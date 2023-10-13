Noor Kitchen & Cocktails 4312 Big Tree Way
Food Menu
Appetizers - Veg
Samosa
Spiced potato and peas wrapped in a light pastry shell
Samosa Chat
Samosa topped with chickpeas, yogurt, and mint chutney
Pakora
Assortment of vegetables in a chickpea batter fried golden
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower florets fried golden, soy tomato glaze and garlic
Veg Manchurian
Mixed vegetables fritters, soy tomato glaze and garlic
Vegan Pepper Fry
Vegan chick'n sauteed with peppercorn, onion, pepper, and spices
Chili Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes, onion, pepper tossed in tangy sauce
Cheese Dosa
Amul cheese in a rice crepe with coconut chutney
Okra Fries
Deep fried okra
Hot & Sour Soup
Crispy baby corn in a chili garlic sauce
Crispy Baby Corn
Appetizers - Non-Veg
Bombay Scallops
Coated in whole ground spices & seared
Chicken 555
Boneless fried chicken in a soy tomato glaze
King Fish Fry
Pan fried king fish marinated in ground spices
Fish Pakora
Lighlty spiced fish dipped in a chickpea flour
Lamb Chops
Tandoor roasted marinated lamb chops
Shrimp 65
Crispy shrimp in a tangy sauce with curry leaves
Chicken 65
Crispy chicken in a tangy sauce with curry leaves
Masala Egg Fry
Pan fried whole fish
Tandoori Legs
Salmon Tikka
Noor to Order Curries
Tikka Masala
Tandoor cooked protein in a creamy tomato sauce with lots of traditional Indian spices including ginger, turmeric red chili powder, coriander & cumin. Its slightly sweet & earthy in flavor
Saag
Mild sauce made with pureed spinach, onion, & spices
Shahi Korma
A rich tasting creamy sauce made with cashew and cream including traditional Indian spices
Goan Curry
Mildly sweetened curry made with coconut milk including tomato, garlic, coriander, & tamarind
Chettinad Curry
Tangy sauce made with coconut milk & whole spices, including coriander, cumin, cinnamon, cloves, & cardamom
Hyderabad Curry
Tomato based sauce seasoned with aromatics including coriander, cumin, turmeric, & poppy seed paste
Curries
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower and potato simmered in an onion-tomato curry
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked with onion & tomatoes, seasoned with aromatic herbs
Lahori Channa
Whole garbanzo simmered in a medium spicy onion & tomato sauce
Crab Lobster Masala
Crab & lobster meat simmered in a rich buttery creamy tomato sauce
Butter Chicken
Pulled tandoori chicken cooked in a buttery tomato fenugreek makni sauce
Mango Chicken
Boneless chicken pieced sim mered in sweet mango puree & aromatic spices
Dal Tadka
Cooked lentils tempered with oil, fried spices & herbs
Dal Makni
Slow cooked whole black lentils cooked with a buttery tomato sauce