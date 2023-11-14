Cravn Caribbean-Charlotte West End
Crav'n Somethin' Nice ( Entrees)
Ja-Bachi (Jamaican Hibachi)
Crav'n Entrees
- 6 Smoked Jerk Wings (party wings) A La Carte$9.00
- 6 Fried Jerk Wings(party wings) A La Carte$9.00
- Jerk Chicken$16.00
Smoked leg quarters marinated in our special blend of spices. Spice level 7/10 **Must Choose Rice as a Side if you want it**
- Brown Stew Chicken$16.00
Traditional stewed chicken marinated is our blend of spices cooked down with peppers onions carrots and potatoes **Must Choose Rice as a Side if you want it**
- Curry Chicken$16.00
Hand chopped leg quarters marinated in our spices cooked down with potatoes, peppers and onions. **Must Choose Rice as a Side if you want it**
- Oxtail$28.00
Marinated cut oxtail cooked down in our special blend of spices. This is our most popular dish and what we are mainly known for.
- Jerk Lamb Chops$35.00
**Must Choose Rice as a Side if you want it**
- Vegetarian Platter$15.00
- Oxtail Mac & Cheese Eggroll (1 eggroll)$9.00
Crav'n Sandwiches
Crav'n Seafood
- Fried Snapper Bites (8oz)$25.00
Red Snapper filet hand cut into bite sizes pieces and marinated in our special seafood blend which is breaded in our house made blend and deep fried.
- Jerk Shrimp (Pan-Seared)$20.00
Marinated shrimp in our seafood blend of spices, tail on and de-veined. Pan seared to order with peppers and onion.