef patty w/cheeese, bacon , shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a toasted bun
- Pizza Burger$4.75
1/4 local farm raised beef patty w/ mozzerella cheeese, pizza sauce, pepperoni on a toasted bun
- Double Pizza Burger$5.99
(2) 1/4 local farm raised beef patty w/ mozzerella cheeese, pizza sauce, pepperoni on a toasted bun
- Crave Burger$4.99
1/4 local farm raised beef patty w/cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoe, onion, pickle, housemade sauce on a toasted bun
- Grilled Cheese Burger$6.99
1/4 local farm raised patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle between 2 gilled cheese sandwhices
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$6.50
- DBL BBQ Bacon cheeseburger$7.50
Sandwiches
- Texas Tenderloin$6.25
Breaded tenderloin with cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo
- Crispy Chicken$5.75
Crispy chicken patty with lettuce, tomatoe, pickle on a toasted bun
- Chicken Parm$5.99
Crispy chicken patty with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun
- Fish Hoagie$7.25
Breaded fish fillet with American cheese, shreddded lettuce, pickles, topped with tarter sauce on a toasted hoagie bun
- Grilled Cheese$2.50
- BLT$4.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Mayo on Toast
- BLTE$5.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Egg, Mayo on Toast
- Pulled Pork BBQ$5.25
Smoked in house pulled pork bbq on a toasted bun
Wraps & Salads
- Chicken Ranch Wrap$6.50
Grilled or Crispy chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoe, shredded cheese,ranch wrapped in a tortilla
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$6.99
Grilled or Crispy chicken, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoe, shredded cheese, ranch, wrapped in a tortilla
- Quesadilla$5.50
Grilled chicken, mozerella melted in torilla
- Taco Salad$6.99
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion,Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Taco Shell
- Chicken Salad$6.99
Grilled or Cripsy Chicken, Shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese, Dressing
Craveables
Sides
HotDogs
Kids Meals
Ice Cream
Sundaes
- Hot Fudge Sundae$3.50
Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream with Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Nuts, Cherry
- Brownie Sundae$3.50
Warm Brown Topped with Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream Whipped Cream,Nuts, Cherry
- Extreme Oreo Sundae$4.00
Layers of Vanilla Soft Serve ,Hot Fudge ,Oreo Pieces,Rainbow Sprinkles,
- Extreme Smores Sundae$4.00
Layers of Vanilla soft Serve, Hot Fudge, Crushed Grahm Crackers, Marshamallow
- Extreme Peanut Butter Sundae$4.00
Layers of Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Sauce, Crushed Reese Cups, Hot Fudge
- French Toast Sundae$3.50
Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream with French Toast Cereal and Syrup
- PB&J Sundae$4.00
Layers of Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter and Strawberry Sauce
- Nutter Butter Sundae$4.00
Layers of Vanilla Ice Cream, Crushed nutter buttters and peanut butter sauce
- Strawberry Banana Sundae$4.00
Layers of Vanilla Ice Cream, Real Bananas, Strawberry Sauce
- Yabba Dabba Doo Sundae$3.50
Layers of Vanilla Ice Cream, Fruity Pebbles, Marshamallow
- Rice Krispies Sundae$3.50
Layers Of Vanilla Ice Crea, Rice Krispies, and Marshmallow
- Kids Beach Sundae$4.00
- Kids Dirt & Worms Sundae$4.00
- Create Your Own Sundae$4.50
Layer your favorite ice cream and toppings
Milkshakes
- Vanilla Milkshake$4.50
- Chocolate Milkshake$4.50
- Peanutbutter Milkshake$4.50
- Banana Milkshake$4.50
- PB&J Milkshake$4.50
- Strawberry Milkshake$4.50
- Strawberry Banana Milkshake$4.50
- Butterscotch Milkshake$4.50
- Blue Raspberry Milkshake$4.50
- Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake$4.50
- Raspberry Milkshake$4.50
- Smores Milkshake$4.50
- Butter pecan Milkshake$4.50
- Create Your Own Milkshake$4.50