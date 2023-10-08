Wacamole Latin Food

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Tequeños

$7.99

Five home Venezuelan cheese sticks

Fresh Guacamole

$10.99

Choriqueso

$8.50

Camarones Con Queso

$5.50

Shrimp with cheese and onion

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Street Corn

$7.50

California Fries

$12.99

Grilled steak, melted cheese over a bed of French fries, pico and sour cream

Street Taco

Asada Steak

$3.50

Rib Eye

$5.00

Chicken

$3.50

Alambre

$4.00

Birria

$3.50

Chorizo

$3.50

Carnitas

$3.50

Shrimp

$4.50

Al Pastor

$3.50

Burritos

Burrito California

$13.99

Grilles steak, melted cheese over a bed of French fries, pico and sour cream

Burrito San Jose

$13.99

One big flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans, side pico de gallo and sour cream

Burrito Ribeye

$13.99

A whole ribeye steak wrapped in a big flour tortilla, rice and beans

Philly Steak Burrito

$13.99

Sliced steak meat, cheese, onion, mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers drizzled

Burrito Bowl

$13.99

Pinto beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, salad, cheese, chicken or steak

Quesadillas

Quesabirria

$13.99

Shredded beef, onion, cilantro and cheese

Street Quesadilla

$12.50

Steak or chicken, cheese on the side, pico de gallo and sour cream

VB Quesadilla

$14.99

Chicken, pastor, steak, onion, peppers and cheese

Texas Quesadilla

$14.99

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomato and BBQ sauce

Arepas

Chicken*

$8.50

Cheese

$5.50

Mixta

$8.99

Beef

$8.50

Chicken with Guacamole

$8.99

Empanadas

Beef*

$3.50

Chicken**

$3.50

Cheese*

$2.50

Sides

Rice and Beans

$4.99

Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Tortillas

$1.99

Fries

$4.99

Dessert

Sopapilla

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Fried Cheesecake

$5.99

Crazy Munchies

5 Pieces Garlic Knots

$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

French Fries with Bacon & Cheese

$6.50

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Crazy Munchies Sampler

$18.50

3 mozzarella sticks, 3 jalapeño poppers, 4 chicken wings, 4 onion rings, 3 fried shrimp, 3 garlic knots and salad

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99
Greek Salad

$9.99

Wings

8 Pieces Wings

$9.99

14 Pieces Wings

$15.99

25 Pieces Wings

$24.99

Pastas

Fettuccine

$14.99

Handmade Pasta

Spaghetti

$14.99

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese

$2.50

Pepperoni

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Pepperoni & Sausage

$3.50

Stromboli & Calzones

Regular Build Your Stromboli

$12.99

Large Build Your Stromboli

$18.99

Regular Build Your Calzone

$12.99

Large Build Your Calzone

$18.99

Calzone with Ricotta, Mozzarella

Small Calzone with Ricotta and Mozzarella

$14.50

Stromboli with mozzarella & any two toppings

Large Calzone with Ricotta and Mozzarella

$22.99

Stromboli with mozzarella & any two toppings

Lunch Specials

Steak with Rice, Beans and Salad

$13.99

Chicken with Rice, Beans and Salad

$13.99

Steak Over Rice and Cheese

$12.99

Chicken Over Rice and Cheese

$12.99

Lamb Over Rice and Tzatziki

$14.99

Empanada

$4.50

Deluxe Sandwiches and Hamburger

Original Philly

$12.99

Onions, cheese and mayonnaise

Rib Eye Sandwich

$16.99

Onions, roasted peppers, cheese and mayonnaise

Cowboy Burger

$16.99

Premium beef patty, fried egg, bacon, tomato, smoked Cheddar cheese, fried onions, and deluxe salad

Munchies Burger

$13.50

Premium beef patty, cheese and our tartar sauce

Tango Burger

$14.99

Premium beef patty, bacon, cheese, and roasted red peppers

Milanese Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Italian Hoagie

$13.99

Mortadella, ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions

Original Gyro

$11.99

Crazy Munchies White Pizza

Classic Bianca

12" Classic Blanca

$14.99

Oil & garlic

16" Classic Blanca

$17.99

Oil & garlic

18" Classic Blanca

$24.99

Oil & garlic

Bianca Florentina

12" Blanca Florentina

$14.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & olive oil

16" Blanca Florentina

$17.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & olive oil

18" Blanca Florentina

$24.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & olive oil

Broccoli & Chicken

12" Broccoli & Chicken

$14.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli, chicken & olive oil

16" Broccoli & Chicken

$17.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli, chicken & olive oil

18" Broccoli & Chicken

$24.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli, chicken & olive oil

Crazy Munchies Specialty Pizza

Cheese Steak Pizza

12" Cheese Steak

$13.99

Onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

16" Cheese Steak

$17.99

Onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

18" Cheese Steak

$23.99

Onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Cheese Chicken Pizza

12" Cheese Chicken

$13.99

Onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

16" Cheese Chicken

$17.99

Onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

18" Cheese Chicken

$23.99

Onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon

16" Meat Lovers

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon

18" Meat Lovers

$23.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon

Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$13.99

Ham, pineapple & cheese

16" Hawaiian

$17.99

Ham, pineapple & cheese

18" Hawaiian

$23.99

Ham, pineapple & cheese

Vegetarian

12" Vegetarian

$13.99

Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & black olives

16" Vegetarian

$17.99

Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & black olives

18" Vegetarian

$23.99

Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & black olives

Bacon Delight

12" Bacon Delight

$13.99

Bacon, tomatoes, and onions

16" Bacon Delight

$17.99

Bacon, tomatoes, and onions

18" Bacon Delight

$23.99

Bacon, tomatoes, and onions

Margherita

12" Margherita

$13.99

Fresh mozzarella & basil with a drizzle of olive oil

16" Margherita

$17.99

Fresh mozzarella & basil with a drizzle of olive oil

18" Margherita

$23.99

Fresh mozzarella & basil with a drizzle of olive oil

Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Buffalo sauce, diced chicken, topped with raw onions, tomatoes & ranch

16" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Buffalo sauce, diced chicken, topped with raw onions, tomatoes & ranch

18" Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

Buffalo sauce, diced chicken, topped with raw onions, tomatoes & ranch

Mediterranean

12" Mediterranean

$13.99

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, feta & sliced gyro lamb

16" Mediterranean

$17.99

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, feta & sliced gyro lamb

18" Mediterranean

$23.99

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, feta & sliced gyro lamb

Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

18" Chesse Pizza

$19.99

Drinks

Pepsi 2L

$3.50

Pepsi 16oz

$2.00

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Diet Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Bottle of Water

$1.25

Gatorade - Orange

$3.50

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos - Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos - Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos - Guava

$2.50

Jarritos - Lime

$2.50