Food Menu

Breakfast

Bacon, fresh egg & melted cheese between a buttery biscuit

Breakfast Muffin of the Day

$4.00
Crazy Croissant

Crazy Croissant

$10.50

Egg, smoked spicy gouda, tomato & spinach and your choice of meat between a buttery croissant.

Egg, Bacon & Cheese Biscuit

Egg, Bacon & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00
French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$6.50

Delicious french toast sticks sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with syrup.

The CAT Crazy Avocado Toast

The CAT Crazy Avocado Toast

$12.00

Soul satisfying any time of the day option of fresh avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens, olive oil atop toasted garlic butter flatbread.

The Fococcia

The Fococcia

$10.00

Locally sourced fresh Rosemary focaccia, egg, provolone cheese, bacon, tomato, crazy sauce.

Sandwich

Crazy Chick

Crazy Chick

$12.95

Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and crazy sauce.

Jive Turkey

Jive Turkey

$12.95

Don't you want to take a bite of this sandwich: Smoked turkey, mixed greens, american cheese, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise & mustard

Beefy Roast Beef

Beefy Roast Beef

$12.95

Thinly sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, mustard and horseradish

Extreme Pastrami

Extreme Pastrami

$12.95

Brisket pastrami, provolone, tomato, pickles, red onions, mustard, crazy sauce.

No Limit Vegan

No Limit Vegan

$9.50

Mixed greens, kale, tomato, red onions, avocado, vegan cheese, garlic hummus, arugula, fried onions, olive oil, crazy sauce

Crazy PB & J

$10.00

Peanut butter, jelly, sliced bananas, crushed peanuts, honey

Meatball Madness

Meatball Madness

$12.95

Beef meatballs in marinara sauce, spicy smoked gouda, provolone cheese on a french roll.

Cran-Walnut Chicken Salad

Cran-Walnut Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chunks of chicken complimented with cranberries and walnuts, with mixed greens and tomato.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.50

Delicious albacore tuna, mixed greens, tomatoes

Crispy Chicken Breast

Crispy Chicken Breast

$11.50

Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato, pickle & crazy dressing on a sesame bun.

Taste of Jamaica Grilled Chicken

Taste of Jamaica Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled jerk chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion on a roll

Salad

Taste of Jamaica Crispy Chicken Salad

Taste of Jamaica Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy jerk chicken, kale, romaine, avocado, cucumber & carrots blended for a delicious satisfying salad.

Crazy Cali Salad

Crazy Cali Salad

$12.00

Chopped smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese, red onions, bacon bits, tortilla strips, crazy dressing

Kooky Kale Caesar

Kooky Kale Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, kale, parmesan cheese, rosemary croutons, crazy dressing

Vegged Out Crunch

Vegged Out Crunch

$11.00

Romaine, kale, carrots, crunchy fried onions, walnut , dates, vinagarette

Wrap

Taste of Jamaica Grilled Chicken Wrap

Taste of Jamaica Grilled Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled jerk chicken, smoked gouda, romaine, tomato all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Make it mild or spicy!

Loco Chicken Wrap

Loco Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomato, spicy smoked gouda, crazy sauce.

All Veggie Wrap

All Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Mixed greens, romaine, bell peppers, red onion, tomato, red cabbage, avocado, garlic hummus, olive oil

BCT Caesar Wrap

BCT Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chopped smoked chicken breast, kale, romaine, tomato, parmesan cheese, bacon bits, rosemary croutons, crazy dressing

Side

Make It A Combo

Make It A Combo

$4.95

This combo includes a variety of chips and a selection of sodas.

Crazy Quesadilla

$9.00

Smoked gouda, mozzarella within a flour tortilla topped with mixed greens & avocado

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Spiral cheesy mac n cheese. Delicious as a meal or as a side with one of our sandwiches.

Cran Walnut Chicken Salad

Cran Walnut Chicken Salad

$10.00

8oz chicken salad with cranberry & walnuts served with side of crackers

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.00

8oz tuna salad served with side of crackers

Chips

Chips

$2.95

A variety of chips including Cheetos Crunchy, Zapps Voodoo, and French Onion Sun Chips.

Macaroni Salad

$3.00Out of stock

4oz Macaroni salad

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

4oz potato salad

Mixed salad

$5.00

Small Mixed green salad with vinaigrette dressing

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Seasonal fresh chopped fruit

Special

Kids Combo

$10.00

Choice of entre: Mac N Cheese, Grilled Cheese or PB&J. Served with side of small fruit & drink

Healthy Meal Deal

$12.00

1/2 Sandwich with choice of side of Fruit or Mixed Green Salad

Dessert

Cali Love Pie

Cali Love Pie

$8.00

Locally made and Wonderfully delicious. Try all flavors!

OCD Cookie

OCD Cookie

$6.50

Locally made mouthwatering cookies that you will find irresistable!

Afters Ice Cream

Afters Ice Cream

$8.00

Vegan Chocolate Chip, Cookie Monster flavors available

French Toast Sundae

French Toast Sundae

$7.00

French toast sticks accompanied with vanilla ice cream topped with nuts.

Cali Love Pie Sundae

Cali Love Pie Sundae

$12.00

Choice of Cali pie with scoop of ice cream, nuts, drizzle and whipped cream.

Drink Menu

Drink

Slushie

Slushie

$8.00

Delicious & satisfying of fruit, sweet & refreshment.

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Choose from a variety of carbonated beverages including Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper, and Raspberry Tea.

Craft Drink

Craft Drink

$3.95

All natural, made with real cane sugar refreshers.

Organic Juice

Beets, orange
Crazy Juice

Crazy Juice

$8.25

Apples, beets, ginger, lemon

A&G Delight

A&G Delight

$8.25

Wonderful pairing of apples and ginger.

Warrior

Warrior

$8.25

Apple, cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach and lemon

Thinker

Thinker

$8.25

Carrot, celery, spinach, beet, orange

Goliath

Goliath

$8.25

Apple, celery, cucumber, spinach, kale

Glow & Go

Glow & Go

$8.25

Apple, beet, carrot, lemon, ginger juiced to perfection!

Looney Lemonade

Looney Lemonade

$8.25

Apple, Lemon, Kale, Spinach

Fight Back Blast

$8.25

Beet, Orange

Ging Me Shot

$5.15

Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

To Go Fresh Juice

$5.00

Smoothie

Mad Berries

Mad Berries

$8.95

Blueberry, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Milk

I'm Nutty

I'm Nutty

$8.95

Peanut Butter, Banana, Cocoa Powder, Almond Milk

Wackadoo Blast

Wackadoo Blast

$8.95

Strawberry, Blueberry, Avocado, Almond Butter, Oatmilk

Insane Mango

Insane Mango

$8.95

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice

Tropi-Cali

Tropi-Cali

$8.95

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Coconut Milk

Green Dream

Green Dream

$8.95

Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Almond Butter, Coconut Milk

Blueberry Bonanza

Blueberry Bonanza

$8.95

Blueberry, Banana, Almond Butter, Whey Protein, Almond Milk

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$8.95

Strawberry, Whey Protein, Shredded Coconut, Coconut Milk

Coffee

Coffee

$3.95
Americano

Americano

$5.95

A robust Americano coffee with your choice of coconut, almond, or oat milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.40

A latte made with your choice of almond, oat, or coconut milk.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.40

Try our new seasonal Pumpkin Latte! Served iced, hot or blended!

Chai Latte

$6.00

Espresso Shot - single

$1.95

Espresso Shot - double

$3.50
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

A chilled beverage featuring nitrogen-infused coffee for a smooth finish.

Cold Brew

$5.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

A warm beverage made from rich cocoa and milk.

Loco Cocoa Frappe

$8.25

Blended Coffee, Banana, Cocoa, Oatmilk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$7.00

A warm cappuccino made with your choice of almond, oat, or coconut milk.

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.50

Variety of tea flavors

Crazy Hot Toddy

Crazy Hot Toddy

$7.00

Tea, Lemon, Ginger, Honey

Matcha Green Tea

Matcha Green Tea

$6.50

Refreshing Matcha green tea served over ice or blended.

Food Menu (ONLINE)

Breakfast (Online)

Bacon, fresh egg & melted cheese between a buttery biscuit

Breakfast Muffin of the Day

$5.00
Crazy Croissant

Crazy Croissant

$13.00

Egg, smoked spicy gouda, tomato & spinach and your choice of meat between a buttery croissant.

Egg, Bacon & Cheese Biscuit

Egg, Bacon & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00
French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$7.50

Delicious french toast sticks sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with syrup.

The CAT Crazy Avocado Toast

The CAT Crazy Avocado Toast

$15.00

Soul satisfying any time of the day option of fresh avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens, olive oil atop toasted garlic butter flatbread.

The Fococcia

The Fococcia

$12.00

Locally sourced fresh Rosemary focaccia, egg, provolone cheese, bacon, tomato, crazy sauce.

Sandwich (Online)

Crazy Chick

Crazy Chick

$15.00

Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and crazy sauce.

Jive Turkey

Jive Turkey

$15.00

Don't you want to take a bite of this sandwich: Smoked turkey, mixed greens, american cheese, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise & mustard

Beefy Roast Beef

Beefy Roast Beef

$15.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, mustard and horseradish

Extreme Pastrami

Extreme Pastrami

$15.00

Brisket pastrami, provolone, tomato, pickles, red onions, mustard, crazy sauce.

No Limit Vegan

No Limit Vegan

$12.95

Mixed greens, kale, tomato, red onions, avocado, vegan cheese, garlic hummus, arugula, fried onions, olive oil, crazy sauce

Crazy PB & J

$11.00

Peanut butter, jelly, sliced bananas, crushed peanuts, honey

Meatball Madness

Meatball Madness

$15.00

Beef meatballs in marinara sauce, spicy smoked gouda, provolone cheese on a french roll.

Cran-Walnut Chicken Salad

Cran-Walnut Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chunks of chicken complimented with cranberries and walnuts, with mixed greens and tomato.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$13.50

Delicious albacore tuna, mixed greens, tomatoes

Crispy Chicken Breast

Crispy Chicken Breast

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato, pickle & crazy dressing on a sesame bun.

Taste of Jamaica Grilled Chicken

Taste of Jamaica Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled jerk chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion on a roll

Salad (Online)

Taste of Jamaica Crispy Chicken Salad

Taste of Jamaica Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy jerk chicken, kale, romaine, avocado, cucumber & carrots blended for a delicious satisfying salad.

Crazy Cali Salad

Crazy Cali Salad

$14.00

Chopped smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese, red onions, bacon bits, tortilla strips, crazy dressing

Kooky Kale Caesar

Kooky Kale Caesar

$12.50

Romaine, kale, parmesan cheese, rosemary croutons, crazy dressing

Vegged Out Crunch

Vegged Out Crunch

$13.00

Romaine, kale, carrots, crunchy fried onions, walnut , dates, vinagarette

Wrap (Online)

Taste of Jamaica Grilled Chicken Wrap

Taste of Jamaica Grilled Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled jerk chicken, smoked gouda, romaine, tomato all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Make it mild or spicy!

Loco Chicken Wrap

Loco Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomato, spicy smoked gouda, crazy sauce.

All Veggie Wrap

All Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Mixed greens, romaine, bell peppers, red onion, tomato, red cabbage, avocado, garlic hummus, olive oil

BCT Caesar Wrap

BCT Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chopped smoked chicken breast, kale, romaine, tomato, parmesan cheese, bacon bits, rosemary croutons, crazy dressing

Side (Online)

Make It A Combo

Make It A Combo

$5.95

This combo includes a variety of chips and a selection of sodas.

Crazy Quesadilla

$11.00

Smoked gouda, mozzarella within a flour tortilla topped with mixed greens & avocado

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Spiral cheesy mac n cheese. Delicious as a meal or as a side with one of our sandwiches.

Cran Walnut Chicken Salad

Cran Walnut Chicken Salad

$10.00

8oz chicken salad with cranberry & walnuts served with side of crackers

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.50

8oz tuna salad served with side of crackers

Chips

Chips

$3.95

A variety of chips including Cheetos Crunchy, Zapps Voodoo, and French Onion Sun Chips.

Macaroni Salad

$4.25

4oz Macaroni salad

Potato Salad

$4.25

4oz potato salad

Mixed salad

$5.00

Small Mixed green salad with vinaigrette dressing

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Seasonal fresh chopped fruit

Special (Online)

Kids Combo

$13.00

Choice of entre: Mac N Cheese, Grilled Cheese or PB&J. Served with side of small fruit & drink

Healthy Meal Deal

$14.00

1/2 Sandwich with choice of side of Fruit or Mixed Green Salad

Dessert (Online)

Cali Love Pie

Cali Love Pie

$10.00

Locally made and Wonderfully delicious. Try all flavors!

OCD Cookie

OCD Cookie

$7.50

Locally made mouthwatering cookies that you will find irresistable!

Afters Ice Cream

Afters Ice Cream

$10.00

Vegan Chocolate Chip, Cookie Monster flavors available

French Toast Sundae

French Toast Sundae

$8.50

French toast sticks accompanied with vanilla ice cream topped with nuts.

Cali Love Pie Sundae

Cali Love Pie Sundae

$14.00

Choice of Cali pie with scoop of ice cream, nuts, drizzle and whipped cream.

Drink Menu (ONLINE)

Drink (Online)

Slushie

Slushie

$8.00

Delicious & satisfying of fruit, sweet & refreshment.

Fountain Drink

$3.95

Choose from a variety of carbonated beverages including Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper, and Raspberry Tea.

Craft Drink

Craft Drink

$4.95

All natural, made with real cane sugar refreshers.

Organic Juice (Online)

Beets, orange
Crazy Juice

Crazy Juice

$8.25

Apples, beets, ginger, lemon

A&G Delight

A&G Delight

$8.25

Wonderful pairing of apples and ginger.

Warrior

Warrior

$8.25

Apple, cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach and lemon

Thinker

Thinker

$8.25

Carrot, celery, spinach, beet, orange

Goliath

Goliath

$8.25

Apple, celery, cucumber, spinach, kale

Glow & Go

Glow & Go

$8.25

Apple, beet, carrot, lemon, ginger juiced to perfection!

Looney Lemonade

Looney Lemonade

$8.25

Apple, Lemon, Kale, Spinach

Fight Back Blast

$8.25

Beet, Orange

Ging Me Shot

$5.15

Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

To Go Fresh Juice

$5.00

Smoothie (Online)

Mad Berries

Mad Berries

$8.95

Blueberry, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Milk

I'm Nutty

I'm Nutty

$8.95

Peanut Butter, Banana, Cocoa Powder, Almond Milk

Wackadoo Blast

Wackadoo Blast

$8.95

Strawberry, Blueberry, Avocado, Almond Butter, Oatmilk

Insane Mango

Insane Mango

$8.95

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice

Tropi-Cali

Tropi-Cali

$8.95

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Coconut Milk

Green Dream

Green Dream

$8.95

Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Almond Butter, Coconut Milk

Blueberry Bonanza

Blueberry Bonanza

$8.95

Blueberry, Banana, Almond Butter, Whey Protein, Almond Milk

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$8.95

Strawberry, Whey Protein, Shredded Coconut, Coconut Milk

Coffee (Online)

Coffee

$3.95
Americano

Americano

$5.95

A robust Americano coffee with your choice of coconut, almond, or oat milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.40

A latte made with your choice of almond, oat, or coconut milk.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.40

Try our new seasonal Pumpkin Latte! Served iced, hot or blended!

Chai Latte

$6.00

Espresso Shot - single

$1.95

Espresso Shot - double

$3.50
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

A chilled beverage featuring nitrogen-infused coffee for a smooth finish.

Cold Brew

$5.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

A warm beverage made from rich cocoa and milk.

Loco Cocoa Frappe

$8.25

Blended Coffee, Banana, Cocoa, Oatmilk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$7.00

A warm cappuccino made with your choice of almond, oat, or coconut milk.

Tea (Online)

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.50

Variety of tea flavors

Crazy Hot Toddy

Crazy Hot Toddy

$7.00

Tea, Lemon, Ginger, Honey

Matcha Green Tea

Matcha Green Tea

$6.50

Refreshing Matcha green tea served over ice or blended.