Crazy Deli 5007 West Pico Boulevard
Food Menu
Breakfast
Breakfast Muffin of the Day
Crazy Croissant
Egg, smoked spicy gouda, tomato & spinach and your choice of meat between a buttery croissant.
Egg, Bacon & Cheese Biscuit
French Toast Sticks
Delicious french toast sticks sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with syrup.
The CAT Crazy Avocado Toast
Soul satisfying any time of the day option of fresh avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens, olive oil atop toasted garlic butter flatbread.
The Fococcia
Locally sourced fresh Rosemary focaccia, egg, provolone cheese, bacon, tomato, crazy sauce.
Sandwich
Crazy Chick
Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and crazy sauce.
Jive Turkey
Don't you want to take a bite of this sandwich: Smoked turkey, mixed greens, american cheese, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise & mustard
Beefy Roast Beef
Thinly sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, mustard and horseradish
Extreme Pastrami
Brisket pastrami, provolone, tomato, pickles, red onions, mustard, crazy sauce.
No Limit Vegan
Mixed greens, kale, tomato, red onions, avocado, vegan cheese, garlic hummus, arugula, fried onions, olive oil, crazy sauce
Crazy PB & J
Peanut butter, jelly, sliced bananas, crushed peanuts, honey
Meatball Madness
Beef meatballs in marinara sauce, spicy smoked gouda, provolone cheese on a french roll.
Cran-Walnut Chicken Salad
Chunks of chicken complimented with cranberries and walnuts, with mixed greens and tomato.
Tuna Salad
Delicious albacore tuna, mixed greens, tomatoes
Crispy Chicken Breast
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato, pickle & crazy dressing on a sesame bun.
Taste of Jamaica Grilled Chicken
Grilled jerk chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion on a roll
Salad
Taste of Jamaica Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy jerk chicken, kale, romaine, avocado, cucumber & carrots blended for a delicious satisfying salad.
Crazy Cali Salad
Chopped smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese, red onions, bacon bits, tortilla strips, crazy dressing
Kooky Kale Caesar
Romaine, kale, parmesan cheese, rosemary croutons, crazy dressing
Vegged Out Crunch
Romaine, kale, carrots, crunchy fried onions, walnut , dates, vinagarette
Wrap
Taste of Jamaica Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled jerk chicken, smoked gouda, romaine, tomato all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Make it mild or spicy!
Loco Chicken Wrap
Smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomato, spicy smoked gouda, crazy sauce.
All Veggie Wrap
Mixed greens, romaine, bell peppers, red onion, tomato, red cabbage, avocado, garlic hummus, olive oil
BCT Caesar Wrap
Chopped smoked chicken breast, kale, romaine, tomato, parmesan cheese, bacon bits, rosemary croutons, crazy dressing
Side
Make It A Combo
This combo includes a variety of chips and a selection of sodas.
Crazy Quesadilla
Smoked gouda, mozzarella within a flour tortilla topped with mixed greens & avocado
Mac N Cheese
Spiral cheesy mac n cheese. Delicious as a meal or as a side with one of our sandwiches.
Cran Walnut Chicken Salad
8oz chicken salad with cranberry & walnuts served with side of crackers
Tuna Salad
8oz tuna salad served with side of crackers
Chips
A variety of chips including Cheetos Crunchy, Zapps Voodoo, and French Onion Sun Chips.
Macaroni Salad
4oz Macaroni salad
Potato Salad
4oz potato salad
Mixed salad
Small Mixed green salad with vinaigrette dressing
Fruit Salad
Seasonal fresh chopped fruit
Special
Dessert
Cali Love Pie
Locally made and Wonderfully delicious. Try all flavors!
OCD Cookie
Locally made mouthwatering cookies that you will find irresistable!
Afters Ice Cream
Vegan Chocolate Chip, Cookie Monster flavors available
French Toast Sundae
French toast sticks accompanied with vanilla ice cream topped with nuts.
Cali Love Pie Sundae
Choice of Cali pie with scoop of ice cream, nuts, drizzle and whipped cream.
Drink Menu
Drink
Organic Juice
Crazy Juice
Apples, beets, ginger, lemon
A&G Delight
Wonderful pairing of apples and ginger.
Warrior
Apple, cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach and lemon
Thinker
Carrot, celery, spinach, beet, orange
Goliath
Apple, celery, cucumber, spinach, kale
Glow & Go
Apple, beet, carrot, lemon, ginger juiced to perfection!
Looney Lemonade
Apple, Lemon, Kale, Spinach
Fight Back Blast
Beet, Orange
Ging Me Shot
Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne
To Go Fresh Juice
Smoothie
Mad Berries
Blueberry, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Milk
I'm Nutty
Peanut Butter, Banana, Cocoa Powder, Almond Milk
Wackadoo Blast
Strawberry, Blueberry, Avocado, Almond Butter, Oatmilk
Insane Mango
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice
Tropi-Cali
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Coconut Milk
Green Dream
Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Almond Butter, Coconut Milk
Blueberry Bonanza
Blueberry, Banana, Almond Butter, Whey Protein, Almond Milk
Strawberries & Cream
Strawberry, Whey Protein, Shredded Coconut, Coconut Milk
Coffee
Coffee
Americano
A robust Americano coffee with your choice of coconut, almond, or oat milk.
Latte
A latte made with your choice of almond, oat, or coconut milk.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Try our new seasonal Pumpkin Latte! Served iced, hot or blended!
Chai Latte
Espresso Shot - single
Espresso Shot - double
Nitro Cold Brew
A chilled beverage featuring nitrogen-infused coffee for a smooth finish.
Cold Brew
Hot Chocolate
A warm beverage made from rich cocoa and milk.
Loco Cocoa Frappe
Blended Coffee, Banana, Cocoa, Oatmilk
Cappuccino
A warm cappuccino made with your choice of almond, oat, or coconut milk.
Tea
