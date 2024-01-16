2x points for loyalty members
Crawfish Cafe Cypress
Food
Starters
- Crawfish Eggrolls$8.99
Made with crawfish tails, corn, vegetables and cream cheese. Served with a spicy aioli dipping sauce.
- Boudin Balls$8.99
- Crawfish Cheese Bread$9.99
- Oyster Nachos$10.99
Fried oysters topped with chipotle tartar sauce and pico de gallo on fried wonton chips.
- Boudin Link$8.99
Grilled boudin link served with remoulade sauce.
- Turkey Neck$8.99
Served with french bread.
- Cajun Calamari$11.99
Served with spicy aioli sauce.
- Chargrilled Oysters$16.99
- Crawfish Mini Empanadas$8.99
- Cracklins N' Queso$8.99
- Scallion Oil Grilled Oysters$12.99
- Oyster Sampler$12.99
Boiled Seafood
- Crawfish (Live)$10.99+
- Crawfish FROZEN$9.99+
- Shrimp Headless$17.99+
- Snow Crab Legs$36.99+
- Black Mussels$9.99+
- Blue Crab$15.99+
- Shrimp Head On$14.99+
- King Crab Legs$89.99+
- Little Neck Clams$9.99+
- Boiled Corn - on the side$1.49
- Boiled Potatoes - on the side$1.99
- Sausages - on the side$5.99
- Boiled Mushrooms - on the side$3.99
- Boiled Egg - on the side$1.49
- New Zealand Mussels$14.99+
- Caribbean Lobster Tail$43.99+
- Dungeness Crab Cluster$29.99+
- Manila Clams$19.99+
Favorites
- Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo$9.99
- Etouffee$13.99
Choice of crawfish tails or shrimp.
- Blackened Shrimp Tacos$13.99
- Cajun Fried Rice$9.99
Comes with andouile sausage.
- Salt and Pepper Crab
- Salt and Pepper Shrimp
- Salt and Pepper Lobster$43.99
- Garlic Noodles$12.99
Noodles made with garlic cream sauce. Added proteins sauteed in cajun butter sauce.
- Red Beans & Rice with Sausage$9.99
- Cajun Shrimp and Grits$14.99
Smack Pack
- Shrimp Pack$13.99
Cajun Rice, cajun butter shrimp, smack sauce
- Smack Pack$18.99
Cajun rice, shrimp, corn, potato, sausage, boiled egg, smack sauce
- Smack Pack XL$29.99
Cajun rice, shrimp, snow crab cluster, corn, potato, sausage, boiled egg, smack sauce
- Bird Pack$13.99
Cajun rice, 6 wings in cajun butter, corn, potato, sausage, boiled egg, smack sauce
Fried Platters
- 2 Fried Catfish$19.99
- 6 Fried Shrimp$10.99
Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.
- 1 Catfish 6 Shrimp$17.99
Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.
- 9 Fried Shrimp$11.99
Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.
- Whole Fried Flounder$17.99
Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.
- 12 Fried Shrimp$12.99
- 6 Shrimp 3 Oysters$13.99
- 1 Catfish 6 Shrimp 3 Oysters$22.99
- Fried Lobster Tail$49.99
Sandwiches
- Fried Catfish Poboy$13.99
Choice of one side.
- Grilled Shrimp Poboy$13.99
Choice of one side.
- Fried Shrimp Poboy$12.99
Choice of one side.
- Patton Hot Sausage Poboy$12.99
Choice of one side.
- Fried Oyster Poboy$19.99
Choice of one side.
- Fried Lobster Poboy$46.99
Choice of one side.
- 50/50 Poboy$16.99
Half Oysters and Half Shrimp, no substitutions.
- Fried Crawfish Poboy$15.99
Wings
Extras
- Sausage Gumbo$3.50
- Cajun Fries$5.99
- Fried Okra$4.99
- Garlic Bread$2.79
- Regular Fries$5.99
- Hush Puppies$4.29
- French Bread$2.49
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
- White Rice$1.99
- Potato Salad - Side$3.50
- Pineapple Sausage - on the side$5.99
- Street Corn In A Cup$4.99
- Caesar Salad$2.99
- Red Beans & Rice - side$5.50
- Fried Rice - side$2.99
- Garlic Noodles - side$3.99