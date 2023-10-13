Crazy Cat Eat Up - 1491 Canton Mart Road Suite12
Appetizers (Dinner)
CORNBREAD
Pennington Farms honey butter
RILLETTES
Buttermilk ranch and hot honey
Half Strawberry Salad
Romaine, feta, toffee almonds, and sweet & sour vinaigrette
Whole Strawberry Salad
Romaine, feta, toffee almonds, and sweet & sour vinaigrette
Half Wedge Salad
Smoked bacon, pickled red onions, chopped egg, and bleu cheese dressing
Whole Wedge Salad
Smoked bacon, pickled red onions, chopped egg, and bleu cheese dressing
CRAB CLAWS
Vidalia onion cream, blue crab, and pico de gallo
Hummus Duo
Black bean & sweet potato, grilled flatbread, and pickled red onions
SAUSAGE
Bread & butter pickles, apricot mustard, seasonal fruit, and crostini
SOUP CUP
SOUP BOWL
SEAFOOD CUP
SEAFOOD BOWL
Entrées (Dinner)
NIGHTLY FISH
Seasonally inspired
DUCK
Jasmine rice, miso butter, and sweet corn succotash
BEEF
Boursin mashed potatoes, charred asparagus, and shiitake- Merlot demi
CATFISH
Stone ground grits, house tartar, and green tomato pico
PORK
Sweet potato purée, tart apple relish, and Evan Williams BBQ
TUNA
Mixed vegetables, sweet soy, and wasabi-buttermilk aioli
TROUT
White Cheddar grit girl grits, charred broccolini, and chipotle-molasses butter