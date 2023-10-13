Food Menu

Appetizers - Veg

Samosa

$5.00

Spiced potato and peas wrapped in a light pastry shell

Samosa Chat

$8.00

Samosa topped with chickpeas, yogurt, and mint chutney

Pakora

$5.00

Assortment of vegetables in a chickpea batter fried golden

Gobi Manchurian

$8.00

Cauliflower florets fried golden, soy tomato glaze and garlic

Veg Manchurian

$8.00

Mixed vegetables fritters, soy tomato glaze and garlic

Vegan Pepper Fry

$9.00

Vegan chick'n sauteed with peppercorn, onion, pepper, and spices

Chili Paneer

$8.00

Cottage cheese cubes, onion, pepper tossed in tangy sauce

Cheese Dosa

$8.00

Amul cheese in a rice crepe with coconut chutney

Okra Fries

$6.00

Deep fried okra

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

Crispy baby corn in a chili garlic sauce

Crispy Baby Corn

$8.00

Appetizers - Non-Veg

Bombay Scallops

$16.00

Coated in whole ground spices & seared

Chicken 555

$8.00

Boneless fried chicken in a soy tomato glaze

King Fish Fry

$9.00

Pan fried king fish marinated in ground spices

Fish Pakora

$8.00

Lighlty spiced fish dipped in a chickpea flour

Lamb Chops

$16.00

Tandoor roasted marinated lamb chops

Shrimp 65

$9.00

Crispy shrimp in a tangy sauce with curry leaves

Chicken 65

$8.00

Crispy chicken in a tangy sauce with curry leaves

Masala Egg Fry

$8.00

Pan fried whole fish

Tandoori Legs

$9.00

Salmon Tikka

$14.00

Noor to Order Curries

Tikka Masala

$12.00

Tandoor cooked protein in a creamy tomato sauce with lots of traditional Indian spices including ginger, turmeric red chili powder, coriander & cumin. Its slightly sweet & earthy in flavor

Saag

$12.00

Mild sauce made with pureed spinach, onion, & spices

Shahi Korma

$12.00

A rich tasting creamy sauce made with cashew and cream including traditional Indian spices

Goan Curry

$12.00

Mildly sweetened curry made with coconut milk including tomato, garlic, coriander, & tamarind

Chettinad Curry

$12.00

Tangy sauce made with coconut milk & whole spices, including coriander, cumin, cinnamon, cloves, & cardamom

Hyderabad Curry

$12.00

Tomato based sauce seasoned with aromatics including coriander, cumin, turmeric, & poppy seed paste

Curries

Aloo Gobi

$12.00

Cauliflower and potato simmered in an onion-tomato curry

Bhindi Masala

$12.00

Okra cooked with onion & tomatoes, seasoned with aromatic herbs

Lahori Channa

$12.00

Whole garbanzo simmered in a medium spicy onion & tomato sauce

Crab Lobster Masala

$22.00

Crab & lobster meat simmered in a rich buttery creamy tomato sauce

Butter Chicken

$14.00

Pulled tandoori chicken cooked in a buttery tomato fenugreek makni sauce

Mango Chicken

$14.00

Boneless chicken pieced sim mered in sweet mango puree & aromatic spices

Dal Tadka

$12.00

Cooked lentils tempered with oil, fried spices & herbs

Dal Makni

$12.00

Slow cooked whole black lentils cooked with a buttery tomato sauce

Side Items

Onion Chili Salad

$2.00

Mint Chutney

$0.50

Tamarind Chutney

$0.50

Onion Chutney

$0.50

Mango Chutney

$0.50

Fries

$3.00

Tandoori Items

Chicken Sheek Kebab

$16.00

Paneer

$14.00

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Chicken Leg

$16.00

Boneless Chicken Tikka

$16.00

Salmon

$22.00

Shrimp

$16.00

Malai Chicken

$16.00

Lamb Boti

$22.00

Tandoori Mix Platter

$45.00

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$12.00

Masala Dosa

$12.00

Potatoes & onion cooked with Indian spices

Podi Dosa

$12.00

Egg Dosa

$14.00

Egg cooked in masala spices

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$16.00

Minced clay oven chicken in

Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.00

A popular Hyderabad dish containing tender marinated meat or vegetable flavored with exotic ceviches cooked with basmati rice

Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.00

Veg, egg, and chicken

Mutton Biryani

$18.00

Karai Masala

Bone-in Chicken

$35.00

Goat

$45.00

Lamb Chops

$55.00

Sheikh Kebob

$35.00

Indo-Chinese

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.00

Chili Garlic Fried Rice

$12.00

Veg Manchurian Gravy

$12.00

Egg Fried Rice

$12.00

Chicken Manchurian Gravy

$14.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Bread

Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Roti

$3.00

Bullet Naan

$4.00

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Salted Lassi

$5.00

Mocktails

Mango Masala Soda

$8.00

Jamun Soda

$8.00

The Cure

$12.00

Pure

$12.00

Expresso Martini

$12.00