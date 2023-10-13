Appetizers (Dinner)

CORNBREAD

$9.00

Pennington Farms honey butter

RILLETTES

$15.00

Buttermilk ranch and hot honey

Half Strawberry Salad

$6.00

Romaine, feta, toffee almonds, and sweet & sour vinaigrette

Whole Strawberry Salad

$11.00

Romaine, feta, toffee almonds, and sweet & sour vinaigrette

Half Wedge Salad

$6.00

Smoked bacon, pickled red onions, chopped egg, and bleu cheese dressing

Whole Wedge Salad

$12.00

Smoked bacon, pickled red onions, chopped egg, and bleu cheese dressing

CRAB CLAWS

$21.00

Vidalia onion cream, blue crab, and pico de gallo

Hummus Duo

$13.00

Black bean & sweet potato, grilled flatbread, and pickled red onions

SAUSAGE

$17.00

Bread & butter pickles, apricot mustard, seasonal fruit, and crostini

SOUP CUP

$5.00

SOUP BOWL

$7.00

SEAFOOD CUP

$6.00

SEAFOOD BOWL

$8.00

Entrées (Dinner)

NIGHTLY FISH

$37.00

Seasonally inspired

DUCK

$35.00

Jasmine rice, miso butter, and sweet corn succotash

BEEF

$47.00

Boursin mashed potatoes, charred asparagus, and shiitake- Merlot demi

CATFISH

$29.00

Stone ground grits, house tartar, and green tomato pico

PORK

$35.00

Sweet potato purée, tart apple relish, and Evan Williams BBQ

TUNA

$34.00

Mixed vegetables, sweet soy, and wasabi-buttermilk aioli

TROUT

$27.00

White Cheddar grit girl grits, charred broccolini, and chipotle-molasses butter

SIDES (Dinner)

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

White Cheddar Grits

$6.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Charred Broccolini

$6.00

Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

SWEET POTATOES

$6.00

THIN BEANS

$6.00

Dinner Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Caramel Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Shortcake

$10.00Out of stock

Brownie Wedge

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Tollhous Pie

$10.00