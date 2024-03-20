Southern Crave
Waffle Crave
Country Crave
- Southern Smoked Oxtails$24.99
with a choice of 2 sides
- Big Crave Platter$34.99
with a choice of 2 meats, 3 sides and 1 corn muffin
- Oxtail Grilled Cheese$15.99
with a choice of 1 side
- Southern Smoked Oxtails ONLY$15.99
smoked oxtails only
- Southern Smoked Brisket$15.99
with a choice of 1 side
- Brisket Mac & Cheese$9.99
grilled brisket with mac & cheese added
- Country Fried Chicken$15.99
8 pcs. of chicken with a choice of 2 sides
- Lampchops Dinner$32.99
with a choice of 2 sides
- SC Signature Wings (6)$6.99
with choice of flavor
- SC Signature Wings (12)$12.99
with choice of flavor
Seafood Crave
- Seafood Crave$21.99
2 pcs. of flounder and 8 pcs. of shrimp with a choice of 2 sides
- Flounder Platter$17.99
2 pcs. of flounder with a choice of 2 sides
- Flounder ONLY$7.99
2 pcs. of flounder
- Shrimp Platter$17.99
10 pcs. of shrimp with a choice of 2 sides
- Shrimp ONLY$7.99
10 pcs. of shrimp
- Grilled Salmon$21.99
with a choice of 2 sides
- Flounder & Grits$17.99
2 pcs. of southern flounder & grits
- Shrimp & Grits$15.99
a portion of shrimp, turkey, sausage and peppers
- Salmon & Grits$18.99
a 10 oz piece of salmon and grits
- Salmon Stir Fry$21.99
a 10 oz piece of salmon grilled with peppers and a signature glaze over rice
Tasty Sides
Sweet Crave
Drink
Southern Crave Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 881-0085
Open now • Closes at 9PM