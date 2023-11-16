CRAVE865 2008 Cumberland avenue
Soft Drinks
Fountain and Bottled Water
Liquor & Beer
Beer
Cocktails
Moonshine
Promo Drinks
- $3 Singles$3.00
- Ladies Night Well Vodka$3.00
- Ladies Night Well Rum$3.00
- Ladies Night Well Tequila$3.00
- Ladies Night Well Whiskey$3.00
- $4 Whiskey Drink$4.00
- $4 High Noon$4.00
- $4 Truly Mixed Berry$4.00
- $5 Doubles$5.00
- $15 Shot Ski$15.00
- $3 Vol Bombs$3.00
- $2 PBR$2.00
- $3 Beer$3.00
- Bottomless Mimosas$20.00
- $2.50 shots$2.50
- $2 Freshie$2.00
Rum
Shots
- Bday Shot$4.50
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$4.50
- Fireball$4.50
- Green Tea$4.50
- Lemon Drop$4.50
- Panty Dropper$4.50
- Rumpleminze$4.50
- Sour Gummy Bear$4.50
- Sourberry Bomb$5.00
- White Tea$4.50
- You Proof$4.50
- Barbie Bomb$5.00
- Berry Bomb$5.00
- Jager Bomb$5.00
- Ken Bomb$5.00
- Vol Bomb$5.00
- White Gummy Bear$5.00
- Ski Shot$18.00
- Well Vodka shot$4.00
- Well Rum shot$4.00
- Well Tequila shot$4.00
- Well Whiskey shot$4.00
- Well Gin shot$4.00
- Nazi shot$4.50
Tequila
Vodka
- Taaka Well$6.00
- Cocktail Upcharge$2.00
- Burnette Peach$6.00
- Burnette Strawberry$6.00
- Burnette Vanilla$6.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$7.00
- Pink Whitney$7.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$7.00
- Smirnoff Sour Berry$7.00
- UV Blue$7.00
- UV Orange$7.00
- Vodka Redbull$8.00
- Svedka Strawberry Lemonade$8.00
- Tito's$8.00
- Wheatley$8.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
Well Liquor
Whiskey
- Evan Williams (Well)$6.00
- Cocktail Upcharge$2.00
- Twisted Tea Whiskey$6.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00
- 4 Roses$8.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Peach$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Paddy's Irish Whiskey$8.00
- Sheepdog Peanut Butter$8.00
- Buffalo Trace$13.00
- Dickel 12$13.00
- JD Single Barrel$13.00
- Weller$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Blantons$17.00
Food
Burgers
Chicken
Hot Dog
