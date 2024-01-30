2x points now for loyalty members
Crave Kitchens | Meridian
Catering
- Meatballs$50.00
20 meatballs. Meatballs are a beef and pork blend with house spices topped with marinara sauce and romano cheese.
- Mozzarella Sticks$55.00
25 pieces of breaded mozzarella served with marinara dipping sauce.
- Garlic Knots$32.00
30 garlic knots topped with melted garlic butter and romano cheese.
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites$55.00
Feeds 10 people. Smoked gouda mac and cheese bites served with garlic ranch dressing
- Vegetable Egg Rolls$55.00
20 vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
- Pork & Cabbage Potstickers$60.00
30 crispy steam-fried pork and cabbage potstickers served with Red Crane dipping sauce.
- Chicken Potstickers$60.00
30 crispy fried chicken potstickers served with Asian dipping sauce.
- Popcorn Chicken Bites$50.00
Feeds 10 people. Bite-sized pieces of crispy breaded chicken served with honey garlic dipping sauce.
- Simple Greens$45.00
Feeds 10-12 people. A mix of romaine, arugula, and leaf lettuce with croutons, pear tomatoes, shaved carrot, cucumbers and red onions with your choice of dressing.
- Ceaser Salad$45.00
Feeds 10-12 people. Caesar salad with crisp romaine and baby arugula, tossed with garlic croutons and fresh Romano.
- BBQ Crispy Chicken Salad$60.00
Feeds 10-12 people. Popcorn chicken salad with a BBQ sauce drizzle.
- Asain Ceaser Salad$60.00
Feeds 10-12 people. Crispy chicken Caesar salad.
- Taco Salad$60.00
Feeds six people. Taco salad with our Signature Red Cactus Spanish rice and refried beans, your choice of protein, house cheese blend, and pico de gallo. Served with chips and salsa.
- Burger Pack$129.00
Feeds 10 people. Your choice of burger. All burgers come with two All American beef patties, our signature Big Red sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with three pounds of tater tots or French fries.
- Burger Bar$129.00
Feeds 10 people. Burger bar includes fresh brioche buns, grilled burgers, assorted cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mushrooms, smoked bacon, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.
- Burger Box$83.70
Feeds six people. Classic burger with chips or a salad and a cookie.
- Pizza Bundle$50.00
Your choice of four pizzas. We recommend three slices per child and five slices per adult.
- Bone In Wings$60.00
40 traditional, savory bone in wings, fried until crispy and golden with your choice of sauce.
- Boneless Wings$50.00
40 breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Chicken Fingers$55.00
Crispy breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Chicken Sandwich Pack$129.00
Feeds 10 people. Your choice of chicken sandwich with three pounds of tater tots or French fries.
- Chicken Sandwich Box$83.70
Feeds six people. Chicken sandwich with chips or a salad and a cookie.
- Burrito Bowl$77.70
Feeds six people. Burrito bowl made with our signature Red Cactus Spanish rice and refried beans, your choice of protein, house cheese blend, and pico de gallo. Served with chips and salsa.
- Taco Plate$65.70
Feeds six people. Tacos with your choice of protein, Spanish rice, refried beans, diced white onions and fresh cilantro.
- Burrito Platter$80.00
Feeds 10 people. Your choice of two burritos wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with chips and salsa.
- Taco Platter$60.00
Feeds 10 people. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas and protein, comes with diced white onions and fresh cilantro.
- Fajita Platter$80.00
Feeds 10 people. Fajita platter is your choice of protein and tortilla with green peppers, onions, salsa, Spanish rice, refried beans, and chips
- Taco Bar$239.00
Feeds 20 people. Everything you need to build your own tacos, including your choice of two proteins and tortillas with house cheese blends, onions, cilantro and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, and chips & salsa.
- Asian Buffet$125.00
Feeds 10 people. Buffet with your choice of three entrees, along with your choice of egg rolls or potstickers. Includes jasmine rice.
- Bento Box$95.70
Bento Box for six people with your choice of entree. Comes with jasmine rice and your choice of a vegetable eggroll or potsticker.
- Brocoli Beef$85.00
Feeds 10 people. A mix of beef and broccoli with garlic and ginger, served with jasmine rice.
- Orange Chicken$80.00
Feeds 10 people. Crispy chicken breast tossed in a tangy orange sauce, served with jasmine rice.
- Spicy Sriracha Chicken$80.00
Feeds 10 people. Chunks of crispy chicken in a sweet and salty sauce.
- Sesame Chicken$80.00
Feeds 10 people. Crispy chicken pieces tossed in a sweet and savory honey sesame sauce.
- Mandarin Chicken$80.00
Feeds 10 people. Chunks of crispy chicken in a sweet and salty sauce.
- Kimchi Fried Rice$55.00
Feeds 10 people. Kimchi fried rice with your choice of protein.
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$80.00
Feeds 10 people. Bite-sized, golden-fried chicken tossed in a tangy sweet and sour sauce, served with jasmine rice.
- Chips & Guacamole$25.00
Feeds 10 people. Guacamole topped with tomatoes, cilantro, and white onions, served with white corn tortilla chips.
- Chips & Salsa$25.00
Feeds 10 people. White corn tortilla chips served with your choice of salsa.
- Twisted Cactus Rice$25.00
Feeds 10 people. Our house Spanish rice with roasted corn, poblano peppers, and onions topped with pico de gallo.
- Refried Beans$10.00
Feeds 10 people. Refried beans topped with our house cheese blend.
- Tater Tots$30.00
Three pounds of tater tots with our house seasoning.
- French Fries$20.00
Three pounds of French fries with our house seasoning.
- Truffle Fries$30.00
Three pounds of truffle French fries served with truffle mayo.