Crazy Meat NYC 18909 Union Turnpike
Food Menu
Munchies
Ciabatta
- Crazy Meat (Ciabatta)$17.50+
served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Chicken Breast (Ciabatta)$16.50+
served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Chicken Pargiot (Ciabatta)$16.50+
served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Burger (Ciabatta)$16.50+
served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Kaufta (Ciabatta)$16.50+
served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Crispy Chicken (Ciabatta)$16.50+
served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Brisket (Ciabatta)$16.50+
served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Portobello (Ciabatta)$15.50+
served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
Tortilla
- Crazy Meat (Tortilla)$15.50+
(White or whole wheat) served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Chicken Breast (Tortilla)$14.50+
(White or whole wheat) served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Chicken Pargiot (Tortilla)$14.50+
(White or whole wheat) served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Burger (Tortilla)$14.50+
(White or whole wheat) served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Kaufta (Tortilla)$14.50+
(White or whole wheat) served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Crispy Chicken (Tortilla)$14.50+
(White or whole wheat) served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Brisket (Tortilla)$14.50+
(White or whole wheat) served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Portobello (Tortilla)$13.50+
(White or whole wheat) served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Lunch box$13.50+
Salads
- Crazy Meat (Salad)$18.50+
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
- Crazy Chicken Breast (Salad)$17.50+
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
- Crazy Chicken Pargiot (Salad)$17.50+
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
- Crazy Burger (Salad)$17.50+
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
- Crazy Kaufta (Salad)$17.50+
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
- Crazy Crispy Chicken (Salad)$17.50+
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
- Crazy Brisket (Salad)$17.50+
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
- Crazy Portobello (Salad)$16.50+
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
Baguette
- Crazy Meat (Baguette)$16.50+
Baked baguette sandwich. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Chicken Breast (Baguette)$15.50+
Baked baguette sandwich. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Chicken Pargiot (Baguette)$15.50+
Baked baguette sandwich. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Burger (Baguette)$15.50+
Baked baguette sandwich. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Kaufta (Baguette)$15.50+
Baked baguette sandwich. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Crispy Chicken (Baguette)$15.50+
Baked baguette sandwich. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Brisket (Baguette)$15.50+
Baked baguette sandwich. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Portobello (Baguette)$14.50+
Baked baguette sandwich. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
Double Mixed Sandwiches
- Brisket & Crispy Chicken$21.50
Choice of ciabatta or baguette. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crispy Chicken & Rib Eye Steak$21.50
Choice of ciabatta or baguette. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Rib Eye Steak & Burger$21.50
Choice of ciabatta or baguette. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Rib Eye Steak & Pargiot$21.50
Choice of ciabatta or baguette. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
Buns
- Crazy Meat (Buns)$14.50
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Crispy Chicken (Buns)$13.50
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Brisket (Buns)$13.50
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
- Crazy Burger (Buns)$13.50
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
Platter
Hot Dog
Tacos
Mexican Food
- Rice Bowl$17.50
Options pargiot, crispy chicken or steak. Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, crispy fries, guac & sauce
- Burritos$16.50
Options pargiot, crispy chicken or steak. Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, crispy fries, guac & sauce
- Rice Bowl (2 Meat)$22.50
Options pargiot, crispy chicken or steak. Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, crispy fries, guac & sauce
- Burritos (2 Meat)$21.50
Options pargiot, crispy chicken or steak. Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, crispy fries, guac & sauce
The Challenge
Catering
- Ciabatta platter$90.00+
- Baguette platter$85.00+
- Wraps platter$120.00+
- Tacos tray$58.00+
- Burgers platter$75.00+
- Salad trays$45.00+
- Chicken finger trays$44.00+
- Chicken wing trays$44.00+
- Chicken pepper trays$44.00+
- Onion rings trays$29.00+
- Potato puffs trays$32.00+
- Sliders$50.00+
- Mixed fries trays$34.00+
- Sweet potato fries trays$29.00+
- Spicy fries trays$29.00+
- Regular fries trays$25.00+
- Crispy chicken with fries tray$72.00+
- Brisket fries trays$72.00+
- Churros trays$32.00+
- Fried Oreos$32.00+
- Pretzels trays$32.00+
Drinks Menu
