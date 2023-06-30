Cravers Wings and Grill 135 Shoppers Way


Wings

5 Wings And Fries

$10.00

10 Wings And Fries

$15.00

20 Wings And Fries

$24.00

50 Wings And Fries

$60.00

100 Wings And Fries

$120.00

Tenders

3 Tenders And Fries

$11.00

5 Tenders And Fries

$13.00

6 Tenders And Fries

$15.00

10 Tenders And Fries

$20.00

Dippers

6 Dippers

$11.00

10 Dippers

$13.00

20 Dippers

$22.00

Burgers

Infused Burger

$12.00+

Burger

$12.00+

Black Bean Burger

$12.00+

Sandwiches

Crave Sandwich

$12.00

Big Lo

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

More

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Crave Roll

$9.00

Crave Stix

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$17.00

Drinks

Drinks

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Bar

Liquor Top Shelf

$9.00+

Beer

Wine

$7.00

Cocktails

$8.00

Mix Drinks

$7.00

Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00